How to Verify Social Worker Credentials & Spot Impostors

Points of interest…
- Priscilla Heronemus used fake degrees to pose as a social worker.
- Only state licensing boards confirm active licensure and disciplinary records.
- Employers reduce fraud by verifying credentials with universities and state boards directly.
In 2026, a whistleblower complaint in Iowa alleged that Priscilla Heronemus, a woman with a 2018 forgery and identity theft conviction, fabricated a magna cum laude social work degree from Grand View University to work with vulnerable clients.1 The university confirmed she never earned any degree, and state regulators had no record of her license.
Such impersonation exploits the trust that clients place in professional credentials. Unlicensed practitioners can cause profound harm, including misdiagnosis, confidentiality breaches, and financial exploitation, especially among children, elderly adults, and individuals with mental illness who rely on social workers for safety.
Authenticating a social worker is more than checking a diploma on the wall. The only definitive safeguard is a state license lookup, and CSWE accreditation and licensing standards explain why not all credentials carry equal legal weight. The public often doesn't know where to start, and this guide walks through every step.
Why Social Worker Impersonation Is a Growing Concern
When a person poses as a licensed social worker, they exploit the trust placed in a profession that serves children, the elderly, and people in crisis. The recent case of Priscilla Heronemus in Iowa shows how easily fake credentials can bypass initial screening. She claimed degrees she never earned and was not listed in the state's social worker database, yet worked in roles requiring a social work degree for over a year.1 That case is not isolated; local news archives from 2024 to 2026 contain scattered reports of credential fraud, often uncovered only after harm occurs.
How Impersonation Happens and Why It's Hard to Catch
Social work credentials exist at multiple levels: license, certification, and academic degrees. Impersonators may fabricate a license number, claim degrees from legitimate universities, or exploit confusion between different types of credentials. Because hiring processes sometimes rely on applicant-supplied documents without real-time state board verification, gaps persist. The Iowa whistleblower complaint showed that Heronemus's resume included honors and club leadership roles that were never verified, and her criminal background including fraud and theft convictions did not surface until after she was fired from a previous job for dishonesty.1
Adding to the risk, many state licensing boards do not proactively publicize enforcement actions. While some maintain public databases of sanctions, others require direct inquiry. The Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) and the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) issue occasional alerts, but impersonation often flies under the radar until a client or employer raises a flag.2 Beyond individual cases, broader social worker safety concerns remind us that protecting clients begins with ensuring the people serving them are who they claim to be.
Where to Look for Warning Signs
- State licensing board websites: These often list disciplinary actions or revoked licenses. Search for the social worker's name directly. If your state board does not publish actions online, call to ask if any complaints exist.
- News archives: Searches for "fake social worker arrest" or "social work credential fraud" may reveal local cases not covered nationally. Many impersonation schemes surface in small-town newspapers first.
- ASWB and NASW resources: Both organizations publish professional standards and occasional fraud alerts. Their websites can help you distinguish valid credentials from common fakes.
- Direct verification: Before accepting services, use your state board's online license lookup. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides links to each state's licensing authority.
Impersonation undermines public safety and the profession's integrity. A proactive verification habit protects vulnerable clients and strengthens the system against future fraud.
Credential Vs. License Vs. Certification: Key Differences for Social Workers
The overlap between "credential," "license," and "certification" creates a fog that impostors exploit. For social workers and those who hire them, precision in these terms is a frontline defense against fraud.
State Licensure: The Legal Prerequisite
A state-issued license, designated by titles such as LCSW, LMSW, or LSW, is the only authorization with legal force to practice social work. It is non-negotiable. Each state licensing board sets the requirements: an accredited degree, a specified number of supervised clinical hours, and a passing score on the ASWB examination. Only after meeting these criteria does the board grant the license, and only then may the individual legally present themselves as a social worker. Without it, any claim to practice is unlawful and dangerous. Understanding levels of social work licensure helps clarify exactly which credentials carry legal weight at each stage of a career. Verification of an active, unrestricted license is the minimum baseline for any client interaction or hiring decision.
Professional Credentials: Voluntary Advanced Standing
Professional credentials, such as the ACSW (Academy of Certified Social Workers) or DCSW (Diplomate in Clinical Social Work), are conferred by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). They signify advanced competence, peer recognition, and adherence to high standards, but they are voluntary. Critically, holding a credential does not authorize independent practice; only a state license does. Credentials serve as valuable supplements that signal deepened expertise or a commitment to ongoing professional development, but they should never be accepted in place of a verifiable license.
Certifications: Specialty Endorsements
Social work certifications target niche practice areas, including trauma, school social work, gerontology, and clinical supervision, and are often issued by the NASW or other recognized bodies. They endorse a social worker's concentrated knowledge and skills. However, they are layered on top of licensure, not substitutes for it. A certification alone carries no legal weight to practice. During verification, treat certifications as evidence of specialization that reinforces a profile, never as proof of licensure.
Verification Hierarchy: License First, Then Everything Else
When verifying qualifications, start with the state licensing board. This is the only source of regulatory truth. The ASWB administers the licensing exam but does not track disciplinary actions or license status; the NASW manages credentials and certifications but holds no regulatory power. After confirming a clean, active license, you may review supplementary credentials and certifications to assess depth of expertise. Invert this order, and you risk being deceived by a polished resume masking an absent license.
Verification Systems at a Glance: ASWB Vs. NASW Vs. State Boards
Not all license lookups are created equal. State licensing boards remain the most authoritative source for verifying active social work licenses and disciplinary history. ASWB and NASW offer supplementary tools, but their verification scope and availability differ.
How to Verify a Social Worker's License Step by Step
Trusting a social worker's self-reported credentials can feel sufficient until it isn't. Independent verification through official licensing databases is the only reliable method to confirm a practitioner's legitimacy. The process is straightforward and, in most states, free to the public.
Step 1: Ask for Credentials Directly
Start by requesting the social worker's full legal name, license number, license type (e.g., LCSW, LMSW, LBSW), and the issuing state. Legitimate professionals expect this inquiry and should provide the information without hesitation. A social worker who cannot recall their license number can often produce a physical or digital wallet card, which most boards issue upon renewal. If the person seems evasive, that is an early warning sign.
Step 2: Navigate to the State Licensing Board Website
Every state maintains an online license lookup portal, usually housed under the state's department of health, consumer affairs, or professional regulation. The quickest way to find the correct site is through the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) directory at www.aswb.org/licensure/, which links directly to each state's social work board. Once there, enter the practitioner's name and, if prompted, select the license type from a dropdown menu. Some portals also allow searching by license number, which can yield a more precise result.
Step 3: Interpret License Status Fields
After submitting the search, review the license status carefully. Understanding levels of social work licensure helps clarify what each designation means in practice. Common designations include: - Active: The individual is currently eligible to practice independently. - Inactive: The license is valid but not current; the person may not practice until it is reactivated (often due to a lapse in continuing education or renewal fees). - Expired: The license is no longer valid and has not been renewed. Practicing with an expired license is unlawful. - Restricted or Probationary: The license is active but under disciplinary conditions. Read any public orders linked on the page. - Surrendered or Revoked: The license was voluntarily given up or taken away by the board, typically following serious misconduct.
Status labels vary slightly by state. If a status is unclear, call the board directly for an explanation.
Step 4: Handle Name Mismatches
A search may fail if the social worker uses a name that differs from the one on file with the board. Name changes due to marriage, divorce, or legal name change are common. If you cannot locate a license under the provided name, try searching with a maiden name or middle name variant. Alternatively, search by license number if available. When confusion persists, contact the state board by phone or email; staff can often verify a license using additional identifiers.
Step 5: Verify Multi-State Practitioners
Social workers who practice across state lines must hold a license in each state where they provide services, unless they operate under a compact privilege (where applicable). Run separate license lookups in every jurisdiction where the individual claims to practice. A license active in one state does not authorize practice in another. Telehealth services also generally require licensure in the client's state of residence. Checking multiple states adds a few minutes but closes a critical verification gap.
Red Flags: Signs of a Fake or Unlicensed Social Worker
Red flags are specific warning signs that a person presenting as a social worker may lack the proper license, degree, or qualifications to practice safely. Recognizing these patterns can protect clients and uphold professional standards.
Credential Red Flags
Credential-related warning signs often center on unverifiable or exaggerated education and license claims. One of the most common flags is a vague or unverifiable degree history. An individual may assert they hold a bachelor's or master's degree from a university, but the school confirms only brief attendance and no degree conferred, as in the recent case of Priscilla Heronemus, who falsely claimed degrees from Grand View University. Another clear signal is the refusal or inability to provide a specific license number when asked. Licensed social workers can typically recall or quickly retrieve their number. Additionally, if someone claims credentials from an institution not accredited by the Council on Social Work Education or a recognized regional accreditor, that should prompt immediate verification.
Behavioral Red Flags
Behavioral patterns can also reveal impersonation. A major red flag is deflecting verification requests: the individual may become defensive, change the subject, or claim the request is unnecessary or intrusive. Another sign is the consistent use of generic professional titles such as "therapist" or "counselor" instead of the precise, state-issued designation. Understanding the differences between MSW and LCSW credentials helps hiring managers and clients alike recognize which titles are protected and which are not. Genuine practitioners use their protected title with pride and accuracy. Inconsistent employment history that doesn't align with claimed experience, such as gaps or roles that seem outside the expected career path, may also signal fabrication.
Documentation Red Flags
Resumes and applications that contain superlative claims not easily verified are suspect. Phrases like "magna cum laude," "top 2% of class," or "president of the social work club" can be inserted to sound impressive but may be impossible to confirm through official channels. Degrees listed from unfamiliar or recently opened institutions should be cross-checked against CSWE's database. A job application that omits a license number entirely, or relies solely on a certification rather than a state-issued license for a role that requires licensure, is another common documentation problem. Familiarity with bachelor-level social work license requirements can help employers quickly spot when listed credentials don't match the job's legal threshold.
Contextual Red Flags
Finally, consider the context in which the person operates. If someone is working in a role that explicitly requires state licensure but holds only a general credential or certification, that mismatch is a red flag. Supervisors or agency directors who do not themselves appear in any licensing database should raise questions. Organizations that seem hesitant to display staff credentials, or that operate without transparent verification processes, may be enabling impersonation. When any of these signs appear, immediate action to confirm credentials through state boards is the safest course.
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State-By-State License Verification Resources
Verifying a license through a single state lookup can feel efficient, but thorough protection demands cross-checking multiple authoritative sources. A social worker's status can change between renewals, and not all databases display discipline in the same way, so relying on one screen is rarely enough.
Starting with State Board Directories
Locating the right board is the first hurdle. Each state maintains its own licensing entity, often with a different name: Board of Social Work Examiners, Division of Professional Registration, or a consolidated health professions bureau. The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) publishes curated directories of state boards that link directly to the official agency, cutting through search engine clutter and helping you avoid outdated third-party aggregators.
How to Use a License Lookup Tool Thoroughly
When you reach a state's online lookup, don't just scan the first screen. Confirm the tool includes disciplinary history, not just current status, and determine whether it allows you to generate a printable or downloadable PDF. A PDF with a timestamp or board logo serves as primary-source verification, which hiring managers and auditors accept as authoritative. If the tool only shows a screen without an export option, take dated screenshots and note the URL for your records. Understanding social work license denial and revocation history is equally important: disciplinary actions may appear in a separate database tab or require a direct request to the board.
Iowa's Registry After the Heronemus Case
The recent impersonation case in Iowa exposed gaps in how the public accesses the social work registry. The Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing maintains the official list of registered social workers, but its search functionality may have changed in response to the fraud allegations. Contact the department directly or revisit its website to understand the current lookup procedures. When verifying an Iowa-licensed social worker, do not rely on a single phone call or email; insist on seeing the official registry entry yourself, and if possible, confirm directly with the institution that allegedly granted the degree.
Cross-Referencing Multiple Sources
No single database catches everything. Pair the official state board lookup with other resources: the university's degree verification page (often offered by the registrar), professional association member directories, and the ASWB licensing exam records if available. Discrepancies among these sources are red flags that warrant deeper investigation before trusting someone with client care.
Employer and Agency Best Practices for Preventing Credential Fraud
Preventing social worker impersonation starts with a rigorous, three-step verification process that every agency must embed into hiring and employment practices. The recent case of Priscilla Heronemus, who used fake academic credentials and omitted a 30-year prison sentence for forgery and theft, demonstrates that a single missed check can put vulnerable clients at risk.
Design a Mandatory Pre-Hire Verification Workflow
A formal pre-hire workflow should never rely on applicant-provided documents alone. First, contact the registrar's office of every degree-granting institution listed on the resume to confirm attendance dates and degrees awarded. In Heronemus's case, Grand View University confirmed she never graduated, a fact that would have surfaced with a direct verification call. Second, run a license lookup through the state's social work board database. Heronemus was absent from Iowa's registry, yet she was hired into a role that typically requires a social work degree. Third, conduct a comprehensive criminal background check. Heronemus's eight-month incarceration after a 30-year felony sentence should have raised immediate red flags, but employers either skipped the check or failed to act on the results. The NASW Code of Ethics requires practitioners to comply with licensure laws1, and many states, such as Michigan, explicitly prohibit agencies from employing unlicensed individuals in social work roles.2
Establish Ongoing Monitoring and Renewal Tracking
Verification does not end on the first day of work. Agencies must set calendar reminders for each employee's license renewal date, because continuing education requirements for social workers vary by state. Illinois social workers, for instance, must complete 30 hours of approved CE content every two years.3 Subscribe to state board notification systems where available, so you receive automatic alerts about disciplinary actions, suspensions, or lapses. Require employees to self-report any status change immediately, and cross-check their claims against the public license database at least once a year.
Implement a Written Credential Verification Policy
A documented policy ensures consistency and legal defensibility. The policy should name the staff position responsible for verification, outline each step in the process, and mandate a timeline, typically before the employee's first client contact. It must specify consequences for non-compliance, up to termination. NASW credentials, such as the Academy of Certified Social Workers, are voluntary and never substitute for state licensure4, so your policy should treat them as supplementary, not primary, credentials. By codifying these practices, agencies protect clients, uphold professional standards, and reduce the chance that a fake social worker will ever gain access to those who trust the system.
What to Do if You Suspect Social Worker Impersonation
When credentials are falsified, the harm to clients and the profession can be severe, so swift and methodical action is essential.
Document Everything Before Alerting the Individual
Preserve every piece of evidence you can gather. Save the person's resume, business cards, email signatures, and any credentials they presented. Screenshot social media profiles where they claim licensure. Do not confront the individual directly if there is any risk to client safety; instead, secure the documentation quietly and keep a detailed timeline of interactions. This paper trail will be critical for licensing boards and potential legal action.
File a Formal Complaint with the State Licensing Board
Contact the board where the individual claims to hold a license. Most state boards provide an online complaint form that allows you to upload supporting evidence. Clearly state the nature of the alleged impersonation and include all the documentation you have collected. If you are unsure which state board has jurisdiction, start with the board in the state where the person practices or claims licensure. The board can verify whether a license exists and investigate further.
Involving Law Enforcement for Criminal Activity
Impersonation becomes a criminal matter when it involves identity theft, billing fraud, or direct harm to a client. If the person used a real social worker's license number, filed false insurance claims, or caused physical or emotional injury, file a police report immediately. Provide the same documentation you gave to the licensing board. Law enforcement can pursue charges such as fraud, forgery, or practicing without a license, depending on state statutes.
Notify the Agency and Affected Clients
If the impersonator was employed by an agency, notify the administration as soon as possible. Agencies have a legal and ethical duty to disclose the breach to any clients who may have been served by the unqualified individual. Those ethical responsibilities to clients include ensuring that anyone affected knows their care was not provided by a licensed professional and that they are offered appropriate remediation, such as a transfer to a verified social worker or access to grievance procedures. The agency should also audit its hiring and credentialing processes to prevent recurrence.
Frequently Asked Questions About Verifying Social Worker Credentials
When trust is a professional cornerstone, verifying a social worker's credentials isn't just good practice, it's a necessity. These FAQs address the most common questions from clients, employers, and colleagues about confirming licensure, spotting impostors, and understanding the difference between credentials and licenses. For step-by-step guidance, refer to the detailed sections throughout this article.