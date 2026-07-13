Telehealth Social Work Across State Lines: Licensure Guide 2026

Points of interest…
- Telehealth sessions follow the client's state laws, not the clinician's location.
- Only 35 states adopted compact; no multistate privilege yet available.
- Dual licensure like FL LCSW and OH LISW enables cross-state practice.
Can I keep treating a telehealth client who moves to another state? The patient-location rule requires a license in the client's state, even for virtual sessions. Demand for telehealth has surged, but state-by-state licensure hasn't kept pace, trapping clinicians in compliance limbo.
The Social Work Licensure Compact, enacted by 35 states as of July 2026, would offer a multistate option, but it's not yet operational. No multistate privilege applications are being accepted today, and the data system remains under development. In the meantime, practitioners use temporary telehealth registrations or hold multiple LCSW and MSW licenses, like a clinician who built a practice spanning Florida and Ohio.
Until the compact's system launches, careful multistate licensure management and clear client protocols define safe interstate practice.
The Patient-Location Rule: Why State Lines Still Matter for Telehealth Social Work
The promise of telehealth to erase geography is tempered by a stubborn legal reality: a session's location is defined not by your office, but by where your client sits. For clinical social workers, this patient-location rule creates a compliance puzzle every time a client logs in from across a state line.
What the patient-location rule actually means
Under the rule, social work services are legally rendered in the state where the client is physically located during the session. It does not matter where the LCSW holds a license, where the practice is incorporated, or where electronic health records are stored. If your client is in Ohio and you are in Florida, the law treats the session as Ohio practice, requiring compliance with Ohio's licensing board, scope-of-practice regulations, and reporting obligations. This principle holds even for brief check-ins, emergency sessions, or established clients who travel temporarily.
Enforcement by state social work boards
Most state social work boards enforce the patient-location rule strictly. Practicing without a license in the client's state can trigger unauthorized-practice complaints, disciplinary action, and even loss of your home-state license. Understanding social work ethics and ethical responsibilities to clients is essential here, because the same obligations that govern in-person practice apply in full to telehealth sessions. Social work boards operate independently from psychology and counseling boards, so even though PSYPACT allows psychologists to practice across state lines, social workers do not yet have a fully operational equivalent. The Social Work Licensure Compact is progressing, but until it is adopted by enough states and live, the patient-location rule remains the default.
Can an LCSW see clients across state lines?
Yes, but only with proper authorization in the client's state. Options include holding a full license in that state, working under a temporary practice provision (where available), or eventually using the multistate licensure compact. Knowing the key differences between an MSW and an LCSW helps clarify why licensure level matters so much in this context: only those with clinical licensure can independently provide the services telehealth platforms typically offer. The patient-location rule does not prohibit telehealth across state lines; it simply anchors jurisdiction to the client, requiring social workers to navigate each state's licensure laws before offering services. This is the single rule that triggers every downstream compliance, ethics, and reimbursement question in interstate telehealth practice.
Social Work Licensure Compact: 2026 Status, Member States, and When Multistate Licenses Go Live
Thirty-five states have enacted the Social Work Licensure Compact legislation as of July 2026,1 yet the compact is still not operational for practitioners. No multistate privilege applications are being accepted today, and the official data system remains under development until at least spring 2027.2 Below is what social workers need to know now about how the compact will function, who qualifies, and when they can realistically expect to use it.
What the Compact Actually Grants
The compact creates a multistate privilege to practice, not a single national license. Once granted, this privilege lets a licensee work in any participating state, either in person or via telehealth, without applying for a separate license there. Each state still maintains its own licensing board and disciplinary authority. A compact-eligible social worker holds a home-state license and a multistate privilege that travels with them across member states. It does not override a state's scope-of-practice laws; every practitioner must still follow the rules where the client is located.
2026 Enactment and Operational Status
Thirty-five states have enacted the compact, but as of mid-2026 none are designated as operational.3 The compact activated on April 12, 2024, after the seventh state joined.4 The compact commission held its first meeting in September 2024 and has been building the governance, rulemaking, and technology infrastructure since then. The data system that will manage privilege issuance and verification is projected to finish in spring 2027.1 Only after testing and commission approval will the first states go live. No applications for a compact privilege are available yet.
License Levels Covered
The compact covers bachelor's (BSW), master's (MSW), and clinical-level licenses.6 Understanding the levels of social work licensure is helpful context here, since each tier carries different compact eligibility requirements. To qualify for a clinical multistate privilege, the social worker must hold an unencumbered clinical license in their home state, have passed the ASWB Clinical exam, and completed at least 3,000 hours of supervised post-degree clinical experience.6 BSW and MSW-level privileges require the corresponding ASWB exam (Bachelors or Masters). All applicants need a degree from a CSWE-accredited program, a criminal background check, and residency in a compact member state.7 The home-state license must remain unencumbered at all times.
When Can You Apply?
The commission projects a phased rollout beginning late 2026 or in the first half of 2027, depending on data system readiness.8 Even after the infrastructure is complete, each state must pass implementing legislation or rule revisions and connect to the system. Social workers should monitor the compact commission's official website for a list of operational states. Realistically, a licensed clinical social worker pursuing a multistate privilege might be able to apply starting in early 2027, with wider availability through the year.
What About States That Haven't Joined?
Several states have not yet enacted the compact, and a few have declined or stalled on legislation. Social workers serving clients in these jurisdictions must still obtain a full individual license there or arrange practice under limited temporary provisions where they exist. Reviewing social work license requirements by state can help practitioners identify which non-compact states demand separate applications. As more states see the compact working, ongoing advocacy by NASW chapters may push additional legislatures to join. In the meantime, interstate telehealth work in non-compact states remains subject to each state's unique licensing requirements.
Three Pathways to Interstate Telehealth Practice for Social Workers
Practice Scenarios: Traveling Clients, Relocations, and Emergency Sessions
Even routine therapy sessions can trigger unauthorized practice allegations when clients cross state lines without the clinician holding appropriate licensure. The location of the client at the moment of service, not the clinician's office address, determines which state's laws apply. Below are four common scenarios and the concrete steps social workers must take before the session begins.
Scenario 1: Client on vacation
A client traveling out of state for a week wants to keep a scheduled telehealth appointment. The safest option is to pause sessions until the client returns home. If the clinician holds an active license in the destination state, or if that state has enacted the Social Work Licensure Compact and the clinician has obtained the necessary privilege, the session may proceed. However, merely having a compact license in the home state does not automatically authorize practice in another compact state; the clinician must verify that the destination state is a compact member and that the privilege is active. Without proper authorization, the clinician should refer the client to a local provider for the interim or offer a brief check-in via phone if permitted by the destination state's regulations for out-of-state licensees (this is rarely permitted for actual therapy). Action step: Before the client travels, check the destination state's board website for emergency or temporary practice exemptions and document your decision, including any phone consultation with the board.
Scenario 2: Seasonal residents and college students
Clients who split time between two states each year, such as snowbirds or college students, present a recurring jurisdictional challenge. Treating them as residents of both states means the clinician must hold a full license in each state, or at minimum, a compact privilege that covers the second state continuously. Dual-state authorization is the most practical and defensible approach. Relying on a temporary exception for every session is unsustainable and invites scrutiny. Action step: If the client's pattern of travel is predictable, initiate the application for licensure or compact privilege in the second state at least 90 days before the first session there. Inform the client that continuity of care depends on your ability to obtain that authorization.
Scenario 3: Client relocates mid-treatment
When a client moves permanently to another state during the course of therapy, some states offer a continuity-of-care exemption that allows a limited number of sessions, typically 30 to 90 days, to facilitate a smooth transition to a new provider. The exact parameters vary; Ohio, for example, allows up to 60 days under certain conditions, while Florida's board has no explicit rule but may consider it on a case-by-case basis. Clinicians must document the transition plan, including the temporary nature of the continuation, the referral process, and the number of sessions authorized. Once the exemption period ends, practice must cease unless full licensure or compact privileges are secured. Action step: Immediately upon learning of a permanent relocation, contact the board in the client's new state to confirm the availability and terms of a continuity-of-care exception, and draft a written transition agreement with the client that specifies the end date of services under this provision.
Scenario 4: Crisis and emergency sessions
Many clinicians assume that a client's acute distress creates an exception to interstate practice rules. In reality, most social work licensing boards do not have a blanket emergency exception. Acting on a "it was a crisis" justification without prior authorization can result in an unauthorized practice charge. Exceptions may exist for disasters or declared public health emergencies, but a single patient's panic attack or suicidal ideation while out of state does not typically qualify. The only safe course is to have pre-established emergency protocols: a list of licensed colleagues or crisis lines in states where clients frequently travel, and written informed consent that explains what will happen if a client is out of state when a crisis occurs. Remote resources for mental health workers can help clinicians build that referral list before they need it. Action step: Before initiating online counseling with any client, discuss potential travel scenarios and include a statement in the consent form detailing that sessions will not occur if the client is in a state where you are not authorized to practice, along with alternative emergency contacts.
Ethics, Documentation, and Client Consent for Cross-State Telehealth
The rapid expansion of telehealth has shifted ethical accountability from a best-aspiration to a concrete daily protocol for clinical social workers. The NASW, ASWB, CSWE, and CSWA Standards for Technology in Social Work Practice remain the foundational guide, and they now inform a widely accepted baseline: verifying the client's physical location at the start of every session is not a courtesy , it is standard practice.
Verifying Client Location Before Every Session
Relying solely on the address in the client file is insufficient. Clients may travel, stay with family, or access care from workplaces across state lines. A client who typically resides in one state but joins a session from another triggers a practice situation governed by that state's laws. Ask verbally at the beginning of each video or phone session, "Can you confirm the city and state where you are physically located right now?" Document the response immediately. This simple step protects both the client and the social worker from practicing without proper authorization.
Dual-Jurisdiction Compliance: Two Licenses, Two Sets of Rules
When you hold active licenses in multiple states, a common scenario for telehealth practitioners, you are subject to the codes of ethics and practice acts of all jurisdictions simultaneously. This means that if one state mandates a specific informed consent disclosure or record-keeping timeline that the other does not, the more protective standard should guide your practice. Conflicts may arise, such as differing requirements for mandatory reporting or telehealth consent documentation. Social work license denial risks increase when practitioners assume reciprocity covers compliance gaps; consult your licensing boards directly when questions surface.
Informed Consent for Interstate Telehealth
A robust consent form should go beyond standard telehealth risks. For licensed clinical social worker private practice, include explicit language about:
- Which state's laws and professional regulations govern the therapeutic relationship, regardless of where the client is located.
- Limitations on your ability to coordinate emergency or crisis interventions across state lines. Clarify that in a crisis, you will contact local emergency services, but immediate physical response may be delayed.
- How clinical records will be created, stored, and shared, including compliance with both states' confidentiality and privacy laws.
Review and obtain signed consent before the first cross-state session, and re-affirm consent annually or when practice conditions change.
Documentation: Tracking Location Session by Session
Session notes must record the client's verified physical location (city and state) for every telehealth encounter. This creates a defensible record of where practice occurred and demonstrates due diligence. It also supports billing, as payers increasingly require that service location be documented. Avoid broad statements like "client lives in Texas" , document what the client confirms at that moment. In a multi-state practice, staying current through continuing education courses for social workers can help practitioners track evolving documentation requirements across jurisdictions. This detail can be the difference between a routine clinical note and a licensure complaint.
Malpractice Insurance and Liability Across State Lines
For clinical social workers delivering telehealth across state lines, malpractice insurance is not a plug-and-play safety net. Most policies are issued based on the states where the clinician holds a license, and the fine print often ties coverage to the client's physical location at the time of service.1 Practitioners who assume their policy travels with them automatically can face claim denials, leaving them personally liable for defense costs and damages.
Why Your Malpractice Policy May Not Protect You Across State Lines
Malpractice carriers typically treat the patient's state as the place of service.2 If you hold a Florida LCSW and see a client who is physically in Georgia during a telehealth appointment, your policy may not cover that session unless you are also licensed or legally authorized to practice in Georgia. The central issue is that providing services to a client in a state where you lack authorization is often considered practicing outside the scope of your license, a standard exclusion in professional liability insurance.3 Understanding the difference between an MSW and LCSW helps clarify why licensure scope matters so directly to coverage eligibility.
What Major Carriers Actually Cover
The three major LCSW-focused carriers, CM&F Group (administering the NASW-endorsed program), CPH & Associates, and HPSO, all take similar positions on multi-state telehealth. Telehealth sessions are typically included at no additional cost,4 but only when you are acting within the scope of your license and complying with each state's laws. CM&F explicitly notes that coverage is portable across state lines under the Counseling Compact, but it still requires that you be legally authorized in both your home state and the client's state.5 CPH & Associates states that telehealth is covered as long as it is legal within your license scope, and it advises confirming requirements with the licensing board in the client's state.6 HPSO covers telehealth "subject to scope and law" and stresses compliance with the laws of each state where clients are located.7 In all cases, the baseline rule is the same: you must have legal authority to practice in the client's state for your insurance to respond.
Common Exclusions That Catch Telehealth Providers Off Guard
Standard professional liability policies commonly exclude claims arising from practicing outside the scope of your license, providing services in a state where you lack authorization, or failing to verify the client's location at the time of the session.3 Additionally, policies have geographic limits: they only extend to the states explicitly listed on the declarations page.2 If you have not added a new state to your policy, any services delivered there may be uninsured. Employer-provided coverage is also limited to activities within your employment, so it typically will not cover private telehealth practice conducted on your own.8 The legal risks facing child welfare social workers illustrate a parallel point: gaps in authorization can quickly become gaps in coverage, regardless of specialty.
Risk Management Steps for Interstate Practice
- Verify coverage in writing: Contact your carrier and ask for a written statement confirming that your policy covers telehealth sessions in each state where you plan to see clients. Request clarification on any required endorsements or riders.
- Document client location each session: Maintain a contemporaneous record of the client's physical address at the time of service, including city and state. This evidence can be critical if a claim arises from a cross-state session.
- Notify your insurer when you add a new state: Whenever you obtain a new license or multistate practice privilege, alert your carrier so they can update your policy territory. Failing to do so could leave gaps.
- Consider tail coverage for claims-made policies: If you ever leave a practice or retire, purchase an extended reporting period endorsement to cover claims filed after your policy ends.3
Cross-state telehealth expands your reach, but it also multiplies your compliance responsibilities. Treat insurance as an active component of your risk management strategy, not a background assumption.
Insurance Reimbursement and Payer Enrollment for Cross-State Telehealth
Medicare does not require separate enrollment for each beneficiary state, but state licensure remains mandatory.1 Being licensed to practice in a state is just the first step; getting paid requires navigating distinct enrollment rules for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans, each with its own geographic restrictions.
Medicare Enrollment: Tied to Practice Location
Medicare telehealth enrollment is tied to the practitioner's practice location, not the beneficiary's state.2 Once you are enrolled as a Medicare provider and hold an active license in the state where the client resides, you can typically bill for telehealth services without enrolling in that state's Medicare program separately. However, conflicting guidance exists,3 so verifying current contractor policies is essential before you assume coverage.
Medicaid: State-Specific Provider Enrollment Required
Unlike Medicare, each state administers its own Medicaid program. You must enroll as a Medicaid provider in the state where the client is physically located during the telehealth session.1 Rates, covered services, and telehealth policies vary dramatically from state to state, so review each state's rules carefully before accepting Medicaid clients across state lines. Rural social work challenges are compounded by these uneven Medicaid rules, since underserved regions often have the fewest in-network providers willing to navigate multi-state enrollment.
Commercial Payers: Credential in Each Client's State
Major insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna require clinicians to be credentialed and paneled in the state where the client sits.4 Contracts do not transfer across state lines, and you will likely need a separate provider agreement for each state.4 Updating your CAQH profile with the new state and attesting to telehealth services are common first steps.5 The distinction between a clinical social worker vs therapist matters here too, since insurers may credential each license type differently. Out-of-network reimbursement is an alternative but pays less and shifts more collection burden onto the client.
Billing Address Rules Can Create Administrative Barriers
Some payers impose billing address restrictions, requiring the billing address to match the state where services are rendered. This can cause claim denials if your practice address is in Florida but the client is in Ohio, even if you are licensed in both. Solo practitioners should anticipate extra administrative work and may need a virtual mailbox or billing service familiar with multi-state rules.
Case Study: How One LCSW Built a Multi-State Telehealth Practice
Many clinicians talk about expanding their reach, but Lynnette M. Montañez has already done it, earning dual licensure as an LCSW in Florida and LISW in Ohio and building a telehealth practice that bridges two very different communities.1 Profiled by Issuewire in July 2026, her career shows how multiple credentials, community partnerships, and cultural confidence can multiply a social worker's impact.
A Dual-Licensed Practice Model
Montañez's primary vehicle is First Step Counseling Services, a private telehealth practice that serves clients in both states. Rather than treating each license as a separate silo, she wove the work together: Ohio clients benefit from her trauma-informed training honed in Florida, while Florida communities gain from the perspective she cultivated across state lines. Alongside private sessions, she serves as Group Coordinator and Co-facilitator for the Children's Bereavement Center in Miami, leads grief support groups for middle school students, works with the R.E.S.T.O.R.E. transitional home in Jacksonville, and provides contract-based home study services for adoptive families through Connecting Hearts Adoptions and Heart of Adoptions. The through-line is consistent: every role, whether telehealth or in-person, is grounded in the same clinical relational skills.
The Career Pathway: From BSW to Multi-State LCSW
For MSW students mapping out their own timelines, Montañez's path is instructive. She earned a BSW from Florida International University in 2013 and an MSW from Barry University in 2015, completing her foundational training in less than three years. Early-career stops at the Center for Family and Child Enrichment, Kristi House (a child advocacy center), and Agape Treatment Center built her expertise in child welfare, trauma, and substance use. Understanding how to become a social worker through deliberate credential-building, she obtained her Florida LCSW, then strategically added the Ohio LISW, demonstrating that multi-state practice is not an afterthought but a deliberate next step after gaining clinical competence and community credibility.
Embedding Cultural Responsiveness Across Communities
As a Latina and woman of color, Montañez intentionally directs resources toward underserved populations and works to reduce mental health stigma in Latino communities. Telehealth amplifies that mission: it lets her offer linguistically and culturally aligned care to clients who might otherwise face barriers of geography, insurance, or shame. Her visibility as a bilingual clinician reinforces the message that therapy is not a last resort but a normal part of wellness. Social workers interested in social work theories and practice models for culturally responsive care will find her approach a compelling real-world application. For social workers considering interstate practice, her example underscores that licensure is not just a credential, it is a tool for representation.
What This Means for Your Own Multi-State Goals
Montañez's success highlights a detail that compact legislation alone cannot solve: each state license needs a real presence. She didn't simply mail in paperwork; she cultivated relationships with agencies, schools, and community partners in both regions. For social workers eyeing the upcoming licensure compact, her model suggests that the most sustainable multi-state practices will marry telehealth convenience with local embeddedness, volunteering, contracting, and networking so that when the phone rings, you already understand the community on the other end.
Salary Landscape for Telehealth-Enabled Clinical Social Workers by State
The 2024 Bureau of Labor Statistics data for mental health and substance abuse social workers shows substantial pay disparities across states, with New York, Connecticut, and Minnesota topping the list above $77,000 median annual wages, while South Carolina, Alabama, and Wyoming sit near the bottom below $42,300. These figures reflect all employment settings, not exclusively telehealth, and actual telehealth reimbursement can vary based on payer mix, session type, and whether a clinician relies on insurance panels or private-pay clients. For social workers exploring multistate practice, the financial pull of serving clients in higher-reimbursement states is clear, though licensure and tax obligations remain critical.
|State
|Median Annual Salary
|New York
|$80,230
|Connecticut
|$78,820
|Minnesota
|$77,100
|California
|$75,320
|District of Columbia
|$72,720
|Oregon
|$71,830
|New Jersey
|$70,420
|Hawaii
|$70,340
|Vermont
|$69,540
|Washington
|$69,060
|Maine
|$67,820
|New Mexico
|$65,600
|Colorado
|$65,080
|Massachusetts
|$64,960
|New Hampshire
|$63,810
|Virginia
|$63,530
|North Dakota
|$61,660
|Maryland
|$61,100
|Rhode Island
|$60,490
|Michigan
|$60,000
|Illinois
|$58,090
|Alaska
|$57,650
|Delaware
|$57,620
|Wisconsin
|$57,590
|North Carolina
|$56,730
|Kansas
|$56,110
|Indiana
|$54,410
|Idaho
|$50,900
|Florida
|$50,860
|Georgia
|$50,810
|Iowa
|$50,340
|Nevada
|$49,850
|Arkansas
|$49,820
|Pennsylvania
|$49,590
|South Dakota
|$49,560
|Mississippi
|$48,830
|Tennessee
|$48,760
|West Virginia
|$47,840
|Arizona
|$46,650
|Ohio
|$46,330
|Missouri
|$46,250
|Kentucky
|$45,450
|Nebraska
|$45,120
|Texas
|$44,790
|Louisiana
|$44,050
|Montana
|$43,880
|Oklahoma
|$43,190
|Wyoming
|$42,220
|Alabama
|$42,100
|South Carolina
|$41,750
Frequently Asked Questions About Interstate Telehealth Social Work
Navigating interstate telehealth rules can be complex. Here are clear answers to the most common questions social workers have about practicing across state lines, from licensure requirements to insurance considerations.