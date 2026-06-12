Newman University Clinical MSW for Working Adults in Kansas

Online, Hybrid, and On-Campus Format Options, Plus Field Placement Logistics

For working adults, the dream of a clinical MSW often collides with rigid class schedules and extensive in-person requirements. Newman's new program directly addresses this tension by offering multiple delivery modes and a field placement process that accommodates employed students.

Understanding the Format Choices

Newman designed the clinical MSW for maximum flexibility. You can choose on-campus classes at the Wichita campus, a hybrid blend that mixes online and face-to-face meetings, or a fully online asynchronous track.1 Fully online asynchronous means exactly what working adults need: no mandatory live sessions, no set log-in times. You complete readings, discussion posts, assignments, and recorded lectures entirely on your own schedule each week, as long as you meet deadlines.

The hybrid option gives local students the best of both worlds. While Newman has not published the exact breakdown of online versus in-person components, the model typically moves foundational coursework online while reserving occasional on-campus sessions for skills labs, group work, and faculty mentorship. For anyone commuting regularly, this can minimize drive time without sacrificing the hands-on learning that builds clinical confidence. Contact the program office directly to get the latest hybrid schedule and attendance expectations.

How Field Placements Work for Online and Working Students

Field education is the backbone of clinical training, and Newman's structure acknowledges that you may already be employed. The traditional track requires a 480-hour foundational field placement, followed by an advanced placement that brings total practicum hours to at least 900, meeting the online MSW field placement standard set by the Council on Social Work Education.2 Advanced Standing students (those with a BSW) complete one concentrated placement of 600 hours.3 Both tracks integrate field work over roughly 30 weeks, translating to about 16 hours per week for foundational students and 20 hours per week for Advanced Standing students.

The big question for working adults: Can I use my current employer's site? Newman's published policy on employer-based placements for online students is not yet available.3 The field education office works with each student to secure a site that provides appropriate clinical learning experiences under an MSW-level supervisor, and many employers are open to a split arrangement where you complete placement hours in a different department or role. Reach out early to discuss your workplace as a potential site. Online students complete placements in their local communities, and the field coordination team helps identify agencies near you.

No on-campus intensives or required orientation sessions are documented for fully online students,4 but you should treat the first few weeks of field as an onboarding period where you work closely with your field instructor to create a schedule that fits around your job.

Balancing Work and Study: A Realistic Weekly Snapshot

A part-time student carrying a full-time job might plan a week like this: - Field placement: 16 hours (for foundational students) spread across two weekdays or one weeknight plus a weekend day, depending on the site's hours. - Asynchronous coursework: 10 to 15 hours per week for reading, discussion forums, written assignments, and reviewing pre-recorded lectures. - Total weekly commitment: Approximately 26 to 31 hours.

This is demanding but doable when you manage MSW field placement while working full time and treat field hours as a second job you schedule around your primary employment. Advanced Standing students should expect closer to 20 hours of field per week, so planning for up to 35 total hours is wise. The program's part-time pacing stretches fieldwork across several months, giving you room to settle into a rhythm. Many students negotiate with employers for a slightly reduced work schedule or use personal leave for the most intensive clinical weeks.