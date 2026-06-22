Police-Social Worker Co-Response Teams: How the Model Works

How Does a Co-Response Team Work?

Across the country, 911 centers are increasingly embedding behavioral health expertise into dispatch decisions, transforming law enforcement's default response to mental health crises. Underneath that shift lies a deliberate operational wiring that routes the right kind of help to the right calls.

From 911 Call to Co-Response Deployment

The pathway starts when a 911 dispatcher or embedded clinician applies structured screening questions about weapons, threats, self-harm, and medical needs.1 Call-takers in many jurisdictions now have direct access to behavioral health specialists who provide real-time input, turning the dispatch center into a sorting point rather than a one-size-fits-all response engine. Co-response teams are dispatched when the primary issue appears to be behavioral health but some level of safety risk remains, enough that sending a civilian-only team would be unwise, but not so severe that a full law enforcement response is required.2 Standard police patrols still answer calls involving credible threats of violence, active weapons, or immediate public safety dangers, while civilian mobile crisis teams, often reachable through 988 or specialty crisis lines, handle situations with no weapons and low risk of harm.1 In Durham's HEART program, for instance, 911 call-takers route calls to four distinct units: Crisis Call Diversion, Community Response Teams, Co-Response, or an Involuntary Commitment Response Team, all based on real-time triage, with residents always dialing 911 as the single entry point.3

On-Scene Coordination: Officer and Clinician Roles

Once a co-response team arrives, role boundaries are clear and complementary. The police officer manages scene safety, physical threat assessment, and any legal authority needed, while the mental health clinician takes the lead on behavioral assessment, de-escalation, and connection to care.2 They communicate constantly, with the clinician often making first verbal contact to gauge the individual's state and reduce tension. If the situation escalates, the officer can intervene; if it stabilizes, the clinician continues the clinical conversation. This real-time coordination avoids the fragmented handoffs that occur when police and social workers operate in separate timelines, as Pittsburgh's earlier model under former mayor Ed Gainey demonstrated.

Handoffs and Continuity of Care

A co-response encounter does not end when the team leaves. The clinician proactively makes warm referrals, direct and scheduled linkages to outpatient treatment, medication management, or peer support, and often coordinates with county mobile crisis teams and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline network to ensure no gap in care.1 Fairfax County's co-responder program aligns its workflow with Virginia's Marcus Alert law, which requires 911, crisis call centers, and behavioral health agencies to share patient information and follow-up responsibilities.4 Protocols typically include a defined follow-up window during which the clinician checks on the individual's engagement and adjusts the care plan as needed.

How Co-Response Differs from Other Crisis Models

It is easy to conflate co-response with standalone civilian crisis teams or CIT-only policing. Standalone mobile crisis units, like Denver's STAR van dispatched by 911 or Tucson's MCRT accessed through crisis lines integrated with 988, send unarmed clinicians and peer specialists to low-risk, non-violent behavioral health calls with no officer present on scene.5 CIT-only models train officers extensively in de-escalation and mental health awareness but leave them to navigate crisis encounters alone, without an embedded clinician to take over the therapeutic work. Co-response deliberately pairs the two skill sets, giving communities a middle path that retains the safety net of sworn personnel while empowering social workers to redirect people away from arrests and emergency rooms, a balance that cities like Pittsburgh, Durham, and Fairfax County are betting on for calls that fall in the gray zone between clear danger and clear safety.