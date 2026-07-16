Trevecca Nazarene University MSW Program: What to Know

Accreditation and CSWE Status for Trevecca's MSW

Current Accreditation Status

Trevecca Nazarene University's Master of Social Work program is not yet accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).1 As a newly launched program with its first cohort starting in January 2027, it is currently pursuing CSWE accreditation through the standard process that all new social work programs must follow. The program's status in CSWE's directory is "Not accredited (2026)," which is typical for programs that have not yet admitted students. Trevecca has submitted its accreditation application and will undergo the candidacy process, where CSWE evaluates the program's design, resources, and curriculum. Full accreditation can only be granted after the program has enrolled and graduated students, with the first full review occurring after the initial cohort progresses. This timeline means that the earliest a decision on full accreditation could be reached is after the first students complete the program.

Implications for Licensure

Because the program is still in the early stages of the accreditation process, students should understand how this affects licensure eligibility. In Tennessee, the Board of Social Workers generally recognizes degrees from CSWE-accredited programs as well as those in candidacy status. Graduates from candidate programs are typically eligible to sit for the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) licensure exams and apply for the Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) credential. However, state regulations can change, and the program does not yet appear on the Tennessee Board of Social Workers' list of approved educational programs.2 Trevecca is working closely with the board to ensure that its MSW meets all state requirements. Prospective students are encouraged to verify the latest licensure pathway with the Tennessee Board before enrolling. For a broader look at how to choose an online MSW program, verifying accreditation and state board recognition should rank among your first steps.

Online Delivery and Accreditation

Trevecca's MSW is delivered fully online,3 and this format falls under the same CSWE accreditation umbrella as any campus-based program. CSWE accredits programs based on competency standards, not delivery mode. If the program achieves accreditation, the online option will be recognized identically to an on-ground program. Until then, the online nature does not create a separate accreditation hurdle; it is included in the overarching evaluation of the program's quality.

Trevecca's BSW Accreditation as a Foundation

While the MSW is new, Trevecca's online bachelor's in social work program has held CSWE accreditation for many years, with its next reaffirmation visit scheduled for October 2026.4 This established track record lends credibility to the MSW's pursuit of accreditation, as the same faculty and institutional standards guide both programs. The BSW program's success demonstrates the university's ability to meet CSWE's rigorous educational benchmarks.