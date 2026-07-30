UNC BSW Program: Easing North Carolina’s Social Work Shortage

The New Unc-Chapel Hill BSW: Timeline and Launch Plans

UNC-Chapel Hill's Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) is a newly approved undergraduate social work degree program designed to help fill critical workforce gaps across North Carolina. The program will launch its first full cohort in Fall 2027, a date confirmed after final approval from the UNC Board of Governors in 2026.1 Earlier discussions had mentioned a possible Fall 2026 start, but the official timeline now provides a clear path forward.

Application Timeline and Admission

The application window opens in Fall 2026 for the inaugural class beginning in Fall 2027. Prospective students can use this lead time to complete any prerequisite coursework and prepare their submissions. The university set an initial enrollment cap of 75 students to ensure high-quality instruction and robust field placement experiences from day one.1 Introductory courses became available as early as January 2026, allowing interested students to explore the curriculum before formally applying.

Accreditation Pathway

As a brand-new program, the BSW is not yet accredited but is actively pursuing candidacy status through the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).2 Programs typically achieve candidacy before the first cohort enrolls, and full accreditation is granted retroactively to that cohort once all standards are met upon graduation.2 This timeline means students entering in 2027 can expect their degree to hold full CSWE accreditation, a requirement for social work licensure in North Carolina and most states.2