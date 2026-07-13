Telehealth Social Work Across State Lines: Licensure Guide 2026

Practice Scenarios: Traveling Clients, Relocations, and Emergency Sessions

Even routine therapy sessions can trigger unauthorized practice allegations when clients cross state lines without the clinician holding appropriate licensure. The location of the client at the moment of service, not the clinician's office address, determines which state's laws apply. Below are four common scenarios and the concrete steps social workers must take before the session begins.

Scenario 1: Client on vacation

A client traveling out of state for a week wants to keep a scheduled telehealth appointment. The safest option is to pause sessions until the client returns home. If the clinician holds an active license in the destination state, or if that state has enacted the Social Work Licensure Compact and the clinician has obtained the necessary privilege, the session may proceed. However, merely having a compact license in the home state does not automatically authorize practice in another compact state; the clinician must verify that the destination state is a compact member and that the privilege is active. Without proper authorization, the clinician should refer the client to a local provider for the interim or offer a brief check-in via phone if permitted by the destination state's regulations for out-of-state licensees (this is rarely permitted for actual therapy). Action step: Before the client travels, check the destination state's board website for emergency or temporary practice exemptions and document your decision, including any phone consultation with the board.

Scenario 2: Seasonal residents and college students

Clients who split time between two states each year, such as snowbirds or college students, present a recurring jurisdictional challenge. Treating them as residents of both states means the clinician must hold a full license in each state, or at minimum, a compact privilege that covers the second state continuously. Dual-state authorization is the most practical and defensible approach. Relying on a temporary exception for every session is unsustainable and invites scrutiny. Action step: If the client's pattern of travel is predictable, initiate the application for licensure or compact privilege in the second state at least 90 days before the first session there. Inform the client that continuity of care depends on your ability to obtain that authorization.

Scenario 3: Client relocates mid-treatment

When a client moves permanently to another state during the course of therapy, some states offer a continuity-of-care exemption that allows a limited number of sessions, typically 30 to 90 days, to facilitate a smooth transition to a new provider. The exact parameters vary; Ohio, for example, allows up to 60 days under certain conditions, while Florida's board has no explicit rule but may consider it on a case-by-case basis. Clinicians must document the transition plan, including the temporary nature of the continuation, the referral process, and the number of sessions authorized. Once the exemption period ends, practice must cease unless full licensure or compact privileges are secured. Action step: Immediately upon learning of a permanent relocation, contact the board in the client's new state to confirm the availability and terms of a continuity-of-care exception, and draft a written transition agreement with the client that specifies the end date of services under this provision.

Scenario 4: Crisis and emergency sessions

Many clinicians assume that a client's acute distress creates an exception to interstate practice rules. In reality, most social work licensing boards do not have a blanket emergency exception. Acting on a "it was a crisis" justification without prior authorization can result in an unauthorized practice charge. Exceptions may exist for disasters or declared public health emergencies, but a single patient's panic attack or suicidal ideation while out of state does not typically qualify. The only safe course is to have pre-established emergency protocols: a list of licensed colleagues or crisis lines in states where clients frequently travel, and written informed consent that explains what will happen if a client is out of state when a crisis occurs. Remote resources for mental health workers can help clinicians build that referral list before they need it. Action step: Before initiating online counseling with any client, discuss potential travel scenarios and include a statement in the consent form detailing that sessions will not occur if the client is in a state where you are not authorized to practice, along with alternative emergency contacts.