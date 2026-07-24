BSW Program Expansion 2026: What It Means for MSW Students

What CSWE Accreditation Means for New BSW Programs

With new BSW programs appearing at a rapid clip, the accreditation process has become a focal point for students aiming to practice as licensed social workers.

What Is CSWE Accreditation?

The Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) is the sole accrediting body for social work programs in the United States. CSWE accreditation signals that a program meets rigorous educational standards in curriculum, field placement, and faculty qualifications. For students, this matters in two concrete ways: most states require a degree from a CSWE-accredited program for social work licensure, and BSW graduates from accredited programs can apply for advanced standing in an MSW program, often completing the master's degree in one year instead of two.

Timeline for New Programs

A brand-new BSW does not receive full accreditation overnight. After submitting a Candidacy Eligibility Application and receiving pre-candidacy approval1, programs enter candidacy. From that point, accreditation typically follows within three to four years1. During candidacy, the program must align its first student cohort with the candidacy year, submit three benchmark reports1 (the first due at least six months before the target review date3), and host a site visit2. Once accredited, programs undergo reaffirmation every eight years4. Importantly, accreditation is often retroactive to the academic year candidacy was granted1, so early graduates may still benefit.

Online Programs and Accreditation Status

Online BSW programs can earn CSWE accreditation, and the standards are the same as for campus-based programs.5 Candidacy and accreditation apply to all delivery formats. Students considering recently launched online BSW programs, such as the UNC-Chapel Hill BSW approved in July 2026, should verify the institution's candidacy status directly with CSWE. Currently, several new programs are in the candidacy pipeline, which means their first graduates could be covered if accreditation is finalized. For anyone planning to pursue an MSW or licensure, choosing a program that is at least in candidacy is a non-negotiable first step.