The good news is that there are a ton of social work degree programs available. The bad news is that there are so many social work degree options available that it will take some time and research to find the right fit.
Social work is a broad field, and so the training offered to social workers is important not only in preparing students to enter the workforce, but also preparing them for future career path trajectory.
Find your social work degree program
To make things a little bit easier, we have broken down social work degree options into three main categories that align with the type of degree being offered. There is more information about bachelor’s of social work (BSW), master’s of social work (MSW), and Ph.D. of social work (DSW).
If you are interested in online versions of these social work degree programs be sure to check out our online hub. LEARN MORE.
Bachelor’s degree in social work
A bachelor’s degree in social work is widely acknowledged as a must-have for people wanting to get started in the field. Sometimes, depending on the position and the social work area, people can launch their careers with a related degree.
A bachelor’s in social work, or a BSW, trains students in the fundamentals of the social work profession, including giving a foundation in mental health and counseling, case management, and exposure to the different kinds of social work.
All social work degree options include some component of fieldwork or hands-on experience. So BSW students should be prepared to gain practical experience.
LEARN MORE ABOUT SOCIAL WORK BACHELOR’S PROGRAMS
Master’s degree in social work
A master’s degree in social work, or an MSW, is a really important degree for social workers interested in providing direct service and support to the people they serve. Many kinds of social work require the additional training that an MSW provides.
MSW programs are designed to help students gain more practical experience. They also train students to work within the social welfare system and hold positions of responsibility, management, and supervision. Many MSWs will continue to accrue hours in a structured mentorship in order to obtain the licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) designation.
LEARN MORE ABOUT MASTER’S OF SOCIAL WORK DEGREES
MSW and MBA dual degree
Both an MSW and an MBA are versatile degrees that complement each other quite well – the former focuses on high-level social work concepts and practices and is often pursued as a stepping stone to a clinical license, while the latter emphasizes business administration and provides the degree holder with effective leadership and management skills. With a dual degree like this, individuals will be well-equipped to lead and administrate a variety of organizations, ranging from corporations to nonprofits.
LEARN MORE ABOUT MSW AND MBA DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMS
MSW and MPH dual degree
Joint, or dual degree programs, for masters in social work and masters of public health can be valuable and versatile in today’s competitive professional environment. An MSW is an advanced type of social work degree often used as a stepping stone to a clinical social work license. Meanwhile, an MPH is an advanced public health administration degree that holders can use to develop and enact public health policies or administrative practices.
Both degrees will allow holders to enter many managerial or higher positions in the social work in public health fields, and MSW holders can also pursue professional social work licensing to open their own practice and treat patients clinically.
LEARN MORE ABOUT MSW AND MPH DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMS
Marriage and family therapist (MFT) master’s degree
A master’s degree in marriage and family therapy prepares you for becoming a licensed therapist. Many private and public universities offer these programs within their counseling or psychology schools.
Your master’s degree is the first step towards obtaining a license. As a licensed therapist, you will assess and intervene with clients. These clients may include individuals, families, couples, or groups.
LEARN MORE ABOUT A MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPIST MASTER’S DEGREE
Master’s in counseling degree
A master’s degree in counseling can be highly specialized to work within different fields of mental health and mental health support therapy.
This guide contains information about master’s in counseling degree requirements as well professional licensing information.
LEARN MORE ABOUT A COUNSELING MASTER’S DEGREE
PhD in social work
A doctorate degree in social work prepares students to advance the research and/or management of the social welfare field. Often the people doctorate of social work, or DSW, degrees are not so much on the front lines managing cases or dealing directly with people.
Instead, they are researching the methods and effectiveness of social welfare practices. Or they are designing and advising on the future of social work policy. Or they are running and managing social work-related organizations and agencies.
LEARN MORE ABOUT SOCIAL WORK PHD DEGREES
Looking for more? Be sure to check out our career profile section, which contains information about how these degrees prepare people for various social work careers. LEARN MORE
Expert Advice
- What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
- What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
- How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
- What does it take to be a successful social work student?
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
Passion to serve human society to make a difference in people’s lives by having a positive impact on them, strength of the program, affordability (cost effectiveness) of the program, program accreditation, student-teacher ratio, and career path for future success — both academic and professional. The US Bureau to Labor Statistics observed that there were 713, 200 jobs for social workers in 2019, and are expected to grow by 13 percent or add another 90,700 jobs by 2029 — a much faster rate than the average.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Working with vulnerable populations, frequent changes in work schedules, balancing time between paperwork and client service, caseloads and workloads, keeping with changing policies, reporting requirements, etc.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
Social work is all about striving to help people to improve their life situations. They need to prepare for a high level of commitment to their profession, a high level of adherence to professional ethics, ability to listen to the needs of people they serve, and ability to assist them to cope and improve their quality of life.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
Commitment, empathy, communication (verbal and non-verbal) skills, critical thinking, active listening, self-care, cultural competence, patience (lots of it), and advocacy.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
Individuals with a BSW usually work as caseworkers, case-managers, school social workers, patient care coordinators, community health workers, among others. They can also practice social work. Social workers directly work with people and communities, children and families, in fields like healthcare, mental health clinics, disease and drug prevention treatment, disaster relief, settlement houses, community development corporations, child safety, education, correctional facilities, etc.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
While our BSW program is structured to take several social work courses and do internships as degree requirements, it also allows students to take up to 15 credit hours of free electives. Usually students take courses in psychology or gerontology to enhance their base in social work.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
Students need to learn, early in their education, that “wanting to help” is not enough to sustain a career. And they must deeply question what they want to get out of the profession. The ultimate reason for doing this work is to simply make a difference and to perform at a high level of excellence, for the sake of excellence.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
My experience with students, over the last 20 plus years is that the greatest challenge is the writing and getting the paperwork done. The challenge is to have the self discipline to get the work done with no one there to “make you” do the work. Learning this early in the academic world prepares the student to be a professional that gets the job done.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
Be well rounded, social work is multidimensional and demands a wide field of knowledge. Reading consistently makes a difference. I often teach students that if they want to know how to be great helpers/therapists that they should read Shakespeare and other great literature, all of which teach about the human condition.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
To do well, the student needs to be organized and disciplined enough to get work done in a timely manner without supervision. This also prepares the student for their entry into the profession.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
The field is very broad: mental health, school social work, forensic social work, hospital work and so much more that is considered direct practice. The area many students do not consider is macro practice. This is the area of working in communities, political advocacy and directing and leading agencies. The skills for direct practice are the same in macro practice, with simply more detail needed.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
For most graduate social work programs, the first year is focused on generalist practice and the second year involves special areas of study. Electives about human growth and development are very helpful as are courses in systems theory, economics and even political science. All of these provide a broad background foundation.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
Students like the flexibility of what a social work career offers. As a social worker, you are able to work with lots of populations using the same skills but in different environments, so boredom rarely happens. Doing something different every day is what is appealing as well. Students really like the fact that social work is always evolving and by the time they graduate, they will be generalist practitioners. Getting advanced standing for graduate school is often a strong incentive.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
-Being self-aware is important. Knowing your strengths, limitations, and biases are important when working with diverse populations.
-Social work requires students to let the client lead the process. Self-determination is really important in social work and treating clients as experts takes practice and patience.
-Integrity is essential. Doing what you say you are going to do — following through on what needs to be done is really important. We don’t make promises unless we know we can guarantee the outcome.
-Showing up and doing the work .Students are often not prepared to have to face their own issues and we strongly advise that they do. They have to manage their issues before they can help others manage.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
Social skills are important. Knowing how to treat people fairly, kindly and practicing that in difficult situations will make a person an ideal candidate. That can be done through working a part time job, volunteering, service opportunities or trips, internships through school, mentoring a younger child, or church activities. They can volunteer during high school and do a little research into the many populations social workers will be working with.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
Showing up is half of social work (as mentioned, integrity). Questioning the best way to resolve our societal problems, getting involved in the community, and being self-aware of your preconceptions about populations or social problems.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
Students are finding a variety of positions. Working with challenging youth, disabilities, older adults, after school programs, the homeless population, etc.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
As a small program, we are able to be flexible and customize what a student wants to experience. If we don’t teach a class on intellectual disabilities, our networks help us place a student in an agency and we “create” a tailor-made class that meets the students needs and expectations. Students can take paid or unpaid internships year round (for credit or not) and we will help find those opportunities through structured programs or one of a kind experiences.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
Social work is a profession just like nursing and physical therapy. Students deciding on earning a social work degree must have more than a desire to help people. They have to commit to the skills and ethics of the profession. Accredited social work programs are competency-based which means faculty and field instructors must “see” social work students perform behaviors that demonstrate their competency to be a professional social worker. Social work students must be willing to take chances in their classes so they can best perform in their field placements.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Any degree program can be intense. Social work requires you to also be introspective and know yourself, so your own issues do not get in the way of your work. Topics in social work can also be triggering to some students. Good social work programs will have faculty who are aware of the emotional nature of the topics and be able to help students who are triggered. If available, it is always a good idea for students to be involved in some type of counseling for themselves, or at least some sort of support group. It’s worth it in the end as students become acclimated to different social issues that affect various populations, and even themselves. This exposure and self-reflection build confidence and is often healing for students.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
The best preparation is volunteering at a social agency to see if you like the work. Food cupboards, hospice agencies, and domestic abuse hotlines all look for volunteers. There is usually some training program before you speak with clients, and clearances are mandatory for most agencies. These sorts of experiences will give you an indication if social work is right for you. Most BSW programs have some volunteer requirements, so starting early will give you a jump and some programs will count your hours toward their requirements.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
A successful social work student is dedicated to learning something new. Most will enter the programs saying they like helping people. That’s a great start! But what does that mean really? What if you help them in a way that does not fit who they are and their surroundings. Social work teaches you how the wider context of the client is affecting them and how you might have to help change the context rather than the person. You might give great advice, but is advice what the person needs from you? Maybe they need someone to listen and help them figure things out for themselves. Social work skills classes teach you that.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
The BSW is a considered a “generalist” education meaning that programs have to teach a broad education in social work. However, most programs will allow students to take electives in their area of interest and field placements can be arranged in an area of interest for the student. If the student is able, they can also take on a minor in an area of interest.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
First, social work is more than a career, it is a calling. While there are opportunities for entrepreneurially-minded social workers to make substantial incomes, quite often the base salaries are not as lucrative as other career choices. We don’t necessarily do this for the money, but rather because we are dedicated to making the world a better place, especially for those on the societal margins. Second, potential students need to understand what social work really is. The profession is not limited to agency work or case management but has a tremendous array of opportunities from micro, to mezzo, to macro. This means that one can substantively change careers and still remain true to the calling (from individual psychotherapy, to family/group counseling, to agency administration, to community organization/development, all the way to formulating policy for governmental agencies, and more). Finally, one’s personal orientation needs to be helping others without regard to personal accolades or recognition. While these sometimes coincide with the work we do, our fundamental perspective is toward selflessness and altruism, recognizing those we serve as the experts while we are traveling partners along the route to wholeness and health.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Unlike many degree programs that are driven by the course content, social work education is based upon a competency approach. While scholastic achievement is important, the profession stresses achieving the nine core competencies explicated by CSWE. Thus, much of the learning is done in the field, where classroom learning is applied and students implement knowledge in a real-world supervised experience. This requires students to be committed to devoting a substantial part of their academic time to being an intern in a social service setting. For BSW students the minimum amount of time spent serving in an agency is 400 hours; for MSW students it is 900 hours. One must be prepared for this, considering what experience they seek, how they will carve the time from a busy schedule, transportation issues to and from the field, and how to juggle learning and working while serving in the field to achieve the requisite competencies needed to be an effective social worker.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
Spend some time researching what social workers do. Understand the profession and the opportunities available. Consider what aspect of social work is appealing and then research which schools offer courses and field opportunities that correspond. Some schools offer a generalist approach that equips students for a wide array of opportunities. Other schools are quite specific in their educational model and thus prepare students for unique niches in the profession. Know what you would like to learn and accomplish, then find schools whose offerings match your plan. Also, consider whether you learn better in an online environment or in-person, as schools vary in the ways they deliver classes. If you learn better in a classroom with other students, choose an on-ground delivery method. If your leanings are online, find schools that deliver the content this way. Finally, attend a social work convention, such as NASW or NACSW where social workers gather to share the latest research and practices. There you will make valuable connections and be exposed to the profession. This will prepare you by helping you understand what social workers do, who they are, and perhaps you will find a mentor who can provide valuable guidance along your journey toward social work competence.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
There are two specific areas where one might focus their energies: the classroom and the field. Attend classes, do the work in a timely fashion, get to know your professors by taking advantage of office hours. While in the field, show up on time, be professional, be honest and genuine in supervision sessions, and be diligent to complete the assignments you are given. Develop strong work habits while a student and you will find yourself successful later as you enter the profession.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
There are always abundant opportunities in case management and agency work. Students are finding positions as community organizers. Clinical agencies that provide counseling frequently seek social work graduates, especially at the MSW level. Finally, the entrepreneurial thinker will find themselves in a unique position; social entrepreneurship is a rising field of activity, especially when one can find a novel niche from which to launch a social enterprise that offers a service that has been overlooked or fills a gap (training restaurant workers in a real-world cafe, providing a milieu for students who receive inadequate education, teaching rural populations to produce solar panels, etc.).
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
Most programs provide a variety of electives to help students develop a unique learning experience to fit their needs. Do some research on social work schools and read about these electives. Be prepared to fit the electives in your schedule quickly, however, as a social work education is rapid-paced and rigorous so waiting until the last minute may mean that you cannot find time in your schedule to take the electives. Preparation is key to customizing the experience and adequately preparing yourself for opportunities available.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
It is important to choose social work for the right reasons. Great social workers are people who want to help others and who have a deep belief in the importance of access to social justice and human rights for all people and the importance of human relationships. Great social workers are people who don’t see limits to what is possible in terms of creating a fair and just society, and who feel a genuine concern for the well-being of others. Your social work program should mirror your values. When choosing your social work program, not only should it meet your needs in terms of flexibility and cost, but it should provide a course of study and a values-perspective that aligns with your personal needs and aspirations. If you aren’t sure whether a program you are looking at meets these standards, reach out and ask to schedule a meeting by phone or teleconference with a member of the faculty.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Students often say that fieldwork is the most challenging aspect of earning a social work degree, however, it is also the most rewarding. At the bachelor’s level, students take a minimum of 400 hours of field practicum, and to complete a master’s in social work, students must complete a minimum of 900 hours (for advanced standing students, this includes the 400 undergraduate field practicum hours). Many students wonder how they will complete fieldwork while working full time, and sometimes, while raising a family. Rest assured, thousands of students do it each year, and it can be done!
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
To prepare for your social work degree program, it will be important to think about why you are choosing social work. I highly recommend reading the NASW Code of Ethics to make sure your beliefs align with the profession. Once you know social work is the right fit for you, I recommend thinking about your own personal goals for your career. Do you want to work with children, adults, or older people? Are there special populations that you want to work with? Would you prefer to work in an agency or for a government entity? Once you have an idea of what you would like to do, search for programs that have a course of study that will meet your needs. The most flexible courses of study are generalist and advanced generalist programs, which will prepare you to work in any setting, with any population. If you want a program that will prepare you for social work in a way that will allow you to try many different areas of social work, a generalist or advanced generalist social program is the way to go!
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
Great social work students know themselves well and are great at self-reflection and critical thinking. They are open to self-exploration and great at seeing things from different perspectives. Great social work students also know how to prioritize, manage their time, and have a desire to excel academically. I always tell my students that great social workers don’t have all of the answers…they know how to find the answers. Great social work students are curious, self-motivated, and they take initiative to find answers when they need them.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
People with degrees in social work find employment everywhere, and the profession is still growing. Social workers work in schools, hospitals, social service agencies, counseling agencies, substance abuse treatment facilities, community mental health agencies, child welfare, the Veteran’s Administration, and more. Future social workers can look forward to increased demand in the area of criminal justice crisis intervention and macro social work opportunities to work with policy-makers who are working for changes in society.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
Students can, and should, customize their social work education by selecting electives that align with their interests or that they are curious about. Before enrolling in a social work program, students should explore the types of electives offered by the institution where they are considering applying.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
I encourage students to talk with admissions staff, faculty, and students in the programs they’re considering. It’s important to find out if the program is intellectually rigorous and if it will challenge students’ thinking. Because the field work experience is also key, I encourage students to find out about the types of field agencies where they might be placed and – importantly – the types of learning opportunities they are likely to experience. Many students who join MSW programs have already had considerable experience in the field. The internship should be designed to stretch and expand students’ knowledge and skills beyond what they bring upon arrival.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Juggling. Time management is an important aspect of success. Students have to respond to the academic commitments of their program and the field hours during their internship. Some students may be employed simultaneously, and of course some students have family and caregiving commitments as well.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
It’s important for students to gain experience in their field of interest – if possible – prior to MSW admission. Social work is extremely gratifying work, and it’s also taxing. Knowing that you love the population you plan to work with; knowing that you’re comfortable in the setting where you’re likely to work; and knowing that you find intellectually challenging the social problem your clients typically face is important. Students who have previously worked in a setting that offers them exposure to these issues will be ready to dive in with gusto.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
There are dozens and dozens of jobs available to social workers with an MSW degree. I recommend the book: “101 Careers in Social Work” (Ritter, Obermann & Danhoff, 2019) for a relatively comprehensive list of the kinds of jobs students are likely to find following graduation.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
Students typically engage in a mix of required and elective coursework.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
I believe some of the most important factors for students to consider when deciding on a social work degree program are: the length of time the program offers for completion (full-time vs part-time), the flexibility of the program, its costs and fees, the kinds of financial aid, if any, that are offered, its modality options (in-person vs online vs hybrid instruction), the variety of specializations within the program, the types of internships available, the academic and professional backgrounds of its faculty members, and how technologically advanced the program is. Given such a wide range of factors to take into account, I think it is most important for students to consider how well a particular social work degree program would fit in with their own lifestyles and interests.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Of course, everyone differs in what they think may be the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree. From my own experiences, I would say figuring out what specific area in social work I wanted to specialize in was one of the most challenging. Once I determined that gerontology would be my concentration, it became easier for me to choose the type of internships I was interested in, what I wanted my assignments to focus on, and for me to choose the types of jobs I would apply for post-graduation. Social work is such a versatile field that it can be overwhelming to just focus on one area. However, gaining knowledge in several different areas will help future social workers to discover what their passion within the field really is.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
I think students can best prepare for a social work degree program by doing their own research on the program they choose, doing research on the actual profession, and by networking with others who have completed social work degree programs and have gained experience working in the field themselves.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
To be a successful social work student, I think it takes dedication, an excellent work ethic, and an open mind. Learning how to work effectively with others is crucial in this field, so students can start by learning how to work effectively with their classmates for group projects and assignments. Unfortunately, there will be times that you may have to pick up the slack for your teammates or co-workers so that your clients can receive the resources they need. This may also be the case as a social work student. Just take it in stride and offer grace to others because you never know when you may be on the receiving end of that help.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
Social work degree students can find jobs in many different settings after graduation, such as in hospitals, schools, the VA, nonprofit agencies, nursing homes, hospice, rehabilitation facilities, and even in international programs. Additionally, some students are even offered full- or part-time employment at their social work internships upon graduation, as well.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
Yes, students can take social work electives and/or customize their social work degree experience through certain program concentrations. It just depends on what their particular program offers.
What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program?
Wanting to enter the social work field can be exciting as well as daunting for prospective social work students as they are often faced with many questions pertaining to what field area within social work they are interested in. As a result of this choosing the right social work degree program (BSW or MSW) is important as these programs will help them to properly prepare to help individuals who are in need within society. Some of the most important factors with regards to picking the best social work program for prospective students is making sure that their program of interest is accredited, social work classes that are of interest to them, proper student to teacher ratios, adequate academic resources, accomplished faculty within the field of social work, and a supportive social work department that assist students while they are in school and after they graduate.
What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree?
Some of the most challenging aspects of earning a social work (BSW or MSW) degree today for students is sorting through how the information they learn within the classroom setting will connect to what they will be doing in the future. For many social work students who are in school, they often cannot pinpoint exactly what field area they will be working in 10 years down the road. However, it is important that prospective and current students know that not knowing what field area they will be working in the future, is common. To help alleviate any concerns that this unknown may cause, prospective and current social work students must keep in mind that their education journey is a process and no matter what they will be doing in the future, the skills that they learn within the classroom setting will be easily transferable when the time calls for it.
How can students best prepare for a social work degree program?
Students can best prepare to enter a social work degree program by first asking themselves if and why they have a passion for helping people who are in need within society? By asking themselves this question students will hopefully find that important answer they will stick with them in years to come.
What does it take to be a successful social work student?
To become a successful social work student, one must know that time management is important. It is through properly managing one’s time, that students will find the adequate space to study, read, research, complete assignments, attend classes, and attend their respective internship placement.
What kinds of jobs are social work degree students finding after graduation?
After graduation social work students are finding jobs in administration and management, advocacy, community organizing, health care, court system, clinical mental health practice, assisting the aging populations and assisting the developmentally disabled population to name a few.
Can students take electives, or customize their social work degree experience?
Within many social work programs students can take elective courses that will help to support what their learning in their core social work classes. Some of the elective classes students can take are and not limited to: Sociology, introduction to urban social work, crisis intervention; global human trafficking; bereavement (grief & loss), diversity populations/groups, mental health and adolescents, clinical practice with diverse populations, urban leadership, non-profit leadership, mental health, child welfare, and social work and family violence.