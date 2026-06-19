CSWE Council on Field Education: Role & MSW Impact

Points of interest…
- The CSWE Council on Field Education advises on accreditation standards for social work field placements.
- Dr. Kanako Okuda, creator of FieldAnxiety.com, starts a three-year COFE term in July 2026.
- All CSWE-accredited MSW programs require a minimum of 900 field education hours.
- Block, concurrent, and online placement models all meet the same CSWE EPAS competency standards.
Field education, the 900-hour supervised practicum, is social work's signature pedagogy: the hardest requirement to fulfill and the most formative. Yet the quality and structure of placements has long varied between programs. The Council on Social Work Education's Council on Field Education (COFE) is the body charged with narrowing that inconsistency.
COFE develops guidelines that shape how accredited MSW programs design practicum experiences, from supervision models to competency evaluation. Its members are field directors and educators who translate CSWE's Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards into the day-to-day reality students encounter in agencies.
With the 2026 appointment of Dr. Kanako Okuda, a leader in field anxiety resources and telemental health, COFE's direction points toward prioritizing student well-being alongside clinical readiness. That evolving focus will reach every hour of practicum a future MSW student logs.
What Is the CSWE Council on Field Education?
What is the CSWE Council on Field Education, and how does its work influence the practicum experience for MSW students?
A Dedicated Body for Field Education Excellence
The Council on Field Education (COFE) is an advisory body within the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) charged with providing leadership and consultation to strengthen the quality of practicum programs nationwide.1 Its core mission is to advance field education as the signature pedagogy of social work education, the immersive, hands-on training that distinguishes professional preparation from purely academic study. COFE supports field directors and educators by developing resources, conducting research, and facilitating professional development opportunities.
Governance and Relationship to Accreditation
COFE operates within CSWE's broader accreditation ecosystem but holds a distinct role from the Commission on Accreditation (COA). While COA sets and enforces mandatory compliance standards, COFE functions as a thought-leadership and policy-recommending body. It does not directly regulate programs; instead, it influences field education quality by proposing policy statements, developing best practices, and interpreting how existing standards should be applied. This distinction is critical: COA ensures that programs meet baseline requirements, while COFE pushes the field toward innovation and excellence.
How COFE Shapes Field Education Standards
Although COFE is not a regulatory body, its recommendations carry significant weight. The council's insights feed directly into revisions of the Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS), the framework that governs all CSWE-accredited programs. When EPAS undergoes periodic updates, COFE's research and policy proposals help shape how field education competencies are defined and assessed. For example, COFE's State of Field Education Survey gathers data on administrative models, staffing, and resources, providing an evidence base for future standards.1 The council also published a Field Education Literature Review (2019) to compile existing research and identify gaps.
Current Projects and Resources
COFE structures its work through three active groups: Research and Publications, COFE Connect Session Planning, and Education & Training.2 These groups have generated nearly 100 presentations in recent years, often in collaboration with the North American Network of Field Educators and Directors (NANFED). The council also organizes a Field Education Institute; the 2024 gathering attracted more than 200 participants.3 Currently, COFE is reorganizing a training repository to make field education resources more accessible. Notably, no formal policy statements were published between 2024 and 2026, but ongoing survey work and collaborative planning continue to inform the council's advisory role.
How COFE Membership Is Structured and Who Serves
The Council on Field Education operates under the umbrella of CSWE's Commission on Educational Policy,1 ensuring that field education, the signature pedagogy of social work, remains rigorous, current, and responsive to real-world practice. Its membership structure is designed to bring together a wide range of voices from accredited programs, creating a body that can set standards, advise on trends, and support field educators nationwide.
Composition: Size, Roles, and Representation
COFE includes 15 members,1 with the 2026 chair being Kiana Webb-Robinson of Savannah State University. The roster intentionally draws from geographically broad and diverse institutions. Member institutions are spread across multiple states, including Georgia, California, Washington, Massachusetts, Alaska, North Carolina, Oregon, New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, and West Virginia in the current cycle, ensuring no single region or type of school dominates the conversation.
- Roles represented: Members are typically faculty or field directors from accredited social work programs. Some may also be active practitioners, but the primary qualification is a formal role within an accredited program that places students in field internships.
- Diversity requirements: The council actively seeks representation that reflects the full spectrum of program types, including large public universities, small private colleges, historically Black institutions, rural-serving programs, and urban research universities.
How Members Are Selected
Membership is nomination-based, and the process is transparent.1 Each year, CSWE issues a call for nominations through its leadership and service opportunities portal. Qualified individuals can self-nominate or be nominated by peers. A review committee, often including current COFE members, evaluates candidates based on their expertise in field education, contributions to curriculum development, and ability to represent underrepresented perspectives.
- Eligibility: Candidates must hold a faculty or field director role within a CSWE-accredited social work program.1 No separate dues are required for individual members, as participation is tied to the program's accreditation.3
- Governing authority: Final appointments are made by CSWE leadership, aligning with the Commission on Educational Policy's strategic goals. The council collaborates closely with the North American Network of Field Educators and Directors (NANFED) to stay connected to grassroots challenges.4
Term Structure and Turnover Rhythm
COFE uses a staggered term system to balance continuity with fresh input. Each member serves a three-year term, mirroring the July 2026 to June 2029 appointment of Dr. Kanako Okuda. The appointment cycle is annual, with roughly four openings arising each year as members rotate off.2 This predictable turnover prevents knowledge loss while allowing new faces to shape emerging priorities. Members may be considered for consecutive terms, though any reappointment undergoes the same nomination and review process.
- Annual rhythm: In a typical year, the council gains approximately four new members, and the total roster hovers near 15.
- Why this matters for students: The blend of continuity and regular refreshment means MSW field placement standards can evolve steadily, incorporating lessons from the pandemic, telehealth expansion, and growing awareness of student mental health, without abrupt overhauls.
Knowing who sits on the council and how they get there empowers students and educators to engage more strategically with the accreditation system that determines their practicum experience.
Dr. Kanako Okuda's 2026 Appointment: What It Signals for Practicum Education
On July 1, 2026, Dr. Kanako Okuda, DSW, LCSW-R, will begin a three-year term as a member of the Council on Social Work Education's Council on Field Education (COFE), serving through June 30, 2029.1 Her appointment, announced by Boston University School of Social Work (BUSSW), places a seasoned field education leader and active clinician at the center of national standards-setting for MSW practicum experiences.
A Career Built on Field Education Innovation
Dr. Okuda brings over a decade of direct field education leadership to COFE. She earned her Doctor of Social Work (DSW) from Rutgers University in 20192 and previously served as Director of Field Education at Bryn Mawr College before joining BUSSW as assistant dean of practicum education and clinical associate professor.3 Her scholarship includes a 2018 article published in the *Journal of Teaching in Social Work* exploring how students make meaning through field learning,4 and a book chapter on field instruction. Most notably, she led the development of the first validated tool for measuring field placement anxiety in social work students, establishing a research hub at FieldAnxiety.com that both assesses and addresses the stressors students face during practicum.5
Dual Role as Clinician and Educator
What sets this appointment apart is Dr. Okuda's dual identity as a practitioner-academic. She remains an active licensed clinical social worker, providing telemental health services to underserved populations while overseeing BUSSW's practicum operations.2 This ongoing direct practice is relatively rare among national advisory council members and signals that COFE values grounding policy decisions in current clinical realities. Her experience delivering care via telehealth to communities with limited access also aligns with the growing demand for field placements that prepare students for mental health social work environments.
FieldAnxiety.com and the Student Experience
FieldAnxiety.com functions as both a self-help resource and a research platform, offering evidence-informed strategies to manage the emotional challenges of field placements. By creating this tool, Dr. Okuda demonstrated a commitment to centering student mental health within the educational pipeline. Her appointment suggests COFE may elevate the importance of mental health support, supervision quality, and anxiety reduction in shaping future field education standards. With burnout and retention concerns rising across the profession, bringing a scholar who has dedicated years to understanding placement-related distress could influence everything from orientation protocols to competency assessment.
What This Means for MSW Field Standards
Dr. Okuda's expertise lands squarely at the intersection of three fast-evolving priorities in social work education: telehealth competencies, student mental health, and evidence-based field instruction. As COFE works to strengthen practicum quality nationwide, her contributions are likely to inform revisions to the Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS) related to field hours, supervision models, and readiness for technology-mediated practice. For MSW students, this appointment signals that the national body overseeing field education is paying closer attention to how practicums are designed to support, rather than simply assess, the developing social worker. The three-year term beginning in 2026 arrives at a moment when programs are still adapting lessons from pandemic-era remote placements and seeking clearer guidance on balancing rigor with student resilience.
Questions to Ask Yourself
How COFE Influences MSW Field Placement Standards and EPAS Requirements
COFE's advisory work reshapes how MSW programs translate the Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS) into the concrete field experiences that define students' professional formation.
Setting the Stage: EPAS Requirements for Field Education
Every accredited MSW program must ensure students complete at least 900 clock hours of MSW field placement, while BSW students complete a minimum of 400 hours. These hours are not arbitrary; they serve as the container for demonstrating nine core social work competencies identified in EPAS. Programs design placements to give students real-world practice in engaging with individuals, families, groups, organizations, and communities, always under supervision that meets EPAS standards.
How COFE Translates Competencies into Practice
The nine competencies cover ethical and professional behavior, diversity, human rights, research, policy, and micro-through-macro practice. COFE does not simply reiterate this list. Instead, its guidance helps programs structure field assignments, learning contracts, and evaluation tools so that each competency is meaningfully assessed. For example, COFE offers resources on creating performance indicators that distinguish a beginning practicum student from a graduating MSW, ensuring field instructors and students share clear expectations.
- Competency alignment: COFE materials help faculty map everyday field tasks, such as case notes, community assessments, or legislative advocacy, directly to EPAS competencies, preventing generic checklists.
- Developmental benchmarks: Guidance includes sample rubrics that track student growth across the foundation and advanced placement levels.
Defining Qualified Supervision
EPAS mandates that field supervision be provided by a qualified social worker, but what "qualified" means varies across states and settings. COFE's position papers and best-practice documents help programs operationalize this requirement. It clarifies acceptable supervision models, including:
- Licensure baseline: Recommending that field instructors hold a minimum of a social work license, with clinical placements ideally supervised by an LCSW.
- Supervision ratios: Offering evidence-based guidelines on the number of students one field instructor can adequately supervise.
- Remote and group supervision: Recognizing emerging models in telehealth and integrated care settings while ensuring they meet EPAS's intent of real-time, practice-focused oversight.
Advisory Influence, Not Direct Enforcement
COFE does not accredit programs or issue mandates. That authority rests with the Commission on Accreditation (COA). However, COFE's recommendations carry significant weight. When COA interprets and updates the field education section of EPAS, it routinely consults COFE's reports, surveys of field directors, and consensus documents. In this way, a COFE white paper on reducing student burnout or addressing vicarious trauma in placements can eventually shape the interpretive guidelines that all CSWE accredited programs must follow.
MSW Field Education at a Glance: Hours, Competencies, and Supervision
Field education is the signature pedagogy of social work. The Council on Social Work Education's (CSWE) Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS) set baseline requirements that all accredited programs must follow, ensuring students gain real-world practice experience.
MSW Field Placement Models: Block, Concurrent, and Online Adaptations
MSW programs structure field education in one of three primary models, each designed to accommodate different student circumstances while meeting CSWE accreditation standards. Understanding the differences between block placements, concurrent placements, and online adaptations helps you choose the path that best fits your life and learning style.
Block Placements: Full-Time Immersion
Block placements concentrate all required field hours, typically 900 hours over one semester or summer term, into a full-time, intensive experience.1 Students work on-site at an agency four or five days per week, engaging in direct client care under the supervision of an MSW-level field instructor with at least two years of post-MSW experience.2
This model suits career-changers or those who can temporarily step away from employment to focus entirely on skill-building. Because block placements demand a significant time commitment upfront, they allow for rapid professional socialization, but they offer less flexibility for students who need to keep working. Virtual placements are allowed if they involve real client contact (for example, telehealth services), not simulation, though the core experience remains in-person client work when possible.3
Concurrent Placements: Part-Time Alongside Coursework
Concurrent placements spread the same 900-hour requirement1 across multiple semesters, often two or three, while students take academic courses simultaneously. Typically, students spend 16 to 21 hours per week at their field agency, balancing work and MSW program demands over a longer period.
This model is ideal for working students, parents, or those in part-time MSW programs. The extended timeline reduces weekly pressure and allows for deeper integration of classroom theory with ongoing practice. Supervision requirements mirror those of block placements: an agency-based MSW supervisor provides structured guidance,2 and virtual placement components are acceptable with real client interaction, not simulation.3
Online MSW Programs and Field Placement Adaptations
Online MSW programs must meet the same accreditation standards as campus-based ones, so they rely on robust field placement coordination. Most accredited online programs use a combination of national placement networks and student-secured local agencies to ensure geographic accessibility. While some online students complete traditional, fully on-site placements, hybrid arrangements combining on-site client work with remote supervision or telehealth sessions are increasingly common.2
Remote supervision in online MSW programs typically involves an on-site agency supervisor paired with virtual program seminars led by faculty. The CSWE's Council on Field Education (COFE) allows virtual placements only when they include direct, real-time client contact; simulated experiences cannot replace live practice hours.3 Telehealth practicum sites are a growing acceptable option, provided they meet the same supervisor qualifications and ethical standards.
Students in online programs should pay close attention to social work field placement logistics early in their MSW journey. Many programs require you to secure a local placement site, while others have dedicated placement coordinators who identify agencies within your community. Regardless of the model, all MSW field education converges on the same outcome: 900 hours1 of supervised, real-world practice that prepares you for licensure and competent clinical or macro social work.
Whether you complete field placements in a block, concurrent, or online format, the CSWE EPAS competency standards remain the same. The delivery method may vary, but every accredited MSW program holds you to identical professional expectations.
What MSW Students Should Know About Field Education Requirements
Every MSW student hears about the 900-hour field requirement, but how those hours are structured and assessed can differ dramatically between full-time block placements and part-time concurrent models.
How the 900-Hour Requirement Breaks Down
Most CSWE-accredited MSW programs require a minimum of 900 field hours, typically spread across two or more semesters. In a full-time block placement, you might complete 400, 500 hours in one semester and the remainder in the next. Part-time concurrent models often extend the hours over a longer period, pairing classroom learning with 16, 20 hours per week at the agency.
Not all time spent on placement activities counts toward the 900 hours. Hours logged for orientation, travel to and from the site, and supervision sessions themselves may be excluded, depending on your program's policy. Always clarify with your field director what qualifies as "direct practice" or "field-related work" so you don't fall short. Many programs also cap the number of hours you can count in a single week to prevent burnout and ensure quality engagement.
Demonstrating Competency: The Nine EPAS Standards
Field education is the signature pedagogy of social work, meaning your practicum is where theory meets real-world application. Throughout your placement, your field instructor evaluates your progress on the nine competencies outlined in the CSWE Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS). These range from ethical decision-making and diversity awareness to policy practice and research-informed intervention.
This evaluation isn't just feedback , it's a graduation requirement. You must demonstrate a satisfactory level of competence in each area by the end of your field sequence. Your field instructor will use formative and summative assessments, often documenting your growth through learning contracts, process recordings, and mid-term and final evaluations. If a competency area needs improvement, a remediation plan is typically developed to help you meet the standard.
Flexibility Options You Might Not Know About
- Advanced standing: If you hold a BSW from a CSWE-accredited program, you may qualify for advanced standing online MSW options, which often reduce required field hours by up to half , sometimes as low as 500 total hours , since your undergraduate practicum already covered foundational competencies.
- Specialization-specific placements: Many MSW programs allow you to concentrate your field hours in areas such as school social work, healthcare, child welfare, or mental health, aligning your placement with your career goals from the start.
- Placement changes: If your initial placement turns out to be a poor fit, most programs have a process for requesting a change. You'll typically need to discuss the issue with your field liaison and provide a clear rationale, but students are often surprised to learn this option exists.
Navigating Field Placement Anxiety
It's normal to feel anxious before starting your practicum. The pressure to perform, uncertainty about the setting, and the sheer time commitment can feel overwhelming. Resources like FieldAnxiety.com, created by Dr. Kanako Okuda at Boston University, offer practical tools to manage those nerves. Her recent appointment to the CSWE Council on Field Education signals that student well-being during practicum is receiving more national attention.
Beyond online tools, many schools now embed intentional support structures into field education, such as peer cohorts, reflective supervision groups, and dedicated field seminar courses. If you're struggling, speak up early. Field directors and faculty want you to succeed and can connect you with accommodations, coaching, or even extended timelines if needed.
Related Articles
Looking Ahead: Emerging Priorities in Social Work Field Education
Students and programs now face a choice: cling to traditional placement models that emphasize face-to-face, clinic-based training, or embrace new approaches that reflect how social work is actually practiced today. The tension is between preserving time-tested competencies and adapting to a field that increasingly demands technological fluency, attention to practitioner well-being, and flexibility in where and how services are delivered.
Telehealth Placements: From Temporary Fix to Permanent Practice
Telehealth placements surged during the pandemic as an emergency accommodation, but they are now becoming a permanent fixture. Many MSW programs have incorporated remote practice competencies into their field curricula, and agencies continue to offer virtual services to reach underserved clients. For students, this means developing skills in digital engagement, online safety, and navigating the nuances of therapeutic alliance through a screen. CSWE's field education council is discussing how to standardize quality in these settings without stifling innovation.
Prioritizing Student Well-Being in Practicum Settings
Field education can be emotionally taxing, especially for students exposed to trauma, crisis, or high-need populations. There is growing recognition that practicum standards must go beyond clinical hours and include proactive support systems: crisis-response protocols, debriefing structures, and education around secondary traumatic stress. Programs increasingly offer wellness modules, peer support groups, and on-call resources for field students, and trauma certifications for social workers are gaining traction as a way to build resilience before students ever enter a placement. COFE is positioned to guide schools in weaving well-being into the fabric of placement design, making it a core quality indicator rather than an afterthought.
Expanding Placement Sites Beyond the Clinic
The days of limiting field placements to traditional clinical agencies are fading. Students today train in policy advocacy organizations, community-based nonprofits, school-based health centers, correctional settings, and technology-enabled services. These diverse sites prepare graduates for macro-level practice, leadership roles, and interdisciplinary collaboration. This shift also addresses placement shortages by recognizing a broader range of learning environments that still meet educational standards.
Okuda's Appointment Reflects Shifting CSWE Priorities
Dr. Kanako Okuda's appointment to COFE brings firsthand expertise in both student anxiety management and telemental health delivery to underserved communities. Her work with FieldAnxiety.com and direct practice signals that CSWE is elevating voices who understand that high-quality field education must be emotionally sustainable and clinically innovative. Her influence is likely to accelerate the integration of well-being supports and telehealth competencies into national recommendations, helping MSW programs prepare students for the real-world challenges they will face after graduation.
Frequently Asked Questions About CSWE Field Education
Find answers to common questions about the Council on Field Education, its role in shaping practicum standards, and what MSW students should know about field placement requirements.