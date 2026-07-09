How to Verify Social Worker Credentials & Spot Impostors

How to Verify a Social Worker's License Step by Step

Trusting a social worker's self-reported credentials can feel sufficient until it isn't. Independent verification through official licensing databases is the only reliable method to confirm a practitioner's legitimacy. The process is straightforward and, in most states, free to the public.

Step 1: Ask for Credentials Directly

Start by requesting the social worker's full legal name, license number, license type (e.g., LCSW, LMSW, LBSW), and the issuing state. Legitimate professionals expect this inquiry and should provide the information without hesitation. A social worker who cannot recall their license number can often produce a physical or digital wallet card, which most boards issue upon renewal. If the person seems evasive, that is an early warning sign.

Step 2: Navigate to the State Licensing Board Website

Every state maintains an online license lookup portal, usually housed under the state's department of health, consumer affairs, or professional regulation. The quickest way to find the correct site is through the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) directory at www.aswb.org/licensure/, which links directly to each state's social work board. Once there, enter the practitioner's name and, if prompted, select the license type from a dropdown menu. Some portals also allow searching by license number, which can yield a more precise result.

Step 3: Interpret License Status Fields

After submitting the search, review the license status carefully. Understanding levels of social work licensure helps clarify what each designation means in practice. Common designations include: - Active: The individual is currently eligible to practice independently. - Inactive: The license is valid but not current; the person may not practice until it is reactivated (often due to a lapse in continuing education or renewal fees). - Expired: The license is no longer valid and has not been renewed. Practicing with an expired license is unlawful. - Restricted or Probationary: The license is active but under disciplinary conditions. Read any public orders linked on the page. - Surrendered or Revoked: The license was voluntarily given up or taken away by the board, typically following serious misconduct.

Status labels vary slightly by state. If a status is unclear, call the board directly for an explanation.

Step 4: Handle Name Mismatches

A search may fail if the social worker uses a name that differs from the one on file with the board. Name changes due to marriage, divorce, or legal name change are common. If you cannot locate a license under the provided name, try searching with a maiden name or middle name variant. Alternatively, search by license number if available. When confusion persists, contact the state board by phone or email; staff can often verify a license using additional identifiers.

Step 5: Verify Multi-State Practitioners

Social workers who practice across state lines must hold a license in each state where they provide services, unless they operate under a compact privilege (where applicable). Run separate license lookups in every jurisdiction where the individual claims to practice. A license active in one state does not authorize practice in another. Telehealth services also generally require licensure in the client's state of residence. Checking multiple states adds a few minutes but closes a critical verification gap.