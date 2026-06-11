Non-Binary Social Workers: Representation, Allyship & Practice

Points of interest…
- Non-binary affirming social work demands dedicated practice guidelines, inclusive policies, and regulatory reform beyond general LGBTQ+ competence.
- Only a handful of U.S. states currently offer an X gender marker on social work licenses.
- Lee Tepper (@enby_therapist) reaches nearly 140,000 followers by modeling gender-affirming care under restrictive laws.
- Social work agencies demonstrate true inclusion through verifiable non-discrimination policies and gender-neutral facilities, not just statements.
Social work's ethical mandate demands justice, but non-binary practitioners and clients are barely visible in policy, training, and workplace norms. The social work ethics code calls for dignity and self-determination, yet most agency handbooks and diversity trainings still frame gender as strictly binary.
Most LGBTQ+ resources in the field fold non-binary experiences under a broad transgender label, sidelining distinct needs: pronoun protocols, gender-marker options, and field placement safety.
Lee Tepper, a 33-year-old licensed social worker and board chair of Kaleidoscope Youth Center in Columbus, Ohio, whose TikTok @enby_therapist reaches nearly 140,000 followers, models the navigation of affirming care amid restrictive legislation.1 With few licensure boards offering an X gender marker and no federal workforce data on non-binary social workers, the profession has only begun to confront a data blind spot that affects retention, ethical practice, and the very definition of culturally competent care.
What Non-Binary Affirming Social Work Means in Practice
Non-binary describes anyone whose gender identity falls outside the strict man/woman binary. Rather than a discrete third gender, non-binary functions as an umbrella term encompassing identities that blend elements of masculinity and femininity, remain fluid over time, or reject gendered categories altogether. This includes identities like agender, genderqueer, bigender, and many others. Because gender is a personal and cultural experience, the number of possible gender identities is not a fixed taxonomy but a reflection of human diversity. Some people ask, "Does that mean there are 72 genders?" The real answer is simpler: non-binary people exist on a spectrum, and no single label can capture everyone's experience.
Hallmarks of Non-Binary Affirming Practice
Affirming care goes beyond surface-level tolerance. It means consistently using correct names and pronouns, including singular they, neopronouns, or multiple pronoun sets. Intake forms should offer more than male/female options, allowing clients to self-identify and indicate their pronouns. Clinical frameworks must not assume that every trans or gender-diverse person follows a binary transition path with hormone therapy or surgery. Instead, clinicians should validate identities that may shift over time and avoid pressuring clients to conform to a binary narrative.
Clinical Needs Unique to Non-Binary Clients
Non-binary individuals often face distinct clinical needs that differ from those of binary transgender clients. Many non-binary people do not pursue medical transition, and their dysphoria may center on social recognition rather than physical characteristics. Mental health providers frequently lack scripts for supporting clients outside the binary, which can lead to misdiagnosis or therapeutic drift. Affirming clinicians must educate themselves on non-binary experiences, anticipate barriers like insurance denials for non-binary procedures, and recognize that their client's gender may be invisible in a world that rarely acknowledges it.
Non-Binary Social Workers in the Profession
Yes, a non-binary person can absolutely work as a social worker. The code of ethics social work prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression, and the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) mandates that programs teach diversity competence, including gender diversity. For a broader view of how lgbtq social work frameworks inform affirming practice, the field has developed substantial guidance that applies directly to non-binary contexts. Non-binary social workers bring invaluable lived experience to their practice, role-modeling authenticity for clients and colleagues. Many states also explicitly protect gender identity in social work licensure regulations, meaning no legal barrier prevents non-binary individuals from earning an MSW, completing field placements, or becoming licensed clinicians.
Why Non-Binary Representation Matters in the Social Work Profession
The social work profession is beginning to confront a data blind spot: how many non-binary practitioners and students are in the field, and whether their experiences reflect true inclusion.
Limited Data on Gender Identity in the Workforce
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, a primary source for social worker employment numbers, categorizes workers only as male or female. This binary reporting structure leaves non-binary, genderqueer, and other gender-expansive social workers statistically invisible. Because the BLS does not collect data on sexual orientation or gender identity beyond the male/female checkbox, anyone seeking national non-binary representation figures in social work or related fields will come up empty.
Population-Level Estimates Highlight the Need
Broader demographic snapshots underscore why ignoring non-binary identities is a problem. The Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law estimates that 9.3 percent of U.S. adults identified as LGBTQ+ as of 2024.1 The U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which recently added questions on sexual orientation and gender identity, is beginning to capture more nuanced data, but specific non-binary breakdowns for social workers are not yet available. These population figures suggest a significant portion of both clients and colleagues may hold non-binary identities, yet the profession lacks the workforce data to know whether it reflects the communities it serves.
Professional Surveys Are Starting to Ask
The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) conduct periodic workforce and student surveys that sometimes include sexual orientation and gender identity items. However, published reports do not consistently break out non-binary respondents. Some individual social work programs, as part of accreditation self-studies or diversity initiatives, now track non-binary student demographics, and inquiring with a dean of student affairs can yield program-specific numbers. Still, the absence of aggregated national data means that trends in non-binary representation, career progression, and workplace experience remain largely undocumented.
Why This Data Gap Hurts
Without count and experience data, social work cannot measure or address inequities. A 2025 myGwork analysis found that 32 percent of LGBTQ+ public-sector employees reported experiencing discrimination,1 and LGBTQ workplace inclusion research from Out & Equal indicates that only 38 percent of workplaces across a four-country sample have inclusive policies.2 FBI hate crime statistics for 2025 attribute 17.2 percent of incidents to sexual orientation bias and 3.9 percent to gender identity bias.1 While not specific to non-binary social workers, such figures highlight the climate many navigate. Representation data would allow the profession to identify hiring gaps, pay disparities, and retention challenges, and then advocate for change.
How Social Workers Can Advocate for Better Data
Students and practitioners can ask their institutions to collect and publicly report non-binary demographics in women in social work leadership and other diversity reports. Participating in NASW or CSWE surveys and writing in gender identity details when surveys only offer male/female options helps signal demand. Supporting efforts to modernize federal labor statistics, so they include non-binary gender categories, is a longer-term advocacy goal. Representation begins with being counted.
Spotlight: Lee Tepper on Balancing Affirming Care With Legal Realities
Who Is Lee Tepper?
Lee Tepper (they/them) is a 33-year-old licensed social worker and the board chair of Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC) in Columbus, Ohio. After moving to Columbus in 2011 to attend Ohio State University, Tepper earned a bachelor's in women's, gender and sexuality studies and later a master's in social work from OSU. In 2025, the National Association of Social Workers recognized Tepper with its Outstanding Service award, cementing their role as a leading voice for non-binary practitioners.1 The Columbus Monthly profile that highlighted Tepper this Pride season offers a concrete example of what non-binary representation can look like at the intersection of direct practice, organizational leadership, and policy advocacy.
Navigating a Hostile Legal Landscape
Tepper's clinical work explicitly tackles the tangle of state and federal legislation restricting gender-affirming housing and healthcare. By mid-2026, 27 states had enacted bans on gender-affirming care for youth, affecting an estimated 50 percent of trans adolescents in the U.S.2 The 2025 legislative session alone saw over 1,000 anti-trans bills introduced and 125 passed,3 along with a federal executive order (14187) that curtailed access to care.4 The Supreme Court's June 2025 ruling upholding a state-level ban further entrenched those barriers.2 Tepper tracks these developments in real time and trains clinicians on how to provide affirming care within legal constraints, without compromising clients' mental health. This dual role as practitioner and policy navigator demonstrates that ethical considerations in social work must account for the political environment surrounding clients' identities.
Advocacy That Scales Beyond the Office
Outside the therapy room, Tepper models how social workers can amplify their impact. Their TikTok account @enby_therapist has attracted nearly 140,000 followers, distilling complex clinical and political topics into accessible, non-binary-centered content.1 Tepper also authored the workbook "A Survival Guide for Queer People Living Through Too Much," with all proceeds benefiting KYC. For MSW students and early-career social workers, this combination of clinical credibility, legislative awareness, and social-media outreach offers a replicable template: build expertise, translate it for wider audiences, and tie every venture back to community organizations.
From Intern to Board Chair: A Career Arc of Visibility
Tepper first connected with Kaleidoscope Youth Center as an intern around 2016. Nearly a decade later, they hold the board's top leadership position. Erin Upchurch, former KYC executive director and former OSU professor, has publicly praised Tepper's growth and commitment.1 That trajectory, from graduate intern to organizational steward, illustrates how sustained, visible involvement can shift an agency's culture. For non-binary social workers navigating a field that often lacks clear professional role models, Tepper's path signals that leadership pipelines are real, and that representing one's identity at every career stage is not only possible but powerful.
Questions to Ask Yourself
Navigating Field Placements as a Non-Binary MSW Student
Field placement is the crucible where classroom theory meets real-world practice, and for non-binary MSW students it often doubles as an unplanned site of identity negotiation. Every decision, from which pronouns to share with a supervisor to whether a client needs to know your gender, carries weight that cisgender peers rarely confront. Strategic disclosure, proactive matching, and clear university safety nets can transform this required experience from a gauntlet into genuine professional growth.
Deciding Whether to Disclose Your Identity
Disclosure is never a single event; it is a layered calculus that shifts across supervisors, agency staff, and clients. Early on, ask yourself what you need to feel safe and what your educational goals require. Some students disclose to their field instructor immediately to secure correct pronoun usage and model authenticity; others wait to gauge the climate or disclose only when misgendering becomes a barrier.
- Supervisors: A field instructor who cannot use your pronouns undermines the learning relationship. Asking "What is your experience supervising LGBTQ+ students?" during the first meeting surfaces red flags early.
- Clients: Clinical disclosure is a clinical tool, not a personal confession. You might share your identity if it strengthens the therapeutic alliance or helps a client feel seen, but always with a clear rationale rooted in the client's goals.
- Safety over authenticity: In a politically conservative region, full disclosure may come with genuine risk of harassment or dismissal. No student is obligated to out themselves; protecting your own well-being is ethically sound.
Securing a Supportive Placement Match
Placement matching is not a lottery. MSW programs can and should screen sites for non-binary inclusivity. When you meet with your field coordinator, be explicit about what a safe environment looks like. Ask whether the agency has written gender-affirming policies, whether any staff have completed LGBTQ+ cultural-humility training, and how they have handled student identity concerns in the past. Our social work field placement guide covers how to evaluate agency climate and what questions to raise before you commit to a site. If the program balks at these questions, that silence itself is data.
- Agency climate: Look beyond a rainbow flag in the lobby. Request to speak with a current or former intern, and pay attention to whether staff default to gendered language. An agency that does domestic violence work but uses "ladies and gentlemen" constantly may not be ready for a non-binary practitioner.
- Geographic context: Even within the same state, a placement in an urban LGBTQ+ center differs drastically from one in a rural county office. Your field coordinator should weigh local political hostility against your safety, not just convenience.
- CSWE standards: The Council on Social Work Education's competency on advancing human rights and social justice obligates programs to provide non-discriminatory field experiences. Remind them that placing you in a hostile site without preparation violates that standard.
Responding to Hostile or Dismissive Sites
Despite best efforts, some placements turn toxic. A staff member repeatedly misgenders you; a supervisor tells you to "tone down" your presentation. This is not a pedagogical challenge; it is an equity failure. Your first line of defense is your field liaison, who should be versed in the program's grievance process. Document every incident: write down dates, quotes, and witnesses, and share those logs with the liaison in writing. Understanding workplace violence in social work contexts can help you recognize when a hostile environment crosses into conduct your program is obligated to address.
- Grievance steps: Most programs have a formal complaint procedure. If informal intervention fails, elevate it in writing. The CSWE Commission on Accreditation can ultimately be contacted if a pattern of discriminatory placements emerges.
- Requesting a site change: Changing placements mid-semester is logistically messy but sometimes necessary. If you are experiencing psychological harm, do not wait until you burn out. Programs can and do find emergency alternatives, especially when the alternative is a student leaving the profession.
- Student rights: You have the right to be addressed by your correct name and pronouns, and you have the right to professional supervision free of gender-based harassment. These are not favors; they are baseline professional standards.
Advocating for Affirming Supervision
Good supervision transforms discomfort into competence. Non-binary students should not have to educate their supervisors from scratch, but they can set clear expectations. During the initial contracting session, state plainly: "I use they/them pronouns, and I expect them to be used in case consultation, documentation about me, and any interactions where I am present." If you are comfortable, offer to bring a one-page guide or share a resource from The Trevor Project or the National Association of Social Workers.
- What affirming supervision looks like: A supervisor who corrects colleagues when they misgender you, who asks how your identity is showing up in client work without making it the sole focus, and who proactively checks in about safety during home visits or community meetings.
- When supervisors lack training: If your instructor admits they have never worked with a non-binary clinician, suggest a joint learning plan. This might include watching a CEU webinar on gender-affirming practice together or reviewing the NASW Standards and Indicators for Cultural Competence in Social Work Practice.
- Peer support: Connect with the school's LGBTQ+ student group or a national organization like the Association of LGBTQ+ Social Workers. A peer who has navigated the same placement system can offer tactics specific to your region.
Intersectional Considerations for Students with Multiple Marginalized Identities
Non-binary students who are also Black, Indigenous, people of color, disabled, or immigrants often face compounded risks. A placement that is nominally LGBTQ-friendly may still be rife with racial microaggressions; a supervisor who accepts a student's gender may still express ableism about a chronic illness accommodation. These intersections demand a placement search that looks at the whole student, not just the gender identity checkbox.
- Racial safety: In predominantly white agencies, a Black non-binary student may be tokenized as the "diversity hire" and expected to lead every equity discussion. Clarify in your learning contract that mentorship and growth are the priority, not emotional labor for the organization.
- Disability and access: If you need flexible hours or remote work due to a disability, negotiate that with the field office early, and frame it as an accommodation request under the Americans with Disabilities Act, not a special favor.
- Immigration status: International students may worry that reporting a hostile placement could jeopardize their visa. University international-student offices can advise confidentially; the field program should never retaliate against a student for seeking legal counsel.
Field education, at its best, mirrors the profession's code of ethics: it honors the dignity and worth of every person. When the placement honors yours, you leave not just with clinical hours but with a template for the affirming spaces you will one day create.
Licensure, Name Changes, and Gender Markers for Non-Binary Social Workers
Social work licensing boards are beginning to recognize that gender is not binary, yet the road to seeing a non-binary gender marker on your professional license is still paved with inconsistencies. While a handful of states have adopted inclusive policies, many practitioners face outdated systems that add financial strain and emotional labor to an already demanding career.
State Policies on Gender Markers
Across the United States, policy varies dramatically. Some state social work licensing boards have updated their forms and databases to include gender options beyond male and female:
- California: The Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) has offered non-binary as a gender marker option since 2018, following the state's Gender Recognition Act.1
- New York: The State Education Department's Office of the Professions allows LMSW and LCSW licensees to select M, F, or X as their gender marker, with only self-attestation required and no additional documentation.2
- Massachusetts: The Board of Registration of Social Workers also permits M, F, or X as gender markers on licenses.3
These progressive policies contrast sharply with numerous states where boards have no public guidance on non-binary markers, often defaulting to binary options tied to other identity documents. Practitioners relocating to or from restrictive states may find their gender identity inconsistent across professional records, complicating employment verification and public-facing listings.
The ASWB Exam Registration Process
Before reaching the licensing board, social workers must pass the ASWB national exam. Understanding levels of social work licensure can help candidates anticipate where these friction points appear in the credentialing pipeline. The registration system historically required applicants to provide their legal name and a binary gender designation. For non-binary candidates, this early step can feel invalidating and may require contacting ASWB support to explore workarounds. While the ASWB has updated some language around inclusivity, the exam registration portal remains a potential friction point, especially if the candidate's state ID does not yet reflect an X marker. Some test-takers report that proctors are generally accommodating when a preferred name differs from an ID, but the official score report will still list the legal name, which can create confusion later during license application.
Legal Name Changes: Process and Costs
For non-binary social workers whose professional identity does not match their legal name, the path to correction often runs through a court petition. Over half of U.S. states require a formal legal name change process that includes publishing a notice in a newspaper, a requirement that currently exists in 11 states.3 For some, this public exposure can risk safety and privacy, forcing them to decide between personal security and professional authenticity. About 23 states allow a waiver of the publication requirement for reasons of safety, a protection that advocates recommend using.3
Financial costs are another hurdle: filing fees alone typically range from $150 to over $500, not including potential attorney fees if the process is contested or unusually complex. Court appearances are mandatory in many jurisdictions, adding time away from work and potential travel costs. For social workers early in their careers or with limited financial resources, these barriers can delay or entirely block the alignment of their legal and professional identities.
Practical Workarounds
While policy catches up, many non-binary social workers rely on interim solutions. The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and many private practice directory platforms allow a preferred name field separate from the license record. This enables a practitioner to be listed publicly under their authentic name while the legal name remains on file with the board. Some state boards offer a "known as" or "alternate name" registration option, though this is not universal.
Advocacy organizations such as the National Center for Transgender Equality and Lambda Legal are actively pushing for more inclusive licensing policies, including gender X markers as a standard and streamlined name-change processes.2 In the meantime, non-binary social workers often lean on peer networks to share information about board policies, fee waiver programs, and low-cost legal clinics. The profession's growing visibility is gradually forcing administrative systems to adapt, but the burden of advocacy still largely rests on the practitioners themselves.
How Social Work Agencies Can Build Non-Binary-Affirming Workplaces
Where can social workers find agencies that truly walk the walk on non-binary inclusion, not just talk the talk? The search starts not with casual promises but with verifiable policies, public commitments, and institutional track records. For practitioners and students alike, identifying these spaces is a skill in itself, one that shields your career from toxic environments and positions you to deliver ethical, gender-affirming care.
Start with National Benchmarks
Begin your search by consulting established equity indices. The Human Rights Campaign's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) now includes social service participants, evaluating factors like non-discrimination policies, staff training in LGBTQ+ care, and gender-neutral restroom access. Filtering HEI participants for social work settings such as community mental health centers, foster care agencies, or outpatient clinics can surface organizations that have publicly committed to transgender and non-binary inclusion. While not every affirming agency participates, an HEI score serves as a strong signal of institutional follow-through.
Look for Recognized Inclusive Programs
Professional associations offer another lens. Scan awards pages from the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) for programs or agencies singled out for inclusive practice. These recognitions often come with case studies or press releases detailing exactly what the organization changed: inclusive intake forms, all-gender restrooms, or non-binary representation in leadership. Searching the publications databases of NASW and CSWE with plain-language terms like "gender-inclusive workplace" or "trans-affirming organizational change" can yield practical models without relying on academic jargon. Practitioners who want a broader foundation can also review free implicit bias training resources to recognize and interrupt ingrained assumptions before they shape workplace culture.
Dig into Published Case Studies
When you need granular detail, academic databases are your ally. Google Scholar searches using keywords like "trans-affirming workplace social work" or "non-binary inclusion policies" often surface peer-reviewed case studies from agencies that overhauled their HR manuals, restructured supervision to address misgendering, or redesigned physical spaces. Look for articles describing implementation: what resistance they faced, how they trained staff, and what metrics they tracked. Even if the studies are a few years old, the principles remain transferable.
Read the Fine Print on Agency Websites and Job Listings
Finally, parse the public face of an organization. Visit agency websites and scan their careers pages, employee handbooks, or diversity statements for tangible cues: explicit pronoun-sharing policies, descriptions of gender-neutral facilities, or listed benefits like coverage for gender-affirming healthcare. Job postings that invite non-binary applicants, state preferred pronouns, or mention an inclusive dress code signal a workplace culture that has moved beyond tokenism. National job boards and government listings can be screened for these markers, helping you separate performative statements from genuine structural support.
Related Articles
Allyship in Action: Clinical and Macro Strategies for All Social Workers
Allyship is the active, ongoing practice of using your influence and skills to dismantle barriers for non-binary colleagues and clients, rather than simply expressing support. It demands concrete steps across clinical, school, medical, and macro settings, always attentive to the ways gender identity intersects with race, disability, immigration status, and class.
Allyship in Direct Practice Settings
In clinical work, adopt gender-inclusive language in all intake forms and verbal assessments. Never assume pronouns or the gender of a client's partner; simply ask, 'What pronouns feel most affirming for you today?' and 'How would you describe your partner, if you have one?' Learn to sit with ambiguity when a client's identity does not neatly align with diagnostic frameworks, and resist the urge to pathologize non-binary experience. For school social workers, this means advocating for district policies that respect chosen names and pronouns without parental notification in unsafe homes, and pushing for curricula that represent non-binary people. Medical social workers can press for electronic health record systems that include non-binary gender options and for training that addresses the unique health needs, such as hormone therapy navigation and cancer screenings not tied to gender.
Macro-Level Advocacy and Policy Work
Macro allyship involves legislative advocacy modeled after practitioners like Lee Tepper, who tracks bills restricting gender-affirming care and trains clinicians on legally safe, affirming approaches. Conduct policy analyses that examine how proposed laws, from housing regulations to healthcare funding, affect non-binary individuals specifically. Partner with non-binary-led community organizations; do not speak over them but amplify their priorities. Organize voter registration drives within LGBTQ+ communities and push for nondiscrimination protections in how to support lgbtq clients in social work licensure and employment.
Culturally Responsive Family Engagement
When supporting a non-binary client whose family of origin struggles with acceptance, approach with cultural humility. In communities where gender nonconformity carries layered stigma, for example due to religious or traditional beliefs, validate the client's dual reality: they may love their family while needing safety from rejection. Offer family sessions that educate without confrontation, using metaphors or storytelling when direct identity language feels threatening. Connect families to peer support groups for parents of transgender and non-binary youth, where shared cultural context can ease understanding.
Intersectional Considerations in Allyship
Never treat non-binary identity in isolation. Black and Indigenous non-binary people face compounded discrimination, including higher rates of violence and socioeconomic marginalization. For those with disabilities, accessibility barriers multiply when providers misgender them or when gender-affirming care is physically inaccessible. Immigration social work brings additional complexity, as non-binary individuals may need legal support with name and gender marker changes that also affect asylum claims, where documentation demands can recreate trauma. Poor non-binary clients often lack the financial resources for private gender-affirming services, making Medicaid advocacy critical. Effective allyship addresses these intersections, refusing to see gender as a single-axis issue.
Non-binary affirming social work stands apart from general LGBTQ+ competence: it requires dedicated practice guidelines, inclusive workplace policies, and regulatory reform, not just good intentions. Every social worker can act now to close the representation gap by centering non-binary voices in clinical practice, advocacy, and agency culture.
Common Questions About Non-Binary Identity and Social Work
Understanding non-binary identities is essential for ethical, inclusive social work practice. Below are answers to common questions that social workers, students, and allies often ask.