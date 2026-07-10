HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Grant for Social Work: Eligibility & Guide

Points of interest…
- ASU's $5,000 HBCU C.A.R.E.S. grant supports forensic social work training.
- Stipends remove cost barriers for students completing forensic and clinical training.
- Only 17 MSW programs nationwide offer a forensic social work concentration.
What does a $5,000 grant awarded to Alabama State University's Department of Social Work on July 9, 2026 mean for MSW students at an HBCU? The HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Institutional Funding Grant, secured by three ASU faculty members, targets forensic social work workforce development in a state where ASU houses the only such program. This relatively small award illuminates a critical funding pathway for students navigating a landscape where federal grants remain in flux.
For MSW candidates, institutional grants like these often translate into direct stipends that offset clinical training costs, field placement expenses, and even licensure exam fees. As demand for forensic social workers grows, fueled by enduring issues like mass incarceration and poverty, such targeted support helps students enter a specialized field without shouldering extra debt. HBCU MSW programs are an increasingly important entry point for students pursuing these specialized tracks.
ASU's grant may be modest, but it exemplifies a broader trend: HBCU social work programs are tapping niche funding streams to equip graduates for high-need roles. The sections below break down how this grant works, what it means for forensic social work career pathways, and how to find similar funding opportunities.
What Is the HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Grant Program?
Students hunting for financial support often assume scholarships are one check with their name on it. But grants that flow through academic departments can unlock just as much opportunity, covering training costs, conference travel, and even stipends that reduce the need to work extra hours while studying.
HBCU C.A.R.E.S. is one source of this kind of funding. Founded in 2021,1 the organization is a nonprofit consortium uniting Historically Black Colleges, Community Colleges, and Universities to collaboratively harness research, expertise, and programs that create meaningful economic and workforce opportunities.2 Its focus areas include education equity, workforce development, innovation, health, and public policy.3 With an annual revenue of approximately $464,000,4 it is a small but nimble operation that channels resources directly to HBCU departments and programs.
How Institutional Grants Differ from Individual Scholarships
The grants HBCU C.A.R.E.S. offers are often called micro-grants or mini-grants, and they function as institutional awards.3 That means an academic department, such as a social work program, applies for the funds and then uses them to support a group of students. In contrast, traditional social work grants for students go directly to one person at a time. For example, Alabama State University's Department of Social Work recently received a $5,000 grant to provide stipends for students completing forensic social work training and to host community awareness events. The money did not go to a single person; instead, it reduced financial barriers for many while also strengthening the region's social work workforce.
Other HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Programs to Watch
Beyond direct department support, the organization runs the State Agency Talent Pipeline Initiative.3 This program connects HBCUs with state agencies to build career pathways for students. The first round included grants for Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Miles College, Selma University, and Talladega College.1 While not exclusively for social work, these collaborations can open doors for MSW candidates interested in public-sector roles. Because the organization is small, exact award amounts and program details are not always publicly listed, but interested faculty and program directors can contact HBCU C.A.R.E.S. directly to explore opportunities.2 If your department is not yet pursuing this funding, it may be worth starting a conversation.
ASU's Forensic Social Work Grant: A Case Study in HBCU Funding
A $5,000 grant awarded on July 9, 2026, to Alabama State University (ASU) faculty underscores a targeted investment in forensic social work education and workforce development. The HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Institutional Funding Grant went to Dr. Dawna Nelson, Sharonda Pettaway, and Dr. Ashley Cochran of ASU's Department of Social Work. Their project aims to expand awareness of and access to forensic social work training, a specialty that addresses the intersection of mental health, criminal justice, and systemic poverty.
A Program with a Distinct Niche
ASU houses the only forensic social work program in Alabama and one of just a handful nationwide. That rarity gives the university a strategic advantage in cultivating practitioners who can navigate courts, correctional facilities, and reentry services. Dr. Dawna Nelson, associate professor of Social Work, framed the urgency: "There's an immense need for Forensic Social Workers to address the trickle-down impact of poverty and mass incarceration." Her statement anchors the grant's purpose in real-world demand, not just academic exercise. For MSW students exploring this path, HBCU MSW programs offer an increasingly structured route into specialized practice areas like forensic social work.
Measurable Reach Across the Community
The grant's projected ripple effect is substantial. Initiative activities, such as presentations at community events, career fairs, and professional conferences, are expected to reach more than 3,000 career-seekers in Montgomery, over 500 practicing social workers across Alabama, 150 employers, and over 3,000 social work educators nationwide. These numbers signal a deliberate push to build a pipeline from awareness to employment in a high-need field.
Removing Financial Barriers for Students
A core component of the funding is direct student support. The grant will provide stipends that help cover costs for those completing forensic and clinical training requirements. Students researching grants for social work students will find that stipend-based awards like this one are among the most practical forms of aid, covering field placement costs that traditional scholarships often miss. By removing those financial hurdles, ASU makes it possible for a broader, more diverse group of MSW students to specialize in forensic practice, ultimately strengthening the workforce that serves individuals impacted by the legal system.
How MSW Students Benefit From HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Funding
Direct Financial Relief for Students
HBCU C.A.R.E.S. grants like the one awarded to Alabama State University often translate directly into student support. Departments frequently allocate funds for stipends that offset the costs of clinical training and field placements, two of the most financially burdensome components of an MSW program. A $5,000 grant may seem modest, but it can cover licensing exam fees, background checks, or travel to field sites for multiple students. When paired with other small grants, this cumulative funding can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses and help students focus on coursework rather than part-time jobs. Grants for social work students come in many forms, and stacking them strategically is one of the most effective ways to manage program costs.
Eligibility for grant-funded stipends typically extends to all enrolled MSW students, but online learners should confirm their status with program coordinators. While the HBCU C.A.R.E.S. program goals center on workforce development, individual institutions decide how to distribute funds. Some may prioritize on-campus participants for face-to-face training events, while others design virtual workshops that serve distance learners equally. Ask your program director how grant money flows to students in your specific track.
Access to Specialized Training Tracks
One of the most powerful downstream effects of HBCU C.A.R.E.S. funding is the spotlight it shines on underserved specialties. At ASU, the grant directly supports forensic social work, a field that sits at the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system. Students benefit from enhanced curriculum materials, guest lectures from practitioners, and funded attendance at conferences where they can network with employers. These experiences build the specialized skills that make graduates more competitive for roles in public defenders' offices, reentry programs, and juvenile justice agencies.
Building Career Pipelines Through Program Visibility
Even when a grant's dollar amount is small, the visibility it generates yields long-term dividends. Employers take note of programs that secure competitive funding, viewing them as hubs of innovative training. This can lead to exclusive internship placements, job fairs tailored to grant-supported specialties, and stronger alumni networks. For MSW students, that means a smoother transition from classroom to practice, particularly in high-need areas like forensic social work where the workforce remains thin. MSW financial aid and scholarships represent another layer of support worth exploring alongside grants. As HBCU social work programs stack multiple grants over time, they build a reputation that opens doors for every student who passes through their halls.
Related Articles
HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Grant Eligibility and Application Process
Grant funding for HBCU social work programs is evolving, with initiatives like HBCU C.A.R.E.S. creating targeted opportunities that did not exist a decade ago.
The HBCU C.A.R.E.S. (Collaborative for Awareness, Resources, Education, and Support) program focuses on education equity and career development for HBCU students, and its grant offerings include the State Agency Pipeline Initiative Mini-Grant Program.1 This mini-grant is open to Alabama-based HBCU CARES member institutions and supports workforce-readiness activities on a quarterly application cycle.1 While the larger Institutional Funding Grant, such as the one awarded to Alabama State University's social work program, does not have a public application portal,2 students can still benefit by understanding the landscape.
How to Find Application Details
Start by visiting hbcucares.org, where you can find the latest information on open grant programs and contact details.2 For the mini-grant program, applications are submitted directly through the website, and questions can be directed to [email protected].1 Because the Institutional Funding Grant is not publicly accessible for direct student application, MSW students should connect with their HBCU's financial aid or grants office. These offices often have direct knowledge of institutional funding streams and can offer tailored guidance on eligibility, required materials, and internal deadlines.
Broadening Your Funding Search
Don't limit your search to a single grant source. MSW scholarships for social work students and grant directories can surface opportunities you might otherwise miss. Professional associations such as the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund also provide funding specifically for HBCU students pursuing graduate degrees. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education maintains resources for federal financial aid and grant programs that can complement HBCU-specific funding. Reviewing these options can uncover opportunities that align with your social work career goals.
Using Labor Market Data and School Updates
Grant priorities sometimes shift based on workforce needs. Monitoring the Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) for social work employment trends can help you anticipate which specialties, like forensic social work, are gaining funding attention. Stay informed by regularly checking your school's website and subscribing to departmental newsletters. These channels often announce new grant opportunities, application windows, and award cycles as they become available.
Other Grants and Scholarships for HBCU Social Work Students
The HBCU C.A.R.E.S. grant represents one targeted funding stream, but a wide ecosystem of scholarships, fellowships, and institutional aid exists for social work students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. By layering multiple sources, MSW candidates can reduce debt and focus on the specialized training that high-need communities require.
Explore HBCU Institutional Aid
Every HBCU with a social work program maintains its own financial aid and graduate funding pages. Start with the schools you are considering:
- Howard University: Check the School of Social Work and graduate studies pages for named scholarships, assistantships, and endowed funds reserved for MSW students.
- Spelman College: While known for undergraduate programs, Spelman's financial aid office often lists partnerships with graduate schools and scholarship clearinghouses relevant to social work.
- North Carolina A&T State University: The Joint Master of Social Work program with UNC Greensboro offers separate funding paths; review the graduate college's scholarship portal for deadlines.
These pages are updated annually, so revisit them each semester. Signing up for departmental newsletters ensures you catch new awards as they are announced.
Leverage Professional Association Funding
National social work organizations operate fellowship and scholarship programs designed to diversify the workforce and support students from underrepresented backgrounds. Reviewing a dedicated MSW scholarship guide can help you track deadlines and eligibility requirements across multiple programs at once.
- CSWE Minority Fellowship Program: The Council on Social Work Education runs a well-known minority fellowship for master's students committed to serving marginalized populations. Stipends and training opportunities are released each cycle.
- NASW Foundation Scholarships: The National Association of Social Workers Foundation awards several scholarships, including those for students of color and those focused on clinical practice. Application windows vary, so check the foundation's website frequently.
In addition, some individual schools house legacy awards. For example, the Winona Cargile Alexander Scholarship at Columbia University's School of Social Work is one historically rooted opportunity that MSW applicants sometimes pursue. Always confirm eligibility and availability directly with the sponsoring institution rather than relying on third-party summaries.
Search Federal and Private Grant Databases
Grants.gov is the federal clearinghouse for funding opportunities. Use its advanced search to filter by eligibility (e.g., "minority-serving institutions") and keywords like "HBCU social work," "MSW scholarship," or "social work education." Many agencies release training grants that can be accessed by students through their university's grant office. A broader look at social work grants for minority students can surface private and federal options that Grants.gov alone may not highlight.
Private foundations also support HBCU social work students. Organizations like the Roothbert Fund and initiatives such as the HBCU Brilliance Initiative occasionally open applications for scholarships or tuition support. Because funding cycles shift, set up email alerts on their websites or follow them on professional networks to catch announcements.
Use Labor Market Data to Strengthen Applications
While the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS.gov) does not offer scholarships, its data on social work employment growth, wage ranges, and regional demand can be powerful in application essays. Demonstrating that you understand the job market and have a clear career path, especially in specialized areas like forensic, school, or healthcare social work, can set your application apart. Additionally, some employers offer tuition assistance or loan repayment programs that effectively act as scholarships after hire. Research these benefits early so you can factor them into your funding strategy.
Forensic Social Work: A Growing Specialty for MSW Graduates
As of 2025, only 17 MSW programs nationwide offer a dedicated forensic social work concentration, and just 7 provide a graduate-level certificate in the field. This scarcity makes forensic social work one of the most specialized and in-demand niches within the profession.
What Forensic Social Work Entails
Forensic social work sits at the intersection of social services and the legal system. Practitioners work in courts, correctional facilities, victim services, child welfare investigations, and policy advocacy. They conduct mental health assessments for the court, facilitate reentry programs for incarcerated individuals, support crime victims, and help families navigate the justice system. Their expertise bridges clinical understanding and legal procedures.
Why Demand for Forensic Social Workers Is Surging
Several forces are driving rapid growth in this specialty. Mass incarceration in the United States has created a vast need for rehabilitative and reintegration services. Criminal justice reform efforts increasingly rely on social workers to divert individuals toward treatment rather than punishment. Additionally, trauma-informed care mandates across child welfare and court systems require professionals trained in both clinical intervention and legal collaboration. A shortage of formally trained forensic practitioners means that employers, from public defender offices to hospital trauma units, often compete for the small pool of graduates with this background.
A Rare Specialization with Strong Job Prospects
Because so few MSW programs provide a dedicated forensic track, graduates with this concentration enjoy a significant advantage. Alabama State University's Forensic Social Work program is one of the only such programs in the nation,2 and its graduates are well-positioned for roles that other MSWs may not be prepared to fill. The limited supply of qualified candidates means less competition for jobs and a clearer path to advancement. Prospective students can explore the full range of MSW concentrations to understand where forensic social work fits among available specializations.
Career Progression and Credentialing
Forensic social workers can follow a clear career ladder: - Entry level: Victim advocate, juvenile justice case manager, or reentry specialist. - Mid-career: Court liaison, correctional facility social worker, or forensic mental health clinician. - Advanced roles: Expert witness, program director, policy analyst, or forensic consultant.
The Certified Forensic Social Worker (CFSW) credential, granted by the National Association of Forensic Counselors, requires an MSW, two years of post-master's experience, and a passing exam. This certification signals advanced competence and can open doors to higher-paying positions and court-appointed work. The National Organization of Forensic Social Work (NOFSW) also offers continuing education and a certificate program for those seeking specialized training.
Social Worker Salaries and Job Outlook at a Glance
The BLS reports median annual salaries for social work occupations as of 2024. Forensic social workers, classified under Social Workers, All Other, earn among the highest. Employment numbers show over 64,940 in the All Other category, 185,940 in healthcare, and 382,960 in child, family, and school settings.
Frequently Asked Questions About HBCU Social Work Grants
Navigating grant opportunities as an MSW student at an HBCU can raise many questions. Below are answers to the most common inquiries about the HBCU C.A.R.E.S. program, eligibility, and other funding sources.
HBCU-specific grant programs like HBCU C.A.R.E.S. represent targeted investments that MSW students can leverage. First, monitor your institution's grant deadlines; institutional grants move faster than federal aid. Second, explore MSW scholarships to combine funding sources alongside departmental grants. Third, consider forensic social work, a high-demand specialty with dedicated pathways at HBCUs like Alabama State University. Reach out to your department chair about active grant projects and student stipends. In a policy environment where equity-focused education funding is contested, HBCU grants offer a concrete way to advance your career and community impact.