Social Work Loan Forgiveness & Loan Caps in 2026: Full Guide

Can You Stack Programs? Combining PSLF, NHSC, and State Forgiveness

Yes, social workers can often combine multiple forgiveness programs to maximize debt relief, but careful coordination is required. Each program serves a different purpose, and they cannot be used to forgive the same dollar of debt twice. The general rule: PSLF forgives your remaining federal loan balance after 120 qualifying payments, NHSC Loan Repayment provides lump-sum awards that directly reduce your balance, and state programs add additional repayment assistance on top of that. The key is sequencing them so that each benefit arrives without disqualifying you from the next.

Understanding the Stacking Rule

These programs are complementary, not duplicative. PSLF is a forgiveness program, not a payment program; it wipes out whatever federal balance remains after a decade of public service. NHSC Loan Repayment, by contrast, is a grant that pays down a portion of your loans in exchange for service at an approved site. State programs vary but often function like NHSC, offering conditional funds that reduce principal. Because they address different parts of your debt over different time frames, you can use them together as long as you meet each program's eligibility requirements independently and do not claim double credit for the same employment period.

A Real-World Stacking Example

Consider an LCSW with $80,000 in federal student loans. They commit to a two-year, full-time NHSC Loan Repayment position and receive the maximum $50,000 applied directly to their loan balance, leaving $30,000. During those two years, they work at a site that also qualifies for PSLF and make monthly income-driven repayment (IDR) payments. Those 24 payments count toward PSLF. After the NHSC service ends, they continue at a PSLF-eligible employer for eight more years of IDR payments, and the remaining $30,000 plus any accrued interest is forgiven tax-free. If they also secured a state repayment award, those funds could further reduce the balance, potentially shortening the time needed to reach full PSLF forgiveness (though they cannot claim state funds and NHSC for the same service period). Loan forgiveness for rural social workers is one context where this kind of stacking is especially common, since many NHSC-approved sites are located in underserved rural areas.

Sequencing Your Benefits

To stack effectively, start NHSC first because it provides the largest immediate paydown. Ensure your employer qualifies for both NHSC and PSLF from day one. While serving the NHSC commitment, continue making your own monthly IDR payments; those are the only payments that count toward PSLF. After the NHSC term, you can stay at the same employer or move to another qualifying organization. If your state offers a repayment program, apply for it as soon as you are eligible, but check rules on concurrent service: some state programs allow you to serve their commitment simultaneously with PSLF, while others require a separate service period.

The PSLF Coordination Pitfall

A critical detail: NHSC lump-sum payments do not count as qualifying PSLF payments. Only the monthly payments you personally make under an IDR plan count toward the 120-payment requirement. If you mistakenly allow the NHSC payment to cover your upcoming monthly obligations, you may lose PSLF credit for those months. To avoid this, keep making your own payments each month even while the NHSC funds are being applied. You can request that the NHSC payment be applied to principal only, but servicer policies differ. The safest route is to maintain your own monthly payment schedule and accept that the NHSC money will simply reduce your overall balance.

Private Loans Remain Outside the Safety Net

None of these stacking strategies apply to private student loans. Federal forgiveness programs, NHSC, and state assistance are exclusively for federal loans. Social workers who had to borrow private loans because federal limits were too low will have to repay those in full, with no option to combine relief. This underscores the urgency of the push to raise graduate loan caps for MSW students: keeping all borrowing within the federal system is essential for stacking to work. In the meantime, MSW scholarships can help reduce upfront borrowing and keep more of your debt inside the federal system where these protections apply.