Texas Social Work License Ban: What LCSW Aspirants Must Know

What Is the Texas Lifetime Social Work License Ban?

In 2019, Texas lawmakers made a quiet change that drastically altered the licensure landscape for social workers. By reclassifying social workers as health care professionals under state law, the legislature subjected them to the same automatic licensing bars previously aimed at physicians, nurses, and other medical providers. The result is a lifetime ban on holding a social work license for anyone with certain criminal convictions, regardless of how long ago the offense occurred or how fully the person has rehabilitated.

A Reclassification with Sweeping Consequences

Before September 1, 2019, social work licenses fell under occupational codes with a different set of rules. With the passage of H.B. 1899, the 86th Legislature amended the Texas Occupations Code to define licensed clinical social workers, licensed master social workers, and licensed baccalaureate social workers as health care professionals.1 This seemingly technical shift brought social workers under Chapter 108 of the Occupations Code, a section designed to mandate automatic denial and revocation of health care professional licenses for specified criminal offenses.2

Automatic Denial: No Room for Rehabilitation

The core of the ban lies in Section 108.052, which orders the licensing authority to automatically deny an application if the person has a conviction for a listed offense. Those triggering offenses include any felony involving the use or threat of force, any offense requiring sex offender registration under Chapter 62 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and certain Penal Code violations committed against a patient while licensed. Once triggered, the denial is permanent unless the conviction itself is overturned, set aside, or vacated on appeal. There is no discretionary waiver, no avenue for an applicant to present evidence of years spent drug-free, career training completed, or community service performed. The law strips the Behavioral Health Executive Council (BHEC), which oversees social work licenses in Texas, of any ability to weigh individual circumstances.

Which Social Work Licenses Are Affected?

The ban applies equally to all three tiers of social work licensure: Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker (LBSW), Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), and Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). Whether someone is seeking an entry-level license to practice generalist social work or an advanced clinical license to provide mental health therapy, the same automatic disqualification rules apply. The law also mandates revocation for current licensees who receive one of the triggering convictions.5

Before the Ban: A Case-by-Case Approach

Prior to the 2019 reclassification, BHEC had the flexibility to evaluate each applicant on a case-by-case basis. The council could consider factors such as the nature and seriousness of the crime, the relationship of the crime to the practice of social work, the extent and recency of rehabilitation, and the time elapsed since the conviction. This allowed for nuanced decisions that distinguished between a decades-old, nonviolent offense and a recent, directly relevant crime. The lifetime ban eliminated that discretion entirely.

Policy Origins and Criticism

The change came as part of a broader push to tighten background checks for health care workers, motivated by concerns about patient safety. However, critics argue that social work was swept into the legislation without a deliberate discussion of how the automatic bar would clash with the profession's core values of redemption, recovery, and second chances. Those values are central to social work ethics, and many practitioners see a blanket ban as fundamentally incompatible with the field's commitment to human dignity and rehabilitation. The result is a system where a rehabilitated grandmother with a master's degree and a decade of sobriety is treated no differently than a dangerous predator, a rigidity that has now sparked a constitutional challenge.