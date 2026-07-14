Bellevue University MSW Program: Curriculum, Admissions & More

Points of interest…
- Bellevue University launched a 100% online MSW on July 9, 2026.
- Students complete 920 supervised practicum hours, exceeding CSWE's minimum requirement.
- Students select from Advanced Generalist or Military Social Work specializations.
With nearly every state projecting shortages in behavioral health providers, the launch of Bellevue University's Master of Social Work on July 9, 2026, introduces a 100% online option designed to reach students across Nebraska and beyond.
The program offers two distinct specializations (Advanced Generalist and Military Social Work) alongside a 920-hour supervised field practicum that exceeds the CSWE minimum. For students weighing their options, understanding MSW admission requirements and program timelines is a practical first step before applying.
For working adults balancing family and employment, a fully asynchronous structure removes geography as a barrier to graduate social work education. Still, because the program is newly launched and moving through the accreditation process, applicants must weigh immediate enrollment against the timeline for full CSWE recognition. Those considering a career change to social work will find the flexible format especially well-suited to a mid-career transition.
Why Bellevue University Launched an MSW Program in 2026
Bellevue University's new Master of Social Work program, officially launched on July 9, 2026, is a direct, practical answer to an escalating national shortage of qualified social workers. As demand for mental health and community support professionals grows, especially in rural social work settings and underserved areas, the university designed its 100% online MSW to open a realistic pathway for working adults who cannot uproot their lives for graduate school.
A Direct Response to Workforce Shortages
Announced via the university's newsroom on launch day, the program confronts a talent gap that has left many communities without adequate clinical and generalist support. By building an accessible, accelerated curriculum, Bellevue positions itself to funnel more licensed social workers into healthcare, schools, and military-connected settings. The online format deliberately removes geographic barriers: students in Nebraska, across the country, and even stationed abroad can progress toward state licensure while maintaining their jobs and family obligations.
Voices from Leadership
Dr. Michelle Kempke Eppler, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, framed the launch as a mission-driven expansion: "This program reflects Bellevue University's commitment to preparing compassionate, highly skilled professionals." Dr. Julia Burns, the MSW Program Director, emphasized the balance the program strikes: "Our MSW program is designed to support students who are balancing work and an MSW program while meeting family and community responsibilities." Both statements underscore a core institutional belief that graduate education must adapt to the lives of modern learners, not the other way around.
Rooted in Serving Adult and Military Learners
Bellevue University has spent decades as a military-affiliated, adult-focused institution, with a main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska. That identity makes the MSW's Military Social Work specialization a natural fit. Many service members, veterans, and their families rely on the university's flexible degree models, and the MSW extends that legacy into a field where culturally competent practice with military social work careers is urgently needed.
Program Format: 100% Online With Flexible Scheduling
Campus-based programs require in-person attendance and rigid schedules; Bellevue University's new Master of Social Work flips that model with a fully online, asynchronous format designed from the ground up for busy adults. Every course is accessible 24/7 through the university's learning platform, so students can watch lectures, join discussions, and submit assignments around work shifts, family obligations, and military commitments.
Designed for Working Adults: Asynchronous and Online
The MSW program does not require any on-campus residencies or synchronous class meetings. Course content is delivered in weekly modules that students complete at their own pace within each term. This flexibility is a deliberate choice, as Program Director Dr. Julia Burns notes: "Our MSW program is designed to support students who are balancing work, family, and community responsibilities."
Two Timelines: Traditional and Advanced Standing
The traditional track takes about 24 months to complete, with a structured sequence of courses and field practicum hours built in. For applicants who already hold a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from a CSWE-accredited program, Bellevue offers an advanced standing online MSW option that can shorten the time to degree. While the exact length of the Advanced Standing track depends on transfer credits and course load, most BSW holders finish in less than two years. To be eligible, candidates must meet the university's graduate GPA minimum of 3.0 and, for the last 60 credits of undergraduate work, a GPA of at least 2.5.2
Breaking Geographic Barriers: Serving Nebraska's Rural and Military Communities
Many MSW programs in Nebraska are either campus-based or hybrid, limiting access for students in small towns, farming communities, and those with mobile lifestyles. Bellevue's 100% online format eliminates that barrier, making it possible for a student in Scottsbluff or a military spouse stationed overseas to earn the degree without relocating. This aligns with the university's long history of serving active-duty service members and veterans, and it opens a direct pathway to the program's unique Military Social Work specialization. Students weighing their options will find it useful to review how to choose an online MSW program before committing to a format or institution.
MSW Curriculum and Course Topics
The MSW curriculum is the structured sequence of coursework that moves you from foundational social work concepts into specialized, real-world practice. It is designed to build knowledge progressively, so you first master core theories and then apply them in advanced roles.
Foundation Courses: Building Core Competencies
The first half of the program establishes a broad base through courses in human behavior and the social environment, where you examine how individuals and communities function within larger systems. Social welfare policy classes trace the history and current shape of services, while research methods courses teach you to evaluate data and evidence critically. Intervention methods coursework introduces the frameworks for working with clients directly, covering clinical techniques and community-level strategies.
Advanced Specialization and Practicum Integration
In the second year, you focus on either Advanced Generalist or Military Social Work. The advanced curriculum layers clinical and macro skills onto the foundation, with assignments that mirror complex cases you will encounter in the field. For Military Social Work, this includes deep dives into military culture, trauma-informed care, and the policy systems affecting service members and veterans. Every course is scaffolded to align with the MSW field placement requirements, so lecture concepts are reinforced by hands-on experience in real agencies. This direct link between coursework and supervised practice ensures you are career-ready upon graduation. Understanding what to expect in the MSW clinical year can help you make the most of that second-year transition from classroom to advanced fieldwork.
Advanced Generalist Vs. Military Social Work: Choosing Your Specialization
Choosing between the Advanced Generalist and Military Social Work tracks means weighing broad professional flexibility against deep expertise in one of social work's most in-demand niches. Both paths lead to the same MSW degree and clinical licensure eligibility, but they shape your field experiences and career trajectory in meaningfully different ways.
What the Advanced Generalist Track Covers
The Advanced Generalist specialization prepares students to work across a wide spectrum of populations and settings. Coursework builds advanced clinical and macro practice skills that transfer readily to health, mental health, child welfare, and community-based roles. Trauma-informed practice is woven throughout the curriculum, but without tying it to any single population. Similarly, policy analysis explores social welfare broadly, from housing and healthcare to child protection, equipping graduates to navigate systems encountered in most traditional social work settings. If you are still deciding which MSW specialization fits your goals, comparing both tracks against your target population is a useful first step.
What the Military Social Work Specialization Entails
The Military Social Work track centers on the unique needs of service members, veterans, and their families.1 Students study military culture, structure, and values alongside advanced trauma theory tailored to combat exposure, military sexual trauma, and moral injury. The curriculum also examines reintegration challenges, family dynamics during deployment cycles, and the complex policies governing VA and DoD healthcare and benefits. The specialization includes targeted coursework on trauma, operational stress, and the policy systems that serve military-connected populations. Prospective students interested in this path can learn more about becoming a military social worker and the certifications that support that career.
How Practicum Placements and Career Paths Differ
Field placements align with each track's focus. Advanced Generalist students complete their 920 supervised hours in diverse agencies: hospitals, schools, mental health clinics, or child welfare offices. Social work field placement requirements vary by specialization, and Bellevue's structure reflects that reality directly. Military Social Work students are placed in veteran-serving organizations such as VA medical centers, Vet Centers, military installations, or nonprofits dedicated to service members. These settings build the cultural competency and system-specific skills federal and nonprofit employers actively seek. Post-graduation, Advanced Generalist alumni pursue clinical or macro roles across the full social work landscape, while Military Social Work graduates are positioned for careers within the VA, Department of Defense, TRICARE networks, and community agencies prioritizing veterans' mental health and family support.
Field Practicum: How 920 Supervised Hours Work in an Online Program
How does a fully online MSW program arrange 920 hours of supervised field practicum?
Bellevue University's MSW requires 920 hours of supervised practicum, exceeding the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) minimum of 900 hours for combined generalist and specialized practice. Those hours are woven into the curriculum across both foundational and concentration placements, ensuring you graduate with the real-world experience licensure boards expect.
How do practicum placements work when you're learning online?
Because the MSW is 100% online, Bellevue University does not expect you to relocate or commute to campus for field work. Instead, the program's field education team partners with you to secure a placement in your own local community. The matching process takes into account your geographic area, your chosen specialization (Advanced Generalist or Military Social Work), and your career interests. Understanding MSW field placement requirements before you apply can help you plan your schedule and choose the right host site. Placements are arranged before you begin logging hours, so you will have a clear site and supervisor from the start.
What types of sites host Bellevue MSW students?
Practicum sites span the full range of social work practice settings. Expect to find opportunities in healthcare systems, public and private schools, mental health clinics, child welfare agencies, community-based nonprofits, correctional facilities, government offices, and Veterans Affairs medical centers. The diversity of sites means you can pursue hands-on learning that aligns with your long-term goals, whether you lean toward clinical therapy, policy advocacy, or military family support.
Supervision and support during field education
Every student is assigned a qualified field supervisor at the placement site, typically a licensed social worker experienced in that setting. You will also maintain regular contact with a Bellevue University faculty liaison who monitors your progress, helps resolve any challenges, and ensures your practicum meets educational standards. If you want a broader look at how to find a social work internship, a dedicated placement guide can walk you through outreach, interviews, and paperwork. This dual-layer support structure keeps the online student as connected and accountable as anyone in a campus-based program.
Related Articles
Accreditation Status and Licensure Pathway
When choosing an online MSW program, accreditation can follow one of two paths: you either enroll in a fully CSWE-accredited program or step into one that is actively moving through the pre-candidacy and candidacy stages. Bellevue University's Master of Social Work, launched in July 2026, currently holds CSWE pre-candidacy status.1 For prospective students, understanding what that means and how it affects your future licensure is essential.
What Pre-Candidacy Means for Your Degree
Pre-candidacy is the earliest phase in the Council on Social Work Education's accreditation process.2 It signals that Bellevue University has submitted its program standards in draft form and is scheduled for a candidacy review, typically within one year. During this waiting period, the program is not yet accredited, and graduates cannot represent themselves as having earned a CSWE-accredited degree.3 Once candidacy is granted, the program gains a formal pathway toward full accreditation, which usually takes about two additional years of review.
Licensure Exam Eligibility During Pre-Candidacy
To sit for the LMSW or LCSW licensing exams, nearly every state requires a degree from a CSWE-accredited program.4 Understanding the MSW degree vs LCSW license distinction is important here, because the credential you can pursue after graduation depends directly on your program's accreditation standing. While the Bellevue MSW is in pre-candidacy, current students may face uncertainty. Some state boards may allow exam eligibility once a program reaches candidacy; others may insist on full accreditation. You should contact your state's social work licensing board directly to confirm their specific rules. Bellevue University's MSW program director encourages applicants to monitor accreditation updates and plan accordingly.
The Retroactive Accreditation Safety Net
CSWE does offer a form of protection: if a program achieves initial accreditation, the accreditation status is typically made retroactive to the fall term of that same academic year.3 This means that students who graduate in that window, even those who were enrolled during pre-candidacy, may be recognized as having completed an accredited program. However, the timing is not guaranteed. Prospective students should weigh this risk carefully and stay in close communication with the program's administration about accreditation milestones. Reviewing tips for incoming MSW students can also help you build a proactive plan for tracking program developments alongside your coursework.
Admissions Requirements and How to Apply
Bellevue University's MSW program offers both a traditional track and an Advanced Standing option for applicants with a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).
- Program TracksTraditional MSW for students new to social work; Advanced Standing for BSW holders, which may shorten completion time.
- Application MaterialsSubmit a personal statement, professional résumé, and references. A $100 application fee is required.
- Tuition and Financial AidTuition is $680 per credit hour for 2026-2027. Financial aid includes federal loans, institutional scholarships, employer tuition assistance, and private loans.
- Delivery FormatChoose fully online or on-campus study to fit your schedule.
Social Work Salary Outlook by State
Social work salaries can differ significantly depending on where you practice. The table below highlights median annual wages and employment levels for the broad 'Social Workers, All Other' occupational category across select states, based on the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
|State
|Employment
|Median Annual Wage
|Washington
|870
|$96,550
|Massachusetts
|590
|$94,000
|Georgia
|1,180
|$92,750
|South Carolina
|500
|$91,940
|Delaware
|140
|$91,710
|Mississippi
|280
|$89,860
|Texas
|2,700
|$89,520
|South Dakota
|140
|$89,320
|Alabama
|450
|$89,170
|Iowa
|250
|$88,000
|Virginia
|1,000
|$86,690
|Indiana
|510
|$80,410
|Minnesota
|7,240
|$79,220
|Maryland
|1,240
|$77,900
|North Dakota
|140
|$77,380
Career Outcomes: Where MSW Graduates Work and What They Earn
MSW graduates enter a broad range of fields, from healthcare and schools to military and community services. The chart below shows median annual salaries for key social work occupations, based on national data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Frequently Asked Questions About Bellevue University's MSW Program
In this section, we address the most common questions about Bellevue University's new online MSW program. From accreditation and timeline to specialization options and practicum logistics, find concise answers to help you decide if this program fits your goals.