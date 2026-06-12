Newman University Clinical MSW for Working Adults in Kansas

Points of interest…
- Newman University's clinical MSW charges $640 per credit, totaling $39,680 or $21,760 depending on track length.
- No GRE, interview, or prerequisite hurdles block admission; deadlines are July 31 and April 30.
- Graduates qualify for LMSW and LSCSW licensure after passing exams and completing supervised practice.
- Fully online, hybrid, and on-campus classes let you earn your MSW without quitting your job.
On June 12, 2026, Newman University opened enrollment for a part-time Clinical MSW designed around the schedules of working adults. The program holds full CSWE accreditation, first granted in 2000 and reaffirmed in 2023,1 and admits students without GRE scores, interviews, or prerequisite courses, offering a 62-credit traditional track and a 34-credit accelerated online MSW pathway for BSW-holders.
The curriculum, infused with a trauma-informed framework since Fall 2018, spans clinical practice, school social work, and administration concentrations. Courses are delivered online, on-campus, and in hybrid formats, making the program accessible to students across Kansas. For those targeting independent clinical licensure, the coursework aligns with BSRB requirements for the LSCSW. In a state where healthcare social workers earn a median $64,280 and need for clinical services is rising, the new option arrives at a consequential time.
What Newman University's New Clinical MSW Offers Working Adults
Aspiring clinical social workers in Kansas can now pursue a Master of Social Work while employed full-time. Newman University's program requires 62 credit hours for the traditional track and just 34 for Advanced Standing, with no career disruption needed.
A Long-Awaited Flexible Option for Kansas Professionals
Before this launch, working adults in Kansas who wanted a clinical MSW faced few part-time, no-GRE options. Most programs demanded full-time enrollment, GRE scores, or long commutes. Newman University filled that gap on June 12, 2026, introducing a Clinical MSW designed specifically for people balancing work and an MSW program alongside family and graduate study. The part-time pace stretches the traditional track over four years and Advanced Standing over two, so students never have to choose between income and education.
Accreditation and a National Ranking That Signal Quality
Strong program credentials matter for licensure and employment. Newman's MSW has held continuous accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) since 2000, with a successful reaffirmation in June 2023.1 That means the curriculum meets rigorous professional standards essential for LMSW and LSCSW eligibility. In 2021-2022, College Factual ranked the university first among Most Focused Master's Degree Colleges for Social Work in Kansas. This metric reflects the proportion of students graduating in social work relative to the institution's size, a signal that Newman dedicates significant faculty expertise and student support resources directly into social work education.
Three Ways to Learn Around Your Schedule
Flexibility extends beyond pacing. Students can choose on-campus classes in Wichita, a hybrid mix, or fully online MSW programs in asynchronous formats that never require logging in at a set time. Each format covers the same trauma-informed curriculum and clinical preparation, but you decide which fits your life. Admission also strips away common barriers: no GRE scores, no interviews, and no prerequisite coursework. You need a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution, but not in any specific major. For working adults who have been out of school for years, this open-admission design shortens the timeline from interest to enrollment.
Take the Next Step: Connect with the Program
If you want details about clinical placement sites, transfer credits, or course sequencing, Program Director Yelando Johnson welcomes direct inquiries. You can reach her at [email protected] or 316-942-4291 extension 2326. For the full launch announcement, read the original coverage by MarketersMedia.1
Program Tracks: Traditional Vs. Advanced Standing at a Glance
Newman University offers two distinct part-time paths to the clinical MSW, designed around your prior education. The Traditional Track accommodates career changers without a BSW, while the Advanced Standing Track fast-tracks BSW-holders through a shorter curriculum.
Concentration Areas: Clinical, School, and Administration
What can you actually do with each of the three MSW concentrations Newman University offers, and how do they shape your career path? Unlike many MSW concentrations in Kansas programs that offer only a generalist track or a single clinical focus, Newman's new flexible MSW structures its curriculum around three clearly defined concentrations. This side-by-side approach directly ties your coursework to the job you want after graduation.
Clinical Social Work: The Therapist Track
The clinical concentration is the program's most direct route to becoming a licensed clinical social worker. It builds advanced skills in assessment, diagnosis, psychotherapy, and trauma-informed interventions. Graduates typically work in mental health clinics, hospitals, private practice, or residential treatment centers. After earning the Master of Social Work, you pursue the Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) credential, then complete supervised clinical hours and pass the ASWB clinical exam to become a Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW), the highest licensure level in Kansas. The MSW vs. LCSW distinction matters here: if your goal is to provide therapy, this is the concentration that aligns with LSCSW requirements.
School Social Work: Supporting K-12 Students
The school social work concentration prepares you for employment in school districts, where you act as a bridge between students, families, and community resources. Coursework covers educational policy, behavioral intervention, special education law, and crisis response. In Kansas, school social workers typically need an LMSW and then apply for a school social work license through the Kansas State Department of Education. This path is not designed for LSCSW licensure and instead leads to a specialist role within the education system, often working with IEP teams, truancy interventions, and school-based mental health support.
Social Work Administration: Leading Agencies and Nonprofits
The administration concentration shifts focus to macro-level practice. You learn program planning, budgeting, fundraising, grant writing, and organizational leadership. Graduates move into roles such as program director, agency executive, policy analyst, or nonprofit manager. While you can still earn your LMSW, this concentration does not provide the clinical hours needed for LSCSW. Instead, it equips you to run the programs that other social workers deliver, with a clear career path in community services, government, or health care administration.
Choosing Your Concentration
- If your end goal is a private therapy practice or direct clinical care: Clinical Social Work is your match.
- If you want to work inside schools with children and families: School Social Work keeps you inside the K-12 environment.
- If you see yourself managing a team, shaping policy, or directing a nonprofit: Social Work Administration builds the skills you need.
This transparent split is a gap that most Kansas MSW pages fail to address, often burying concentration details or treating them as afterthoughts. Newman's program design turns this into a decision tool, helping working adults see exactly where their degree will take them.
Related Articles
How the Trauma-Informed Curriculum Prepares You for Clinical Practice
Trauma-informed practice means recognizing that a person's current difficulties often grow from past overwhelming experiences, and designing every clinical interaction to promote safety, choice, and healing rather than re-traumatization. Since Fall 2018, Newman University has embedded a trauma-informed framework across its MSW coursework that goes beyond awareness into concrete, science-backed intervention. The curriculum integrates two complementary lenses: a neurobiological perspective showing how toxic stress reshapes brain and body regulation, and a systems-based view that connects individual distress to poverty, discrimination, and community violence.
What You Learn: Practical Skills, Not Just Theory
Assignments and field experiences build a clinical toolkit that social work employers immediately recognize:
- ACE screening and interpretation: Students learn to administer and contextualize Adverse Childhood Experiences screenings, focusing on resilience factors so the results guide care rather than define a client.
- Somatic interventions: Coursework covers simple body-based techniques including grounding exercises, breath work, and vagal toning that help clients move out of chronic hypervigilance.
- Culturally responsive clinical assessment: A trauma lens is layered with cultural humility, teaching students to ask about trauma without imposing dominant-culture assumptions and to adapt evidence-based practices for specific communities.
Employer Demand in Kansas Requires This Competency
Kansas behavioral health agencies, from community mental health centers to VA clinics, increasingly list trauma-informed competency as a hiring requirement. The state's Medicaid expansion and growing emphasis on integrated care have pushed providers to seek LMSW- and LSCSW-eligible clinicians who can start trauma work immediately. Newman's explicit focus on neurobiology and systems prepares graduates to walk into these roles with a shared language and ready-made skills, something generalist programs often cannot promise. Understanding social work ethics is woven into this preparation, ensuring students approach trauma-responsive care with a clear ethical framework.
No Buzzword Here: How the Curriculum Sets Itself Apart
Many MSW programs use the phrase "trauma-informed" in marketing materials, but Newman's curriculum design makes the distinction clear. Instead of a single elective or a short module, trauma threads through foundation and concentration courses. Faculty connect attachment theory to the clinical practice sequence, tie developmental trauma to the school social work track, and require students to demonstrate trauma-responsive assessment in their final capstone projects. This sustained, integrated approach ensures graduates internalize the framework rather than simply collecting the vocabulary.
Questions to Ask Yourself
Online, Hybrid, and On-Campus Format Options, Plus Field Placement Logistics
For working adults, the dream of a clinical MSW often collides with rigid class schedules and extensive in-person requirements. Newman's new program directly addresses this tension by offering multiple delivery modes and a field placement process that accommodates employed students.
Understanding the Format Choices
Newman designed the clinical MSW for maximum flexibility. You can choose on-campus classes at the Wichita campus, a hybrid blend that mixes online and face-to-face meetings, or a fully online asynchronous track.1 Fully online asynchronous means exactly what working adults need: no mandatory live sessions, no set log-in times. You complete readings, discussion posts, assignments, and recorded lectures entirely on your own schedule each week, as long as you meet deadlines.
The hybrid option gives local students the best of both worlds. While Newman has not published the exact breakdown of online versus in-person components, the model typically moves foundational coursework online while reserving occasional on-campus sessions for skills labs, group work, and faculty mentorship. For anyone commuting regularly, this can minimize drive time without sacrificing the hands-on learning that builds clinical confidence. Contact the program office directly to get the latest hybrid schedule and attendance expectations.
How Field Placements Work for Online and Working Students
Field education is the backbone of clinical training, and Newman's structure acknowledges that you may already be employed. The traditional track requires a 480-hour foundational field placement, followed by an advanced placement that brings total practicum hours to at least 900, meeting the online MSW field placement standard set by the Council on Social Work Education.2 Advanced Standing students (those with a BSW) complete one concentrated placement of 600 hours.3 Both tracks integrate field work over roughly 30 weeks, translating to about 16 hours per week for foundational students and 20 hours per week for Advanced Standing students.
The big question for working adults: Can I use my current employer's site? Newman's published policy on employer-based placements for online students is not yet available.3 The field education office works with each student to secure a site that provides appropriate clinical learning experiences under an MSW-level supervisor, and many employers are open to a split arrangement where you complete placement hours in a different department or role. Reach out early to discuss your workplace as a potential site. Online students complete placements in their local communities, and the field coordination team helps identify agencies near you.
No on-campus intensives or required orientation sessions are documented for fully online students,4 but you should treat the first few weeks of field as an onboarding period where you work closely with your field instructor to create a schedule that fits around your job.
Balancing Work and Study: A Realistic Weekly Snapshot
A part-time student carrying a full-time job might plan a week like this: - Field placement: 16 hours (for foundational students) spread across two weekdays or one weeknight plus a weekend day, depending on the site's hours. - Asynchronous coursework: 10 to 15 hours per week for reading, discussion forums, written assignments, and reviewing pre-recorded lectures. - Total weekly commitment: Approximately 26 to 31 hours.
This is demanding but doable when you manage MSW field placement while working full time and treat field hours as a second job you schedule around your primary employment. Advanced Standing students should expect closer to 20 hours of field per week, so planning for up to 35 total hours is wise. The program's part-time pacing stretches fieldwork across several months, giving you room to settle into a rhythm. Many students negotiate with employers for a slightly reduced work schedule or use personal leave for the most intensive clinical weeks.
Kansas Clinical Licensure Roadmap: From MSW to LMSW to LSCSW
In Kansas, earning a clinical social work license is a multi-step process that begins with a CSWE-accredited MSW and leads to independent clinical practice (LSCSW). The path requires passing two ASWB exams, accumulating 4,000 supervised clinical hours, and meeting BSRB application requirements. Here is a step-by-step overview of the timeline and milestones.
Forget the stress of standardized tests. Newman's clinical MSW requires no GRE scores, no interviews, and no prerequisite courses, just your commitment to social work. Apply by July 31 for Traditional fall, or April 30 (summer) and July 31 (fall) for Advanced Standing.
Tuition, Total Cost, and Financial Aid at Newman University
At $640 per credit hour, the total program cost of Newman University's Clinical MSW lands at approximately $39,680 for the full 62-credit traditional track and $21,760 for the 34-credit advanced standing MSW programs pathway. These figures reflect tuition alone and do not include additional fees for technology, books, or campus resources if you take in-person courses. Still, the part-time pacing gives working adults a manageable financial timeline, with costs spread across four years for traditional students and two years for Advanced Standing.
What's Included in the Per-Credit Rate
The $640 per-credit-hour tuition covers instruction across all three delivery formats: online asynchronous, hybrid, and on-campus. You pay the same rate regardless of how you attend, which simplifies budgeting. Keep in mind that you'll need to budget separately for application fees, textbooks, and any graduation or student service fees Newman lists on its website. Because the program does not require full-time attendance, many students continue earning while they learn, reducing the need for additional living-expense loans.
Financial Aid: Scholarships, Assistantships, and Employer Support
Newman University participates in federal student aid programs, so you can receive Federal Direct Unsubsidized Loans and Graduate PLUS Loans by filing the FAFSA. Graduate assistantships are sometimes available within the School of Social Work, offering tuition remission or a stipend in exchange for research or administrative work. Talk to the program's financial aid coordinator early to explore these limited spots. Employer tuition reimbursement is another practical avenue, as many Kansas hospitals, nonprofits, and state agencies partially or fully fund an MSW for employees committed to clinical or administrative roles. The Kansas Board of Regents also administers need- and merit-based state aid programs, including the Kansas Hero's Scholarship (a tuition fee waiver) and the Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship (merit-based tuition assistance), which some graduate students may qualify for depending on field and circumstances.2 For a broader look at funding options, MSW scholarships for graduate social work students can identify additional sources worth pursuing.
Kansas Behavioral Health Workforce Funding
Kansas has channeled significant resources into behavioral health workforce development, and clinical MSW students can tap into several of these streams. The HRSA Behavioral Health Workforce Loan Repayment Program repays up to $50,000 in educational loans for licensed clinical social workers serving in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas. SAMHSA behavioral health workforce grants, while competitive, sometimes fund tuition stipends for MSW students placed in community mental health settings.3 At the state level, the Kansas State Loan Repayment Program offers matching funds for providers in underserved communities. Additionally, the University of Kansas's Integrated Health Scholars Program, backed by HRSA, has provided 12 MSW students per year with a $25,000 stipend and a rural FQHC practicum placement since 2016, supporting 305 graduates and distributing over $3 million in scholarship support.1 Newman students may qualify for similar HRSA-funded opportunities if their practicum sites align with federal priorities.
How Newman Compares to Other Kansas MSW Programs on Cost
For perspective, in-state graduate tuition at the University of Kansas and Wichita State University generally falls between $500 and $700 per credit hour, depending on course delivery and program fees. You can review online MSW programs in Kansas to compare tuition rates and formats across accredited options. Newman's $640 rate sits near the upper end but remains competitive when you factor in the flexible, working-adult format and the absence of charges for prerequisite tests or interviews. Over the full program, the difference might amount to a few thousand dollars, a premium many students willingly pay for a schedule built around a career.
How Newman Compares to Other Kansas MSW Programs on Flexibility and Cost
When you're evaluating MSW programs in Kansas, flexibility and cost are likely top of mind. Newman University's new clinical MSW enters a landscape that already includes well-established programs at the University of Kansas (KU) and Wichita State University (WSU). While all three hold CSWE accreditation, their designs cater to different student needs.
Delivery Format and Flexibility
Newman offers the widest range of attendance modes: on-campus, hybrid, and fully online asynchronous courses. That gives working adults the freedom to learn entirely on their own schedule without set class times. KU delivers both on-campus and online options, making it another strong contender for distance learners.1 WSU's program is hybrid, blending in-person and online elements but requiring some campus presence. All three schools allow part-time enrollment, which is essential if you're balancing a full-time job or family commitments. Newman's part-time tracks are built deliberately for working professionals, with the traditional track spanning four years and Advanced Standing just two.
Admissions: No Testing Required Across the Board
None of these Kansas programs requires GRE scores. Newman goes a step further by not asking for interviews or specific prerequisite coursework, which can speed up the application process for career-changers coming from other fields. KU and WSU also maintain streamlined admissions, though you'll want to check each school's current prerequisites. Newman's deadlines (July 31 for fall traditional; April 30 and July 31 for Advanced Standing) provide clear windows for planning.
Tuition and Financial Considerations
Newman charges $640 per credit hour, which places its total tuition at $39,680 for the 62-credit traditional track and $21,760 for the 34-credit Advanced Standing track. Tuition rates at KU and WSU are set annually and may differ by residency status; prospective students should visit each institution's website for the most current figures. Newman's clarity on sticker price can help you budget without surprises, and all programs typically offer financial aid and scholarships to offset costs.
Concentrations and Career Focus
Where things diverge meaningfully is in specialization. Newman offers three focused concentrations: Clinical Social Work, School Social Work, and Social Work Administration. The clinical track is especially relevant if your goal is Kansas LSCSW licensure. KU provides clinical practice tracks (Child and Family, Health/Mental Health, Aging) alongside a Macro Practice concentration in Social Work Administrative and Advocacy Practice.1 WSU takes a different approach with an Advanced Generalist concentration that prepares you for broad social work roles across multiple settings. If you know you want a clinical niche, Newman and KU give you targeted pathways. If you prefer flexibility across micro and macro practice, WSU's generalist model or KU's macro option may be a better fit.
Choosing the Right Program for Your Life
Newman's unique combination of fully asynchronous online availability, a no-GRE/no-interview admission process, clearly posted tuition, and a dedicated clinical track makes it a standout for Kansas working adults who need a quick, accessible route to clinical licensure. For a broader look at accredited options across the state, best MSW programs in Kansas can help you weigh additional programs side by side. That said, if you value a wider array of clinical sub-specialties or the prestige of a research university, KU could be more aligned with your goals. WSU's hybrid, generalist model suits learners who want a mix of in-person and online work and don't need a narrowly clinical focus. Take time to weigh format, concentration, and cost against your daily realities and long-term career plans.
Social Work Salaries in Kansas and Career Outlook
The 2024 BLS data for Kansas show median annual wages for key clinical social work occupations. With Newman University's MSW tuition at $640 per credit hour, a graduate pursuing healthcare social work could see a median salary of $64,280, offering a favorable return on the $39,680 investment for the 62-credit traditional track. Actual earnings vary by role, experience, and licensure level, and these figures represent general occupational wages, not outcomes tied specifically to Newman graduates.
|Occupation
|Median Annual Salary
|Total Employment
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers
|$56,110
|1,360
|Healthcare Social Workers
|$64,280
|1,420
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|$52,690
|3,380
Social Work Salaries by Kansas Metro Area
Social work salaries in Kansas vary significantly by metro area and specialization. Since Newman University is located in Wichita, local graduates can anticipate competitive wages, especially in healthcare social work where the median exceeds $64,000.
|Metro Area
|Social Work Role
|Employment
|Mean Annual Wage
|Median Annual Wage
|Wichita, KS
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|810
|$55,570
|$52,430
|Wichita, KS
|Healthcare Social Workers
|330
|$64,080
|$64,280
|Wichita, KS
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers
|210
|$56,900
|$53,520
|Topeka, KS
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|370
|$54,680
|$49,940
|Topeka, KS
|Healthcare Social Workers
|130
|$66,350
|$63,600
|Topeka, KS
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers
|140
|$53,210
|$50,980
|Manhattan, KS
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|230
|$54,260
|$52,690
|Manhattan, KS
|Healthcare Social Workers
|30
|$57,890
|$59,660
|Manhattan, KS
|Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers
|30
|$51,410
|$50,110
|Lawrence, KS
|Child, Family, and School Social Workers
|130
|$60,590
|$57,300
|Lawrence, KS
|Healthcare Social Workers
|40
|$64,490
|$68,620
Frequently Asked Questions About Newman University's MSW Program
Newman University's clinical MSW program is designed with working professionals in mind. Below you'll find answers to common questions about the program, licensure, and costs.