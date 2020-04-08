The good news is that there are a ton of social work degree programs available. The bad news is that there are so many social work degree options available that it will take some time and research to find the right fit.

Social work is a broad field, and so the training offered to social workers is important not only in preparing students to enter the workforce, but also preparing them for future career path trajectory.

Find your social work degree program

To make things a little bit easier, we have broken down social work degree options into three main categories that align with the type of degree being offered. There is more information about bachelor’s of social work (BSW), master’s of social work (MSW), and Ph.D. of social work (DSW).

If you are interested in online versions of these social work degree programs be sure to check out our online hub. LEARN MORE.

Bachelor’s degree in social work

A bachelor’s degree in social work is widely acknowledged as a must-have for people wanting to get started in the field. Sometimes, depending on the position and the social work area, people can launch their careers with a related degree.

A bachelor’s in social work, or a BSW, trains students in the fundamentals of the social work profession, including giving a foundation in mental health and counseling, case management, and exposure to the different kinds of social work.

All social work degree options include some component of fieldwork or hands-on experience. So BSW students should be prepared to gain practical experience.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SOCIAL WORK BACHELOR’S PROGRAMS

Master’s degree in social work

A master’s degree in social work, or an MSW, is a really important degree for social workers interested in providing direct service and support to the people they serve. Many kinds of social work require the additional training that an MSW provides.

MSW programs are designed to help students gain more practical experience. They also train students to work within the social welfare system and hold positions of responsibility, management, and supervision. Many MSWs will continue to accrue hours in a structured mentorship in order to obtain the licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) designation.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MASTER’S OF SOCIAL WORK DEGREES

MSW and MBA dual degree

Both an MSW and an MBA are versatile degrees that complement each other quite well – the former focuses on high-level social work concepts and practices and is often pursued as a stepping stone to a clinical license, while the latter emphasizes business administration and provides the degree holder with effective leadership and management skills. With a dual degree like this, individuals will be well-equipped to lead and administrate a variety of organizations, ranging from corporations to nonprofits.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MSW AND MBA DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMS

MSW and MPH dual degree

Joint, or dual degree programs, for masters in social work and masters of public health can be valuable and versatile in today’s competitive professional environment. An MSW is an advanced type of social work degree often used as a stepping stone to a clinical social work license. Meanwhile, an MPH is an advanced public health administration degree that holders can use to develop and enact public health policies or administrative practices.

Both degrees will allow holders to enter many managerial or higher positions in the social work in public health fields, and MSW holders can also pursue professional social work licensing to open their own practice and treat patients clinically.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MSW AND MPH DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMS

Marriage and family therapist (MFT) master’s degree

A master’s degree in marriage and family therapy prepares you for becoming a licensed therapist. Many private and public universities offer these programs within their counseling or psychology schools.

Your master’s degree is the first step towards obtaining a license. As a licensed therapist, you will assess and intervene with clients. These clients may include individuals, families, couples, or groups.

LEARN MORE ABOUT A MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPIST MASTER’S DEGREE

Master’s in counseling degree

A master’s degree in counseling can be highly specialized to work within different fields of mental health and mental health support therapy.

This guide contains information about master’s in counseling degree requirements as well professional licensing information.

LEARN MORE ABOUT A COUNSELING MASTER’S DEGREE

PhD in social work

A doctorate degree in social work prepares students to advance the research and/or management of the social welfare field. Often the people doctorate of social work, or DSW, degrees are not so much on the front lines managing cases or dealing directly with people.

Instead, they are researching the methods and effectiveness of social welfare practices. Or they are designing and advising on the future of social work policy. Or they are running and managing social work-related organizations and agencies.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SOCIAL WORK PHD DEGREES

Looking for more? Be sure to check out our career profile section, which contains information about how these degrees prepare people for various social work careers. LEARN MORE

Expert Advice

What are the most important factors for students deciding on a social work degree program? What are the most challenging aspects of earning a social work degree? How can students best prepare for a social work degree program? What does it take to be a successful social work student?