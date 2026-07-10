HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Grant for Social Work: Eligibility & Guide

What Is the HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Grant Program?

Students hunting for financial support often assume scholarships are one check with their name on it. But grants that flow through academic departments can unlock just as much opportunity, covering training costs, conference travel, and even stipends that reduce the need to work extra hours while studying.

HBCU C.A.R.E.S. is one source of this kind of funding. Founded in 2021,1 the organization is a nonprofit consortium uniting Historically Black Colleges, Community Colleges, and Universities to collaboratively harness research, expertise, and programs that create meaningful economic and workforce opportunities.2 Its focus areas include education equity, workforce development, innovation, health, and public policy.3 With an annual revenue of approximately $464,000,4 it is a small but nimble operation that channels resources directly to HBCU departments and programs.

How Institutional Grants Differ from Individual Scholarships

The grants HBCU C.A.R.E.S. offers are often called micro-grants or mini-grants, and they function as institutional awards.3 That means an academic department, such as a social work program, applies for the funds and then uses them to support a group of students. In contrast, traditional social work grants for students go directly to one person at a time. For example, Alabama State University's Department of Social Work recently received a $5,000 grant to provide stipends for students completing forensic social work training and to host community awareness events. The money did not go to a single person; instead, it reduced financial barriers for many while also strengthening the region's social work workforce.

Other HBCU C.A.R.E.S. Programs to Watch

Beyond direct department support, the organization runs the State Agency Talent Pipeline Initiative.3 This program connects HBCUs with state agencies to build career pathways for students. The first round included grants for Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Miles College, Selma University, and Talladega College.1 While not exclusively for social work, these collaborations can open doors for MSW candidates interested in public-sector roles. Because the organization is small, exact award amounts and program details are not always publicly listed, but interested faculty and program directors can contact HBCU C.A.R.E.S. directly to explore opportunities.2 If your department is not yet pursuing this funding, it may be worth starting a conversation.