Social Work Advocacy for Budget Cuts: A Step-by-Step Guide

Points of interest…
- Austin plans $16.8M in social service cuts over two fiscal years.
- A 90-day advocacy playbook targets council amendments before final budget adoption.
- Ethical scripts help social workers inform clients about lost services early.
In July 2026, Austin budget officials proposed $16.8 million in social service cuts over two fiscal years, targeting transportation, legal aid, family programs, and community planning. The memo to city council on July 7 mirrors a national retrenchment: federal and local funding for safety-net services is contracting as demand surges. For MSW social workers, these figures mean clients lose rides to therapy, legal advocacy for evictions, and access to basic needs. A reactive posture cedes influence. Effective advocacy sequences understanding the funding landscape, triaging agency operations, executing a timed campaign, and building long-term capacity. MSW student advice on macro practice is directly relevant here: budget calendars in Austin and elsewhere demand strategic urgency, and the amendment window in Austin closes in late August.
Understanding the 2026 Social Service Funding Crisis: Federal and Local Cuts in Context
The landscape of social service funding in 2026 is one of simultaneous federal and local retrenchment, creating a precarious moment for the communities social workers serve. While some cuts were temporary or reversed, the cumulative effect of proposed reductions and shifting priorities leaves essential programs vulnerable. Social workers must understand both the national and hyperlocal dimensions of this crisis to advocate effectively.
The Federal Funding Squeeze: SAMHSA, Medicaid, and School-Based Mental Health
At the federal level, three major funding streams face significant uncertainty. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) saw a dramatic episode in January 2026 when $1.9 to $2.0 billion in grants were terminated abruptly, affecting between 2,000 and 2,900 grantees.1 Although that action was reversed within one day, the shock revealed how quickly behavioral health infrastructure can be destabilized. More concretely, the FY 2026 budget proposal consolidates three SAMHSA block grants into a single Behavioral Health Innovation Block Grant, accompanied by a $100 million reduction.2 Separately, State and Tribal Grants for School-Aged Youth Mental Health Activities are slated for a $13.45 million cut, a step back for school-based clinicians and MSWs working in educational settings.3
Medicaid, the single largest payer for behavioral health and long-term care, is targeted for a staggering $400-600 billion reduction over the next decade, according to proposals circulating in 2026.3 Earlier estimates had pegged the cut at $880 billion, signaling intense policy debate. While SNAP benefits have not yet undergone the deep structural overhauls seen in prior years, proposed work requirements and administrative rule changes are narrowing eligibility in several states, adding strain to households already navigating poverty.
Austin's Immediate Crisis: A $16.8 Million Local Cut with Roots in a Tax Vote
Local governments are not immune. In Austin, Texas, the budget director sent a memo to the mayor and city council on July 7, 2026, outlining a phased reduction of $16.8 million in social service contracts over two fiscal years.4 The plan carves out $6-8 million in 2026-27 and $8.8 million in 2027-28. This retrenchment follows voters' rejection of Proposition Q, a tax rate election that would have raised property taxes specifically to fund social services. Facing a $26 million deficit, the city manager identified $27 million in contracts that primarily support city operations and moved them to other budgets, but the deeper cuts hit direct services: transportation (up to 38%), legal aid and basic needs (up to 35%), family services (up to 34%), workforce development and HIV services (up to 32%), and the outright elimination of community planning services ($251,431 budget zeroed out). Even homelessness and social work programs, the largest category at $33.8 million, face a 10% reduction.
Compounding Pressures: When Federal and Local Cuts Collide
Social workers often experience these cuts as a pincer movement. Federal grant reductions mean less money flows to states and community-based organizations, while local revenue shortfalls simultaneously shrink the other main funding source. For instance, an Austin HIV clinic might lose a portion of its federal Ryan White funding at the same moment city contracts for transportation are slashed, leaving clients unable to reach the remaining providers. Behavioral health agencies that depend on SAMHSA block grants face a $100 million federal haircut even as Austin's behavioral health and health equity services are cut 10%. Community planning, eliminated entirely in Austin, was a vehicle for grassroots empowerment in historically underinvested areas, a loss that compounds the disenfranchisement of neighborhoods already bypassed by other recovery efforts.
Who Feels the Cuts First: Populations at the Intersection
Children are on the front line: family services face a 34% cut in Austin, threatening case management and child welfare social work prevention programs. Individuals who rely on transportation to reach medical and mental health appointments, often elderly, disabled, or low-income, will be stranded by a 38% budget reduction. HIV services clients, disproportionately LGBTQ+ and communities of color, see a 32% hit at a time when federal programs like the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief are also under review. Social workers must recognize that these figures are not abstract; they represent thousands of people whose stability depends on a fragile web of publicly funded supports now being systematically unwound.
A 30/60/90-Day Advocacy Playbook for Social Workers Facing Budget Cuts
When social service funding faces reductions, social workers stand at a fork: reactive scrambling that cedes ground, or a disciplined 90-day campaign that holds decision-makers accountable. The following playbook sequences advocacy actions to maximize influence in the tight windows typical of budget cycles.
Days 1, 30: Assess, Research, and Alert
Begin by confirming the scope and timing of proposed cuts from official budget documents or public announcements. Simultaneously, research documented wins from similar fights. NASW state chapter websites and newsletters often highlight successful restorations or alternative funding strategies at the city or state level. Search state legislative archives and local news outlets for testimony records and coalition press releases from 2023, 2026 that detail effective budget campaigns. Policy organizations like the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and community-based research institutes publish analyses of social service funding battles, offering strategic insights. Academic databases, using keywords such as "social work advocacy" and "budget cuts" filtered by date, can surface case studies in social work journals that describe what moved decision-makers.
With research underway, alert your professional network and affected clients about the timeline. Hold listening sessions to document the concrete, human impacts any cuts would bring. This intelligence gathering builds the evidence base for messages to come.
Days 31, 60: Build Coalitions and Draft a Strategy
Use your research to identify other groups likely to be impacted or already organizing. Reach out to partner agencies, client advocacy organizations, and allied professional associations such as local NASW chapters. Formal coalitions multiply credibility and reach. Together, map out a shared strategy: identify key decision-makers, determine hearing dates, and assign roles for testimony, media, and direct outreach.
Draft concise fact sheets and talking points anchored in your community's specific data and the research you gathered. Prepare templates for op-eds, letters to the editor, and social media posts. A clear, unified message such as "protect transportation so clients can access mental health care" is more powerful than fragmented complaints. Political social work career paths and advocacy skills developed through MSW training are directly applicable here, from coalition facilitation to policy brief writing.
Days 61, 90: Mobilize and Advocate
With the final vote approaching, shift to direct action. Deliver public testimony at budget hearings, ensuring social workers and clients share the personal side of the numbers. Arrange meetings with council members or legislators, bringing coalition partners and compelling data. Amplify through local media: submit op-eds, pitch stories that illustrate the real-world consequences of cuts. Mobilize community members to call or write their representatives, using simple scripts and clear asks. If allowable, organize a rally or press conference to demonstrate broad support.
Throughout, maintain pressure through multiple channels: email, phone, and in-person visits, while always framing the ask positively. Restore the funding, invest in community wellbeing, protect vulnerable neighbors. Social work grants for practitioners can also supplement agency budgets when public dollars fall short, buying time while the advocacy effort continues. The 30/60/90 structure turns anxiety into action, giving social workers a replicable template for any budget crisis.
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Communicating With Clients When Services Are Cut: Ethics, Scripts, and Trust
Delivering news about reduced services risks rupturing trust, yet withholding information until the last minute violates informed consent. Social workers must negotiate this tension with ethical precision, grounding every conversation in the NASW Code of Ethics while preserving the therapeutic alliance. The following guidance translates ethical principles into concrete communication strategies for times of funding instability.
Ethical Foundations Under Service Reductions
The social work ethics code provides clear direction for these moments. Standard 1.03(a) requires that clients be informed of "the purpose of the services, risks related to the services, limits to services because of the requirements of a third-party payer, relevant costs, reasonable alternatives, clients' right to refuse or withdraw consent, and the time frame covered by the consent."1 When a funding cut shrinks your agency's offerings, your informed consent obligation triggers a proactive duty to explain the new limits in "clear and understandable language."
Simultaneously, Standard 2.01 demands respect for clients' dignity and self-determination, which means communicating changes directly rather than letting clients discover them through a canceled appointment or a closed door.2 Standard 3.09 specifies that social workers' commitments to employers cannot override their primary duty to clients; you must advocate internally for transparent communication even if your agency prefers silence.2 Finally, Standard 6.04 calls on social workers to engage in political action to expand choice and opportunity3, and reminding clients that you are naming systemic causes rather than blaming them is part of that advocacy.
A Framework for Transparent Conversations
Effective communication during cuts rests on three pillars: clarity, context, and continuity.
- Be honest about what is changing and when. Name the specific service, the date it ends or changes, and any interim steps. Avoid euphemisms like "we're restructuring" when the reality is a program closure.
- Name the systemic cause. Use plain language to attribute the reduction to budget decisions, not client behavior. For example: "The city council defunded the transportation program that paid for your rides to our office." This reduces self-blame and reinforces the social work value of understanding the person in environment.
- Avoid institutional jargon. Replace "fiscal year reallocation" with "the funding was cut." Replace "service delivery modification" with "we can no longer offer evening groups." Clarity builds trust even when the message is painful.
Script Structure for Delivering Hard News
A structured script helps contain anxiety and keeps the conversation focused. Adapt this four-part framework to your setting and client relationship:
1. Acknowledge the client's situation. "I know how much you've depended on our food pantry deliveries each week. I want to talk with you about a change that's going to affect that." 2. Explain what is changing and the timeline. "Because of cuts in the city budget, our food pantry program will end on August 31st. After that, we won't be able to provide deliveries." 3. Present alternative resources you have identified. "I've already checked with three other organizations. Here is a list of pantries that deliver in your zip code, and one that offers a pickup option with bus fare assistance." 4. Affirm the relationship and follow-up plan. "This doesn't change my commitment to you. We'll still meet for our regular sessions, and I'll help you problem-solve any gaps. Let's check in next week about how the transition is going."
Preserving the Therapeutic Alliance Through Instability
For clients with trauma histories, cuts can reawaken feelings of abandonment. Attachment theory in social work offers a useful lens here: acknowledge this dynamic explicitly by saying something like, "I understand this might feel like another system letting you down. I'm angry about these cuts too, and I'm going to stay alongside you." Normalize anger directed at you or the agency, and distinguish between the decision makers (funders, legislators) and the relational commitment you are maintaining. Consistent follow-through on small promises, returning calls on time and showing up for the next session, becomes even more critical. Document the client's experience of the cut and any material hardship it causes; this documentation can fuel advocacy under Standard 6.043 and reminds clients that their story matters in the fight to restore services.
Agency-Level Triage: Restructuring Services Under Reduced Funding
Without a clear triage plan, agencies risk scattered cuts that erode trust and safety, versus a structured approach that preserves core functions and positions the agency for future recovery. Leaders must pivot from crisis response to deliberate restructuring that prioritizes clients, diversifies revenue, and reorganizes internal operations.
Prioritizing Clients and Services Ethically
When capacity shrinks, social workers need a consistent triage framework that weighs three factors: imminent safety risk, availability of alternative providers in the community, and alignment with the agency's core mission. Clients facing homelessness, intimate partner violence, or acute mental health crises take precedence because delays directly threaten well-being. Services that have no other local provider, such as specialized HIV case management or culturally specific legal aid, must be shielded even if they appear less urgent on paper. This approach avoids arbitrary across-the-board cuts and keeps ethical obligations centered. Social workers can use a simple decision matrix with supervisors to rank cases, document rationales, and reassess weekly as funding evolves.
Identifying Alternative Funding Streams
A diversified funding mix can offset government cuts.1 Foundation grants remain a strong option: the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation funds health equity work, the Annie E. Casey Foundation supports child and family well-being, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation focuses on racial equity. In 2026, corporate opportunities include the Bank of America Charitable Foundation (application period May 18, June 29) and the AWS Imagine Grant for generative AI solutions.2 Donor-advised funds through Fidelity, Schwab, or community foundations offer flexible, often overlooked revenue.3 For child welfare agencies, Title IV-E and CAPTA provide federal streams, while state-level levers like tobacco taxes can be tapped.4 Agencies can also shift to social work grants for students and practitioners or explore social enterprise models, launching fee-for-service workshops, sliding-scale counseling, or community benefit agreements with health systems, to generate reliable income while staying mission-focused.5
Restructuring Operations and Documenting Unmet Need
Internally, transparent communication with staff is essential. Share the financial picture openly, hold all-hands Q&A sessions, and invite staff to propose workflow efficiencies. Restructure roles to cross-train workers for the most critical functions and temporarily pause lower-priority initiatives. Crucially, every service reduction must be paired with rigorous documentation of unmet need: log referral denials, waitlist growth, and client outcomes data. This evidence becomes powerful ammunition for future funding arguments. A recent model worth replicating is Austin's decision to move $27 million in social service contracts into the operating budgets of Austin Public Health and Homeless Strategies, an administrative restructuring that shielded many core services. Agencies can propose similar shifts to their local governments, demonstrating how reorganization preserves community impact even when general funds shrink.
Tools and Templates for Effective Social Work Advocacy Campaigns
Effective advocacy requires more than passion; it demands structured tools that guide action. The following toolkit, grounded in NASW ethical standards and CSWE macro practice competencies, equips social workers to respond to budget cuts strategically across a 90-day window.
|Advocacy Tool
|Timeline Phase
|Target Audience
|Description / Key Elements
|Council Testimony Preparation Kit
|Days 1-30 (Immediate response)
|City council, mayor, budget committees
|Template oral and written testimony scripts, storytelling frameworks, local impact data points, submission deadlines, and tips from NASW’s “Advocacy Day” guides.
|Phone and Email Script Templates for Legislators
|Days 30-60 (Sustained pressure)
|State and federal legislators, staffers
|Pre-written call scripts and email drafts with compelling subject lines, placeholders for personal stories and district-specific service data, adapted from CSWE macro field resources.
|Social Media Campaign Blueprint
|Days 1-90 (Ongoing engagement)
|General public, media, policymakers
|Step-by-step plan covering hashtag strategies, graphic templates, post scheduling, and partner amplification, drawn from NASW’s digital advocacy toolkit.
|Coalition-Building Checklist
|Days 30-90 (Deepening alliances)
|Nonprofit partners, faith groups, advocacy coalitions
|Concrete steps for stakeholder mapping, joint statement drafting, hosting strategy meetings, and defining shared goals, aligning with CSWE community organizing frameworks.
|Data Collection Tools for Documenting Unmet Need
|Immediate and ongoing
|Agency leadership, funders, policymakers
|Survey templates, denial-of-service logs, waitlist trackers, and client impact story protocols, designed to uphold NASW privacy standards while quantifying gaps.
|Policy Brief Template
|Days 1-30 (Pre-hearing preparation)
|Policymakers, media, advocacy allies
|Structured outline for summarizing research, local impact projections, and evidence-based alternatives, modeled on CSWE policy practice briefs.
|Media Advisory and Press Release Template
|Days 1-30 (Event or rally promotion)
|Journalists, community calendars
|Ready-to-adapt formats for announcing hearings, rallies, or coalition actions, including key messaging and contact details, with guidance from NASW media relations resources.
Case Study: Austin's $16.8 Million in Social Service Cuts and the Window for Action
Putting a funding measure on the ballot and hoping voters approve it is one path. Directly engaging budget officials and council members during the amendment window is quite another, and it is the latter that creates leverage once a proposition fails. The Austin case illustrates why social workers must master both, but especially the inside game.
The Austin Proposal: A Timeline of Cuts
On July 7, 2026, Budget Director Kerri Lang sent a memo to Mayor Kirk Watson and the Austin City Council outlining a plan to phase out $16.8 million in social service contracts over two fiscal years.1 The first wave would cut $6, 8 million in FY2026, 27, with a second wave of $8.8 million in FY2027, 28. The hardest-hit areas include transportation services (up to 38 percent), legal aid and basic needs (up to 35 percent), and family services (up to 34 percent). Workforce development and HIV services face reductions up to 32 percent, while community planning services would be eliminated entirely, losing their $251,431 budget by 100 percent. Even homelessness services, the largest category at $33.8 million, could shrink by up to 10 percent. Behavioral health and health equity programs are also slated for roughly 10 percent cuts.
The driver behind these cuts is a projected $26 million budget deficit. Voters had already rejected Proposition Q, a tax rate election that would have raised property taxes specifically for social services. Without that revenue, City Manager T.C. Broadnax directed staff to identify reductions. Feedback had been gathered earlier from social service providers, OneVoice Central Texas, city advisory commissions, and five community budget listening sessions in March 2026.1
Intervention Points Social Workers Can Use Now
Because the cuts are phased, the window for action is narrow but real. The Council will consider amendments before final adoption in late August 2026. Key touchpoints include:
- Council amendment proposals: Individual council members can introduce amendments to restore or reallocate funds. Social workers should contact their council member directly, present client-impact data, and request a specific amendment.
- Public testimony at adoption hearings: Signing up to speak at the budget adoption meeting gives practitioners a few minutes to personalize the cuts. A clinical social worker testifying about a client losing transportation to therapy or legal aid for a housing case can shift the narrative.
- Post-adoption accountability: Even after adoption, tracking how cuts play out and reporting service gaps to council offices and the media can build pressure for midyear corrections or future restoration.
The failure of Proposition Q shows that a ballot-box-only strategy is risky. Voters may understand a tax increase in the abstract but not connect it to specific services. Social workers are the bridge between that abstraction and the lived reality of clients. During the amendment process, they can make that connection concrete for decision-makers. Social work research and practice offers frameworks for translating client data into policy-relevant evidence, which is precisely the skill set needed in these hearings.
What Successful Advocacy Elsewhere Can Teach Us
Other cities offer proof that organized pressure can reverse or reduce proposed cuts. In Washington, D.C., a coalition of housing advocates and direct-service providers pushed back against a proposed $16 million cut to TANF-funded homeless services and a $1.6 million cut to emergency rental assistance.2 According to Street Sense Media, 40 protesters gathered at the Wilson Building, and the council ultimately identified $420 million in additional revenue, avoiding some of the deepest reductions.2 In California, farm-to-community and food systems programs faced elimination but, after advocacy led by groups like the Community Alliance with Family Farmers, $27.3 million was restored in the state budget.3 Santa Fe nonprofits facing a funding freeze for immigrant services raised $50,000 in a grassroots campaign to fill the gap temporarily.4
These wins share a common thread: providers and advocates combined client stories with concrete budget asks, targeted decision-makers at the precise moment of deliberation, and used public testimony to make cuts politically costly. For Austin, that moment is now.
Building Long-Term Advocacy Capacity Beyond a Single Budget Cycle
Building long-term advocacy capacity means shifting from reactive crisis management to a sustained, strategic presence in policy-making arenas. Social workers who treat advocacy as a continuous macro practice, not a seasonal scramble, embed themselves in budget processes, regulatory reviews, and community planning meetings year after year. This ongoing engagement positions them to influence decisions before cuts are ever proposed and to pivot quickly when funding threats materialize.
Coalition Maintenance Between Budget Cycles
Keep partner organizations engaged by scheduling regular strategy calls, sharing outcome data that illustrates the impact of funded programs, and rotating coalition leadership to prevent burnout. For example, a coalition that tracks how many families avoided eviction through legal aid can present that data to council members during budget hearings, creating a narrative of tangible impact. Maintain relationships with elected officials through quarterly briefings and informal check-ins, not just last-minute requests for support. When a new budget cycle begins, a well-maintained coalition has already established trust and a shared policy agenda, making rapid mobilization possible.
Integrating Advocacy into Social Work Education
MSW programs can build a pipeline of advocacy-ready practitioners by requiring macro practice coursework that includes budget analysis and legislative tracking. Field placements with advocacy organizations, policy think tanks, or legislative offices give students firsthand experience in testimony preparation and coalition work. public policy fellowships for MSW students provide another structured pathway, connecting learners directly with legislative staff and regulatory agencies. Student-led testimony projects, where learners research a funding issue and present to a city council or state committee, demystify the process and build confidence for future engagement. Programs can also host annual advocacy days where students and faculty meet with legislators, reinforcing that policy practice is a core social work competency.
Voter Education as a Preventative Strategy
Public misunderstanding of social service funding often leads to ballot-box rejection of revenue measures, as seen in Austin's Proposition Q failure in 2026. Social workers can lead nonpartisan voter education campaigns that explain, in plain terms, how property taxes fund meals-on-wheels programs, mental health crisis teams, and after-school youth services. Building this understanding through community workshops, social media toolkits, and partnerships with libraries and faith groups long before an election season creates a better-informed electorate and a more resilient funding base. By the time a revenue measure reaches the ballot, the groundwork of voter understanding should already be in place, reducing the influence of misinformation and fear-based messaging.
Common Questions About Social Work Advocacy and Budget Cuts
Budget cuts raise urgent questions for social workers on the front lines. These answers provide clear, actionable guidance on advocacy, client communication, and resource resilience in times of funding loss.