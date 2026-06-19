CSWE Council on Field Education: Role & MSW Impact

MSW Field Placement Models: Block, Concurrent, and Online Adaptations

MSW programs structure field education in one of three primary models, each designed to accommodate different student circumstances while meeting CSWE accreditation standards. Understanding the differences between block placements, concurrent placements, and online adaptations helps you choose the path that best fits your life and learning style.

Block Placements: Full-Time Immersion

Block placements concentrate all required field hours, typically 900 hours over one semester or summer term, into a full-time, intensive experience.1 Students work on-site at an agency four or five days per week, engaging in direct client care under the supervision of an MSW-level field instructor with at least two years of post-MSW experience.2

This model suits career-changers or those who can temporarily step away from employment to focus entirely on skill-building. Because block placements demand a significant time commitment upfront, they allow for rapid professional socialization, but they offer less flexibility for students who need to keep working. Virtual placements are allowed if they involve real client contact (for example, telehealth services), not simulation, though the core experience remains in-person client work when possible.3

Concurrent Placements: Part-Time Alongside Coursework

Concurrent placements spread the same 900-hour requirement1 across multiple semesters, often two or three, while students take academic courses simultaneously. Typically, students spend 16 to 21 hours per week at their field agency, balancing work and MSW program demands over a longer period.

This model is ideal for working students, parents, or those in part-time MSW programs. The extended timeline reduces weekly pressure and allows for deeper integration of classroom theory with ongoing practice. Supervision requirements mirror those of block placements: an agency-based MSW supervisor provides structured guidance,2 and virtual placement components are acceptable with real client interaction, not simulation.3

Online MSW Programs and Field Placement Adaptations

Online MSW programs must meet the same accreditation standards as campus-based ones, so they rely on robust field placement coordination. Most accredited online programs use a combination of national placement networks and student-secured local agencies to ensure geographic accessibility. While some online students complete traditional, fully on-site placements, hybrid arrangements combining on-site client work with remote supervision or telehealth sessions are increasingly common.2

Remote supervision in online MSW programs typically involves an on-site agency supervisor paired with virtual program seminars led by faculty. The CSWE's Council on Field Education (COFE) allows virtual placements only when they include direct, real-time client contact; simulated experiences cannot replace live practice hours.3 Telehealth practicum sites are a growing acceptable option, provided they meet the same supervisor qualifications and ethical standards.

Students in online programs should pay close attention to social work field placement logistics early in their MSW journey. Many programs require you to secure a local placement site, while others have dedicated placement coordinators who identify agencies within your community. Regardless of the model, all MSW field education converges on the same outcome: 900 hours1 of supervised, real-world practice that prepares you for licensure and competent clinical or macro social work.