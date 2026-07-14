Bellevue University MSW Program: Curriculum, Admissions & More

Accreditation Status and Licensure Pathway

When choosing an online MSW program, accreditation can follow one of two paths: you either enroll in a fully CSWE-accredited program or step into one that is actively moving through the pre-candidacy and candidacy stages. Bellevue University's Master of Social Work, launched in July 2026, currently holds CSWE pre-candidacy status.1 For prospective students, understanding what that means and how it affects your future licensure is essential.

What Pre-Candidacy Means for Your Degree

Pre-candidacy is the earliest phase in the Council on Social Work Education's accreditation process.2 It signals that Bellevue University has submitted its program standards in draft form and is scheduled for a candidacy review, typically within one year. During this waiting period, the program is not yet accredited, and graduates cannot represent themselves as having earned a CSWE-accredited degree.3 Once candidacy is granted, the program gains a formal pathway toward full accreditation, which usually takes about two additional years of review.

Licensure Exam Eligibility During Pre-Candidacy

To sit for the LMSW or LCSW licensing exams, nearly every state requires a degree from a CSWE-accredited program.4 Understanding the MSW degree vs LCSW license distinction is important here, because the credential you can pursue after graduation depends directly on your program's accreditation standing. While the Bellevue MSW is in pre-candidacy, current students may face uncertainty. Some state boards may allow exam eligibility once a program reaches candidacy; others may insist on full accreditation. You should contact your state's social work licensing board directly to confirm their specific rules. Bellevue University's MSW program director encourages applicants to monitor accreditation updates and plan accordingly.

The Retroactive Accreditation Safety Net

CSWE does offer a form of protection: if a program achieves initial accreditation, the accreditation status is typically made retroactive to the fall term of that same academic year.3 This means that students who graduate in that window, even those who were enrolled during pre-candidacy, may be recognized as having completed an accredited program. However, the timing is not guaranteed. Prospective students should weigh this risk carefully and stay in close communication with the program's administration about accreditation milestones. Reviewing tips for incoming MSW students can also help you build a proactive plan for tracking program developments alongside your coursework.