Social Work in Emergency Management: Roles, Careers & Training

What Social Workers Do in Disaster Response: Roles Across All Four Phases

In 2024 alone, the United States faced 27 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters that cost an estimated $182.7 billion and claimed 568 lives.1 While many portrayals of disaster social work focus narrowly on crisis counseling during the response phase, the reality is that social workers contribute across the full emergency management cycle. These figures underscore the urgency of integrating social work expertise into every phase: mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

Forbes and Alo (2026) argue that social workers are systematically excluded from early planning stages, a structural gap that leaves communities more vulnerable. Their paper, published in the Journal of Policy Practice and Research, calls for embedding social workers in mitigation and preparedness efforts, where clinical skills like crisis intervention, trauma-informed care, and resource brokering can reduce long-term harm.

Mitigation: Reducing Risk Before Crisis Strikes

Mitigation involves actions that prevent or lessen disaster impacts. Social workers contribute by conducting community vulnerability assessments, identifying at-risk populations such as low-income households, older adults, and people with disabilities, and advocating for policies that address systemic inequities. For example, a social work and food insecurity lens can help practitioners map food deserts in flood-prone neighborhoods and coordinate with urban planners to develop resilient infrastructure. These roles draw directly on clinical assessment skills and an ecological understanding of person-in-environment.

Preparedness: Building Community Capacity

Preparedness focuses on planning and training. Social workers design and lead culturally responsive disaster drills, develop accessible communication plans for non-English speakers, and train community members in psychological first aid. They also help families create emergency plans that account for medical needs, child custody arrangements, and pet care, details often overlooked in generic templates. Forbes and Alo note that this phase is where social workers are most underrepresented, despite their ability to bridge communication gaps and foster trust within marginalized groups.

Response: Immediate Support in Chaos

During the acute phase, social workers provide crisis counseling, triage mental health needs, and connect survivors to emergency resources like shelter, food, and medical care. In 2025, after the Los Angeles wildfires caused $61.2 billion in damages,2 social workers deployed to evacuation centers offered trauma interventions and helped displaced families navigate FEMA applications. Their expertise in resource brokering ensures that limited aid reaches those with the greatest need, countering patterns of unequal distribution.

Recovery: Long-Term Healing and Rebuilding

Recovery extends months or years. Social workers engage in long-term case management, coordinating housing, employment assistance, and mental health services for individuals and communities. They also facilitate support groups to address collective trauma and advocate for equitable rebuilding policies. For instance, after Hurricane Helene's $78.7 billion impact in 2024,3 social workers partnered with disaster relief organizations to address persistent mental health consequences for rural communities.

By operating across all four phases, social workers shift the paradigm from reactive crisis response to proactive resilience building, exactly the transformative approach Forbes and Alo champion.