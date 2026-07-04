Unregulated School Mental Health Programs: Risks & Solutions

Points of interest…
- Michael Swiney, an unlicensed SEL coach, faces 11 felony counts for abusing four children in Albemarle County schools.
- Virginia’s HB 2096 proposes mandatory mental health screening for grades 6–12, potentially expanding unregulated services.
- School-based mental health records fall under FERPA, not HIPAA, unless providers are HIPAA-covered entities.
- Social workers can advocate for licensure mandates and supervision to close gaps in school mental health regulation.
School-based programs now deliver more mental health services to U.S. youth than any other care setting, yet many of those programs lack clinical regulation. When schools hire unlicensed staff to counsel students, the consequences can be severe, as the felony charges against an unlicensed social-emotional-learning coach in Albemarle County, Virginia, make painfully clear.1 For social workers becoming licensed clinicians, this oversight vacuum is not abstract. It means children are receiving services from unqualified personnel without the consent, documentation, or professional accountability that licensed clinicians are legally and ethically required to uphold. Closing those gaps requires school social workers to lead the push for enforceable standards.
The Albemarle County Case: What Went Wrong Without Clinical Oversight
What happens when a school hires someone to support students' mental health without clinical training or oversight? The case of Michael Swiney, a social-and-emotional-learning (SEL) coach at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County, Virginia, provides a stark answer. In July 2026, Swiney was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts of sexual abuse, including seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, involving at least four children.1 The district had opened an investigation into Swiney in January 2025 and placed him on administrative leave, but parents were not notified until the arrest, an 18-month gap that exposed deep structural failures in how unregulated school mental health programs operate.
The Swiney Case: Allegations and Arrest
Swiney was hired as an SEL coach, a role that Albemarle County does not require to hold any clinical or mental-health credentials. Unlike school counselors or psychologists, SEL coaches in the district are not licensed clinicians. According to a 2024 district statement, SEL counselors are licensed by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), but SEL coaches are not.1 That distinction left Swiney outside formal regulatory oversight. Parents had previously complained to Principal Joe McCauley about Swiney's conduct, including an allegation that he locked a student in his office, but no action followed. The district's investigation began quietly in January 2025, and it was not until Swiney's arrest in early July 2026 that families learned of the full scope of the allegations.
Gaps in Credentialing and Oversight
The absence of clinical licensure as a baseline for school mental health roles creates predictable risks. In Albemarle County, SEL coaches are hired with any background; a previous job posting sought applicants with skills in "mindfulness meditation" and "specialized contemplative methods of instruction," with no mention of mental health training.1 Because Swiney was not a licensed clinician, he operated outside the ethical and supervisory frameworks that govern licensed clinical social workers and other credentialed practitioners. No state board monitored his practice, and the district's own policies failed to compensate. Notably, district policy did not explicitly forbid employees from being alone with students, a safeguard that is standard in licensed therapeutic settings.
Delayed Notification and Ambiguous Policies
For 18 months, the investigation remained opaque. Notifying parents was described internally as "an unwritten rule" and "very gray."1 This ambiguity allowed the district to avoid a mandated timeline for disclosure, leaving families in the dark while a staff member under investigation remained on administrative leave. The lag also meant that other potential concerns went unexamined by parents and the broader community. The Swiney case illustrates how unregulated programs can shield problematic staff behind administrative opacity, a direct challenge to the ethical principle of transparency that licensed social workers are trained to uphold.
Policy Pressures: Proposed Screening and Inadequate Staffing
Against this backdrop, Virginia lawmakers are weighing measures that would expand school-based mental health screening. A 2025 House bill required two state agencies to develop best practices for annual mental health screenings for students, a step toward universal screening that could funnel more children toward school mental health staff.2 That bill is sometimes confused with HB 2096, which is actually a traffic and reckless driving measure with no education or mental-health provisions.3 The proposal signals a growing reliance on in-school services. If screening leads to increased referrals, the demand will land on a workforce that, in places like Albemarle County, already includes uncredentialed personnel. The Swiney case underscores the danger of expanding access without matching it with clinical qualifications, supervision, and clear parental consent and notification standards.
The Licensing Divide and Student Safety
The distinction between VDOE-licensed SEL counselors and unlicensed SEL coaches is not semantic; it defines who is accountable for the welfare of children. When a school mental health program lacks clinical oversight, it can inadvertently place students in contact with individuals who have no formal training in boundaries, mandatory reporting, or therapeutic ethics. For school social workers, the case is a call to advocate for licensure requirements in every mental health role that interacts with students. Understanding social worker safety in mental health settings is part of that professional responsibility. Without regulation, safety becomes a matter of luck rather than design.
Regulated Vs. Unregulated School Mental Health Programs: Key Differences
School mental health programs can be broadly divided into two categories: those that operate under clinical regulation and those that do not. Understanding this distinction is critical for social workers, parents, and administrators who want to ensure student safety and effective care.
What Defines a Regulated School Mental Health Program?
Regulated programs are built on licensed clinical professionals, such as licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs), licensed professional counselors (LPCs), or licensed psychologists. These staff members have met rigorous education, exam, and supervised experience requirements and are accountable to state health-profession licensing boards.1 Formal clinical supervision is mandated, ensuring ongoing oversight of practice. Documentation procedures follow clinical standards, and parental notification protocols are uniform and enforced. Privacy protections typically align with HIPAA, not just the school-specific FERPA framework. Funding often comes from a mix of Medicaid, private insurance, managed care, and school budgets, reflecting the seriousness of the service model.2 Research consistently points to positive effects on emotional and behavioral problems when these elements are in place.3 Employers see such programs as essential access points and invest in partnerships with community mental health agencies.4
Characteristics of Unregulated Programs
Unregulated programs, by contrast, have no clinical credential requirement. Staff may hold education-only degrees, unrelated certifications, or no formal mental health training.5 There is no external regulatory oversight; the program is governed solely by internal school district policies, which can vary widely and lack enforcement teeth. Clinical supervision is absent, standardized documentation is not required, and there is typically no parental notification protocol at all, often just 'an unwritten rule,' as one district described.5 Privacy is governed by FERPA alone, which does not offer the same confidentiality guarantees as HIPAA. These programs are funded entirely through school budgets, with no third-party accountability. The evidence base for their effectiveness is limited, and critiques often emphasize potential risks to students.5
The Albemarle County Example
The distinction played out vividly in Albemarle County, Virginia, where the school district employed both SEL counselors and SEL coaches. According to a 2024 district statement, SEL counselors were licensed by the Virginia Department of Education, but SEL coaches were not required to hold any clinical or mental-health credential.5 Yet a job posting for an SEL coach sought skills like 'mindfulness meditation' rather than clinical training. The case of Michael Swiney, an SEL coach charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse, illustrates the accountability gap: he was not a licensed clinician, psychologist, or counselor, and complaints about his behavior went unaddressed. Parents were not notified until months after an investigation began.5
Blurred Lines in Many Districts
Many schools intentionally or unintentionally blur the boundary between regulated and unregulated roles. Titles like 'wellness coordinator,' 'student support specialist,' or 'SEL coach' can sound clinical to parents, yet these staff members carry no licensing board accountability, no mandated supervision, and no duty to follow social work vs. counseling licensure standards or clinical consent requirements. Social workers entering school settings must ask hard questions about what qualifications are truly required and who bears ultimate responsibility for student well-being.
Virginia law allows minors aged 14 and older to consent to outpatient treatment, but only with licensed clinicians. This does not grant confidentiality protections for services from unlicensed school staff, a distinction that many parents and educators do not understand.
Specific Risks of Unlicensed and Unsupervised School Mental Health Staff
As schools become the front line for youth mental health, the gap between growing demand for services and the supply of licensed professionals is pushing more districts to rely on unlicensed staff. When those staff members lack clinical training and supervision, the consequences can be severe, from inadequate care to outright harm.
The Blurred Line Between SEL Coaches and Licensed Clinicians
Many school districts now employ social-emotional learning (SEL) coaches, behavior specialists, or wellness coordinators who are not required to hold a clinical license. North Carolina, for instance, explicitly distinguishes between licensed clinicians who provide therapy and other staff who deliver SEL and Tier 1 supports.1 While this division can work in theory, in practice it often leaves students and families confused about who is qualified to address mental health concerns. According to a KFF analysis, only 70% of public schools employed at least one licensed mental health professional in the 2024-2025 school year.2 The remaining 30% may rely entirely on external providers or unlicensed internal staff, leaving students without immediate access to appropriate care.
- Scope creep: Without clear job descriptions and oversight, unlicensed personnel may drift into counseling-like roles, addressing trauma or mental health symptoms they are not trained to handle.
- Funding cuts: A $1 billion reduction in federal school-based mental health funding for 2025-2026, plus a proposed elimination of $216 million in annual grants, may pressure districts to hire cheaper, unlicensed staff rather than credentialed clinicians.3
When Scope-of-Practice Violations Lead to Harm
Adverse events often occur when unlicensed staff overstep their training. While no comprehensive national database tracks such incidents, investigative reports from multiple states have surfaced cases of misdiagnosis, inappropriate handling of trauma, and even sexual abuse by staff placed in positions of trust without clinical credentials. The 61% increase in school staff concerns about student mental health between 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 signals a growing volume of at-risk students, many of whom may be directed to unregulated programs.2 When a student in crisis encounters an untrained adult, the interaction can escalate symptoms rather than alleviate them.
- Legal gray areas: In Virginia, for example, an SEL coach accused of sexual abuse was not a licensed clinician, yet he had unsupervised access to students.4 The district's policy did not forbid employees from being alone with children, and notifying parents was described as an "unwritten rule," leaving students vulnerable.
- Confidentiality risks: Only licensed clinicians are bound by specific state confidentiality laws in many jurisdictions. Unlicensed staff may not understand or be legally required to uphold these protections, putting sensitive student disclosures at risk.
Liability and Legal Consequences for Districts
School districts that deploy unlicensed mental health staff face enormous liability. Professional associations such as the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) and the American Counseling Association (ACA) publish ethical guidelines and disciplinary action reports that underscore the consequences when staff operate without appropriate credentials. Understanding social work ethics and ethical responsibilities to clients is fundamental to recognizing why licensure requirements exist and why their absence in school settings creates real danger. When a student is harmed, questions of negligent hiring and supervision quickly escalate into costly lawsuits and settlements.
- Behavioral threat assessments: 2026 guidance recommends that threat assessment teams include licensed mental health professionals.5 Relying on unlicensed staff to conduct these high-stakes evaluations can compromise both student safety and the district's legal defensibility.
- Licensing data: Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational profiles for mental health and substance abuse social workers and school psychologists highlight that state licenses require supervised clinical hours and ongoing education, standards that unlicensed staff are not obligated to meet.
Undermining Trust and the Illusion of Confidentiality
Students often cannot differentiate between a licensed therapist and an unlicensed coach, which creates a dangerous illusion of confidentiality. Understanding the difference between social work and psychology credentials helps clarify why these distinctions matter for the people delivering school-based services. In many states, only licensed clinicians are subject to mandatory reporting laws and privileged communication rules that clearly define limits of privacy. Unlicensed staff may not have the training to navigate these boundaries, potentially mishandling abuse disclosures or promising a level of secrecy they cannot legally provide. For the 18% of students who utilized school-based mental health services in 2024-2025, that confusion can erode trust and discourage future help-seeking.2
- Parental consent gaps: Unregulated programs frequently lack clear protocols for obtaining parental consent before services begin, as seen in cases where parents were not informed about staff interactions with their children.
- Systemic vulnerability: The 100 state laws enacted from 2020 to 2026 to strengthen school-based behavioral health signal a recognition of these risks, but enforcement and staffing standards vary widely, leaving many students unprotected.6
Related Articles
Documentation, Consent, and Confidentiality: Standards Every School Program Needs
School mental health records generally fall under FERPA, not HIPAA, unless the provider is a HIPAA-covered entity.1 This distinction is not semantic: it fundamentally shapes what parents can access, what requires consent, and how records are stored and shared. In Albemarle County, the absence of written notification policies left parents in the dark for over a year about allegations against an SEL coach, illustrating why every school-based mental health program must operate with explicit, written standards.
Understanding the FERPA-HIPAA Divide
When a school employee provides mental health support (like a school social worker, counselor, or an unlicensed coach), the records they create are education records governed by FERPA.2 Outside clinicians, such as contracted therapists from a community agency who maintain their own records, typically operate under HIPAA. If those outside records are shared with the school and kept in a student's cumulative file, they become education records and fall under FERPA.3
- Parent access: FERPA grants parents the right to inspect and review their child's education records.4 HIPAA gives a personal representative (usually the parent) similar access, but the process differs.
- Consent for disclosure: FERPA requires written parental consent before any personally identifiable information is disclosed, except under specific exceptions like school officials with a legitimate educational interest.4 HIPAA mandates a written authorization for most uses outside treatment, payment, and operations.
- Annual notification: Schools must notify parents annually of their FERPA rights.4 HIPAA-covered entities do not have an equivalent blanket yearly notice.
Robust Parental Consent and Notification
Parental consent should never be an unwritten rule. In Albemarle, district officials described notification as "very gray," a posture that left families unaware of serious staff conduct for months. A sound policy requires:
- Written informed consent before any initial mental health service, detailing the provider's credentials, types of interventions, limits of confidentiality, and who will have access to records.
- Ongoing notification when treatment changes, when progress reports are shared with teachers, or when any incident occurs that triggers a report.
- Clear opt-out mechanisms, communicated in the parent's primary language and repeated annually, allowing families to decline services without coercion.
Non-Negotiable Documentation Standards
Most unregulated programs lack even basic documentation. MSW clinical practicum training prepares licensed social workers to understand that thorough records serve both therapeutic continuity and legal protection. Every school-based mental health program should maintain:
- Intake assessments that capture psychosocial history, presenting concerns, and consent forms.
- Session notes that are contemporaneous, objective, and distinguish observation from clinical judgment.
- Individualized treatment or support plans with measurable goals and periodic review dates.
- Referral records when a student is connected to outside care, including follow-up.
- Incident and mandated reports filed in compliance with state law and school policy, with timestamps and names of staff notified.
Albemarle's failure to document or escalate parent complaints about the SEL coach locking a student in his office shows that without mandated paper trails, warning signs vanish.
A Checklist for Parents
Parents evaluating a school program can ask these questions to gauge whether minimum standards exist:
- Is there a written consent form I sign before my child receives any mental health service?
- Who is the provider, what are their professional credentials, and are they supervised by a licensed clinician?
- How are records stored, who can see them, and will I receive regular updates on my child's progress?
- What is the process for opting my child out, and who notifies me if concerns arise about my child's safety or well-being?
- Does the school have a written policy on one-on-one interactions between staff and students, and is it enforced?
When any answer is vague or "gray," parents should press for clarity and insist on documentation that protects both the child and the integrity of the program.
Questions to Ask Yourself
State-By-State Regulatory Landscape: Where Gaps Persist
School mental health regulation remains a patchwork of state-by-state rules, leaving many roles without consistent clinical standards. A look at eight states, Virginia, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Colorado, reveals widespread gaps between school-based credentials and licensed clinical practice, as well as inconsistent parental consent requirements.
Licensure and Supervision: A Familiar Divide
In all eight states, school counselors, social workers, and similar staff can practice with a state-issued school credential rather than a clinical license. Clinical licensure is reserved for those providing therapeutic services, but the line between counseling and therapy is often blurred in school settings. Supervision mandates are typically attached to clinical licensure pathways, not school credentials. For example: - Texas: School counselor training includes a supervised practicum, but ongoing clinical supervision is not required after hire unless pursuing an LPC or LCSW. - New York: School social workers complete supervised fieldwork, yet post-graduation clinical oversight is only required for those seeking an LCSW. - Illinois: The school credential uses supervised field experience, but no clinical supervisor is mandated once employed.
This means staff holding only a school credential may operate without ongoing clinical oversight, even when handling sensitive disclosures. Understanding MSW degree vs. LCSW license differences is essential for social workers navigating these credentialing distinctions in school settings.
Where Protections Are Weakest
The weakest protections appear in roles that fall outside even school credentialing. In Virginia, the Albemarle case illustrated that SEL coaches were not required to hold any clinical or mental-health license. Similar loopholes exist in other states where job titles like "wellness coordinator" or "behavioral interventionist" carry no licensure or supervision mandates. States like New York and California, which maintains specific social work license requirements, maintain stronger frameworks for school social workers and counselors, requiring accredited preparation programs, but do not extend these standards to unlicensed support staff. Colorado requires supervised internships for school counselors but imposes no clinical supervision for behavioral health aides.
Parental Consent Remains Inconsistent
In all eight states, routine mental health services in schools generally do not require parental consent, while special education services do. This creates a situation where students may receive ongoing support without parents ever being informed. Virginia law, for instance, grants confidentiality to minors aged 14 for outpatient treatment with licensed clinicians, but that protection does not clearly extend to school-based services delivered by unlicensed staff. The result is a gray zone where notification is often described as an "unwritten rule" rather than a legal mandate.
Navigating the Patchwork
No state examined here mandates clinical licensure for all school-based mental health providers, but some are moving toward tighter standards. Ohio and Florida have proposed bills to define qualified school mental health personnel, and Virginia's HB 2096 signals a push for universal screening that could force standardization. Social workers entering school settings should map their state's specific exemptions and advocate for policies that require clinical supervision and clear consent protocols, especially as unlicensed roles proliferate.
How School Social Workers Can Advocate for Best Practices
School social workers are the professionals best positioned to demand that every school-based mental health service meets baseline clinical standards. When districts sidestep credentialing, supervision, and documentation, they create conditions where abuse can go undetected, as the Albemarle County case tragically illustrated. Advocacy is not about adding bureaucracy; it is a core professional responsibility grounded in the NASW Standards for School Social Work Services, revised in 2026,1 which provide an authoritative framework for action.
Push for Licensure and Credentialing Requirements for All Mental Health Staff
School social workers must insist that any staff delivering therapeutic interventions hold licensure consistent with their role. The NASW standards1 unequivocally define school social work as a specialized practice requiring an MSW from a CSWE-accredited program, state licensure, and ongoing supervision by a credentialed MSW-level school social worker. Use this language to argue that unlicensed "coaches" or "facilitators" who conduct similar activities without these qualifications pose a clear safety risk. Propose a district policy that maps every mental health role to a required license and defines what unlicensed staff may and may not do, explicitly prohibiting them from unsupervised one-on-one sessions or diagnostic conversations.
Establish Formal Clinical Supervision Structures
Advocacy must include a concrete supervision model. The NASW standards1 call for supervision delivered by licensed, experienced school social workers. Present a tiered approach: a supervising MSW-level clinician could oversee a cluster of schools, even if budget constraints prevent a full-time supervisor in each building. Formalize regular case review, co-signed session notes, and protocols for escalating concerns. This structure not only safeguards students but also protects the district from liability and strengthens the professional development of all mental health staff.
Develop Written Consent and Documentation Protocols
Without regulation, consent often becomes an "unwritten rule," leaving families in the dark. School social workers should advocate for clear, district-wide policies that require signed parental consent before any ongoing mental health service, along with standardized session documentation. Refer to the NASW Code of Ethics principle of informed consent, and frame detailed recordkeeping as a student safety measure: if something goes wrong, a clear paper trail enables accountability. This directly counters the secrecy that allowed alleged abuse to persist unreported for months.
Build Coalitions with Parents and Licensed Professionals
School social workers cannot change policy alone. Forge alliances with parent organizations, MSW clinical year cohorts preparing to enter school settings, local chapters of NASW, state licensing boards, and professional counseling associations. Joint letters, public testimony at school board meetings, and shared op-eds amplify the message. When these coalitions demand that every mental health staff member be licensed and supervised, the pressure shifts from an internal district debate to a community safety expectation. Highlight that parents were not told about complaints against an unlicensed staff member; coalition-building can turn that outrage into policy reform.
Document Your Concerns and Escalate When a District Resists
Maintain a professional log of instances where unqualified staff overstep boundaries, supervision is absent, or consent is bypassed. Include dates, names, and specific actions. Use district grievance procedures first, but if administrators dismiss your concerns, do not stop. File a formal complaint with the state department of education, the relevant licensing board, or, if child safety is at risk, make a report to child protective services. As mandated reporters, school social workers have a legal and ethical duty to report suspected abuse or neglect. Unregulated programs can obscure reportable incidents because unlicensed staff may not recognize signs of grooming, may normalize boundary violations, or may even deliberately conceal harmful behavior. Advocacy must ensure that every adult in a mental health role receives mandated reporter training and that reporting channels are direct, anonymous when appropriate, and free from administrative interference.
Frame Regulation as Risk Management, Not Bureaucratic Burden
When district leaders cite budget shortfalls or staffing crises, reframe the conversation. Unregulated programs create enormous liability: a single lawsuit for failure to supervise or failure to obtain consent can dwarf the cost of hiring licensed staff. Emphasize that school-based mental health is now the most common mental health service for youth,2 and Albemarle County's own experience proves that an unlicensed, unsupervised system can become the largest provider of children's mental health in a community while simultaneously failing its most basic protective function. The NASW standards1 offer a ready-made quality assurance roadmap that reduces risk and builds public trust. Advocacy is not about adding paperwork; it is about ensuring that the care students receive is safe, ethical, and effective.
In Albemarle County, the school district is the largest mental health provider for children, meaning many families have no alternative source of care. Unregulated programs force vulnerable students to rely on unqualified staff. This isn't just a policy preference, it's an equity issue. Without regulation, services risk doing more harm than good, and oversight is essential to protect vulnerable students.
Ethical Obligations for Social Workers in School-Based Settings
The Albemarle County case, where an unlicensed SEL coach was charged with 11 felony counts, exposes the core ethical peril: when school staff lack clinical credentials, no licensing board holds them accountable to a professional code of conduct. For school social workers, the code of ethics for social workers is not optional guidance but a binding framework that directly addresses the supervisory and clinical gaps this case revealed.
Navigating Competence and Informed Consent
Standard 1.04 (Competence) requires social workers to practice only within their education, training, and credentials. In a school where unlicensed coaches deliver therapeutic interventions, a master's-level social worker may feel isolated as the sole qualified professional. You are ethically obligated to decline requests to oversee or co-facilitate groups with unqualified staff if doing so would imply endorsement of their unlicensed practice. Informed consent (1.03) becomes blurred when programs introduce "SEL" sessions that mimic therapy without clear disclosure to parents about who is delivering the service, their qualifications, and the limits of confidentiality. Social workers must insist that schools provide plain-language consent forms that differentiate between skill-building curriculum and mental health treatment, and that identify practitioner credentials.
Dual Relationships and Institutional Pressure
Schools are inherently multipurpose environments where a social worker may simultaneously serve as clinician, consultant, and mandated reporter. This creates dual relationship risks that the Code (1.06) warns against. You may face pressure to align with a principal who wants to keep behavioral interventions informal, or to minimize documentation to avoid stigma. The obligation to prioritize client welfare over organizational loyalty is clearest in Standard 3.09(c): social workers must not allow an employing organization's policies to interfere with ethical practice. When a district instructs you to "not get parents involved too early" or to label a clinical intake as a "check-in," your primary duty is to the student, not the institution's liability concerns.
Reporting Unlicensed and Unethical Practice
Witnessing unlicensed colleagues provide clinical-level services triggers dual reporting duties. First, you must consult your clinical supervisor and agency leadership to address the practice internally (3.09(a)). If the organization fails to act, you face an ethical tension: the NASW Code expects you to take action through appropriate channels, potentially a licensing board if the colleague is misrepresenting themselves, or child protective services if a child is harmed. In the Albemarle case, complaints to a principal went unheeded for 18 months; a social worker in that setting, bound by a mandatory reporting law and ethical duty, would have been obligated to escalate externally once internal safeguards failed.1 The ethical step is to document all concerns, clearly state your professional disagreement in writing, and then follow jurisdictional mandated reporter laws.
Escalating Concerns When Schools Resist
When institutional culture resists clinical standards, start by framing arguments around best practice rather than accusation. Reference the Code's values of dignity and worth of the person, and articulate how unregulated programs violate those values. Build alliances with like-minded school psychologists or nurses. If resistance persists, Standard 2.09(d) permits, and at a certain point requires, disclosure of ethical violations to external authorities when the violation is serious and has not been resolved internally. This could mean a complaint to the state social work board, an ethics consultation with NASW, or a report to the accrediting body that licenses the school. The key is to act while maintaining professional integrity, even if it means risking institutional pushback. A social worker's license is ultimately a safeguard for the public, not the school district.
Frequently Asked Questions About School Mental Health Program Oversight
What can social workers do to close the regulatory gaps that enabled the Albemarle County case? The answer lies in refusing to normalize unlicensed, unsupervised mental health roles. When a district hires SEL coaches without clinical credentials, it creates conditions where abuse thrives undetected, as the 11 felony charges against an unlicensed coach illustrate. MSW-trained professionals must audit their own districts' staffing, push for licensure and clear consent protocols, and insist that every student-facing mental health position meets baseline clinical standards. For social workers seeking to understand the full scope of potential harm in these settings, workplace violence in social work offers essential context on why unregulated environments put both students and practitioners at risk. Legislative efforts like Virginia's proposed universal screening measures could either strengthen oversight or stretch an already strained, under-regulated system further. The outcome depends on whether social workers demand that accountability keeps pace with expansion.